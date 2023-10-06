India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Australia ODI Stats: Check the head to head record of India and Australia in the Cricket World Cup and other formats.
India vs Australia Head to Head Record: The 2023 ICC World Cup commenced on October 5 after four years of wait and promises intense chases, dominant performances, new records and high scores and more exciting cricket action.

The tournament is being hosted by India, known for its scoring pitches and thunderous crowds. The first game between current Champion England and 2019 runner-ups New Zealand resulted in a dominant victory for the latter.

India’s first game will be against Australia on October 8. The two rivals are poised to lift the trophy this year and the first game will definitely help as a confidence booster for each team’s World Cup campaign.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the 50-over ODI matches which will last until November 19.  Today, we take a look at India and Australia’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats ahead of their much-anticipated clash in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Australia have faced each other 12 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and have an intense rivalry. Australia holds the edge in these matches, having got the better of India in 8 out of 12 games. India lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the finals of the 2003 World Cup.

Date

Winner

Margin

June 13, 1983

Australia

162 runs

June 20, 1983

India

118 runs

October 9, 1987

Australia

1 run

October 22, 1987

India

56 runs

March 1, 1992

Australia

1 run

February 27, 1996

Australia

16 runs

June 4, 1999

Australia

77 runs

February 15, 2003

Australia

9 wickets

March 23, 2003

Australia

125 runs

March 24, 2011

India

5 wickets

March 26, 2015

Australia

95 runs

June 9, 2019

India

36 runs

*Last Match Result: India won by 36 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Australia fares against India in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads and are among the favourites to lift the trophy this edition. Pat Cummins will lead Australia while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 8, 2:00 PM (IST) at MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 All Broadcast Channel List & Channel Numbers

India vs Australia Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team

Australia

India

Span

1947-2023

1947-2023

Mat

107

107

Won

45

32

Lost

32

45

Draw

29

29

Tied

1

1

NR

0

0

W/L

1.406

0.711

%W

42.05

29.9

%L

29.9

42.05

%D

27.1

27.1

%

58.33

41.66

India vs Australia Head to Head in T20

Team

Australia

India

Span

2007-2022

2007-2022

Mat

26

26

Won

10

15

Lost

15

10

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

NR

1

1

W/L

0.666

1.5

%W

38.46

57.69

%L

57.69

38.46

%D

0

0

%

40

60

India vs Australia Head to Head in Test Matches

Team

Australia

India

Span

1947-2023

1947-2023

Mat

107

107

Won

45

32

Lost

32

45

Draw

29

29

Tied

1

1

NR

0

0

W/L

1.406

0.711

%W

42.05

29.9

%L

29.9

42.05

%D

27.1

27.1

%

58.33

41.66

 
