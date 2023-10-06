India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Australia Head to Head Record: The 2023 ICC World Cup commenced on October 5 after four years of wait and promises intense chases, dominant performances, new records and high scores and more exciting cricket action.

The tournament is being hosted by India, known for its scoring pitches and thunderous crowds. The first game between current Champion England and 2019 runner-ups New Zealand resulted in a dominant victory for the latter.

India’s first game will be against Australia on October 8. The two rivals are poised to lift the trophy this year and the first game will definitely help as a confidence booster for each team’s World Cup campaign.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the 50-over ODI matches which will last until November 19. Today, we take a look at India and Australia’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats ahead of their much-anticipated clash in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Australia have faced each other 12 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and have an intense rivalry. Australia holds the edge in these matches, having got the better of India in 8 out of 12 games. India lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the finals of the 2003 World Cup.

Date Winner Margin June 13, 1983 Australia 162 runs June 20, 1983 India 118 runs October 9, 1987 Australia 1 run October 22, 1987 India 56 runs March 1, 1992 Australia 1 run February 27, 1996 Australia 16 runs June 4, 1999 Australia 77 runs February 15, 2003 Australia 9 wickets March 23, 2003 Australia 125 runs March 24, 2011 India 5 wickets March 26, 2015 Australia 95 runs June 9, 2019 India 36 runs

*Last Match Result: India won by 36 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Australia fares against India in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads and are among the favourites to lift the trophy this edition. Pat Cummins will lead Australia while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 8, 2:00 PM (IST) at MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai

India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team Australia India Span 1947-2023 1947-2023 Mat 107 107 Won 45 32 Lost 32 45 Draw 29 29 Tied 1 1 NR 0 0 W/L 1.406 0.711 %W 42.05 29.9 %L 29.9 42.05 %D 27.1 27.1 % 58.33 41.66

India vs Australia Head to Head in T20

Team Australia India Span 2007-2022 2007-2022 Mat 26 26 Won 10 15 Lost 15 10 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 0.666 1.5 %W 38.46 57.69 %L 57.69 38.46 %D 0 0 % 40 60

India vs Australia Head to Head in Test Matches