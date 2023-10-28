FASTEST Centuries in World Cup 2023 with No. of Balls to Achieve 100

Fastest Century in World Cup 2023: Off to a rocky start, this year’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup has turned into one of the most exciting tournaments of the decade in the cricket world. The tournament is not short of surprises, upsets, nail-biting and jaw-dropping performances, such as South Africa scoring the highest runs ever recorded in the history of the tournament.

Cricket is a multifaceted sport. As important as it is to have a good line of bowlers to decapitate the opponent’s batting line, it is equally crucial to have batsmen who can score quickly and efficiently. Luckily, this World Cup has showcased some of the best performances from the ‘Men with a Bat’ with players like Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma scoring a century in mere balls.

Scoring a century is one of the most exceptional ways for batsmen to show their batting prowess. With this, let’s take a look at the players who have scored the fastest century in the World Cup 2023.

5. Rohit Sharma 4. Heinrich Klaasen 3. Travis Head 2. Aiden Markram 1. Glenn Maxwell

Which Batsman has Hit the Fastest Century in the 2023 World Cup?

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell broke all records and created history on October 25 in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. In the match against the Netherlands, Maxwell scored a ton off of 40 balls only. Glenn Maxwell is the current record holder for hitting the fastest 100 in the 2023 World Cup, and he won’t be coming down anytime soon.

List of Top 5 Batsmen with Fastest Hundred (100) this Year World Cup

Hitting a ton is one of the greatest achievements to achieve and to do this in a prestigious tournament like the World Cup is a dream come true for a batsman. Here are the top 5 batsmen who have hit the fastest hundred in the ODI World Cup 2023.

RANK PLAYER TEAM BALLS TO ACHIEVE 100 AGAINST MATCH DATE 1 Glenn Maxwell AUS 40 NED 25/10/2023 2 Aiden Markram SA 49 SL 07/10/2023 3 Travis Head AUS 59 NZ 28/10/2023 4 Heinrich Klaasen SA 61 ENG 21/10/2023 5 Rohit Sharma IND 63 AFG 11/10/2023

The players above have shown some of the greatest performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup so far. However, the tournament is far from being over and there are many exciting matches ahead. Hopefully, we will be able to see smashing performances from these batsmen and other cricketers in the coming matches.

