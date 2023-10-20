Top 10 Richest Indian Cricketers [Updated 2023]

Cricket is the most loved sport in the Indian subcontinent and hence, the players of the sport, known as cricketers are greatly adored and revered, both on and off the pitch. Not only is cricket the most popular sport in Southeast Asia but also the highest-paying one. Bigger than the Superbowl, major tournaments such as the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, attract billions of fans worldwide. Moreover, these tournaments create a frenzy among cricket enthusiasts and generate massive revenue for the organisers via ticket sales, sponsorships, advertising and more.

In fact, the IPL (Indian Premier League) is the second-richest sports league in the world. It is not surprising at all, considering how much Indians love cricket. So, naturally, the Indian cricketers must be paid a hefty sum of money for their participation in these tournaments. With this, let’s take a look at the 10 richest cricketers in India.

10 Richest Cricketers in India

This is the list of the top 10 richest cricketers in India:

10. Gautam Gambhir - $19 million 9. Rohit Sharma - $22 million 8. Rahul Dravid - $23 million 7. Suresh Raina - $25 million 6. Yuvraj Singh - $35 million 5. Virendra Sehwag - $45 million 4. Saurav Ganguly - $50 million 3. Virat Kohli - $93 million 2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni - $110 million 1. Sachin Tendulkar - $150 million

Who is the richest Indian cricketer in 2023?

Sachin Tendulkar, otherwise known to the world as the ‘God of Cricket’ and ‘Master Blaster’ is the richest Indian cricketer, despite retiring from all forms of cricket a decade ago. Tendulkar has a net worth of $150 million.

Richest Indian Cricketers

Let's meet the richest Indian cricketers:

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar is the greatest who ever played cricket. The legend is the highest run scorer in all formats of cricket. With tons of records to his name, including being the only player to score 100 international centuries and many, many more, it's no surprise that he is the richest Indian cricketer.

He has a net worth of a whopping $150 million.

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MSD, as he is lovingly called by his fans, is one of the greatest, if not the greatest Indian captains of all time. Captain Cool is the only captain of the Indian cricket team who led India to victory in all major ICC tournaments: the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. His calm and composed demeanour on the field, as well as his lightning-fast reflexes as the team's wicketkeeper, earned him immense respect and admiration from both his teammates and opponents alike.

MS Dhoni's net worth is $110 million, making him the second-richest Indian cricketer.

3. Virat Kohli

The former captain of the Indian cricket team is undoubtedly the greatest batsman in the world right now. His consistent performance and ability to chase down targets have earned him the nickname "chase master." Kohli has broken numerous records, including being the fastest player to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in one-day internationals. He is known for his aggressive playing style and remarkable fitness level.

With a net worth of $93 million, Kohli is one of the highest-paid athletes globally. He is also the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with over 178 million followers.

4. Saurav Ganguly

Saurav Ganguly, also known as Dada, is a former Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian national team. Ganguly played a crucial role in transforming the Indian cricket team into a competitive force on the international stage. He retired from all formats of cricket in 2008 but continues to be involved in the sport as an administrator.

Ganguly has a net worth of $50 million.

5. Virendra Sehwag

Virendra Sehwag, also known as Viru, is a former Indian cricketer known for his aggressive batting style. He was one of the most destructive opening batsmen in the history of cricket and holds numerous records. Sehwag retired from all formats of cricket in 2015 but remains active as a commentator and mentor to young cricketers.

Virendra Sehwag is the 5th richest Indian cricketer, with a net worth of $45 million.

6. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, or Yuvi, is a former Indian cricketer and all-rounder. Known for his powerful batting and exceptional fielding skills, he played a crucial role in India's victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he was awarded Player of the Tournament. Despite facing health challenges, Yuvraj made a successful comeback to cricket before retiring in 2019.

He has a net worth of $35 million, making him the 6th richest Indian cricketer.

7. Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer and left-handed batsman Suresh Raina is known for his aggressive batting style and ability to score quick runs. He was an integral part of the Indian cricket team, contributing to their success in various tournaments, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

With a net worth of $25 million, he is ranked as the 7th richest Indian cricketer.

8. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the history of the sport. He was known for his solid technique and ability to anchor the innings. His dedication and ability to stay on the pitch earned him the nickname "The Great Wall of India" among fans and fellow cricketers.

With a net worth of $23 million, he is ranked as the 8th richest Indian cricketer.

9. Rohit Sharma

The current captain of the Indian cricket team is Rohit Sharma who is known for his aggressive batting style and ability to score big runs. Known as ‘The Hitman’ Sharma has achieved numerous records in his career, including being the only player to score three double centuries in one-day internationals.

With a net worth of $24 million, he is currently ranked as the 9th richest Indian cricketer.

10. Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known for his solid batting technique and ability to perform under pressure. He played a crucial role in India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

With a net worth of $23 million, he is currently ranked as the 10th richest Indian cricketer.

The above-mentioned are the ten richest Indian cricketers and undoubtedly the ones who paved the way for the Men in Blue to stand where they are today.

