M.S. Dhoni: International records as Batsman, Captain and Wicket Keeper

Personal Information About Dhoni

Full Name: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Date and Place of Birth: 7 July 1981 (age 38), Ranchi, Bihar (now Jharkhand), India

Height: 5 ft 11

Role: WK-Batsman

Batting Style: Right Handed Bat

Wife: Sakshi Dhoni

ODI Debut: vs Bangladesh at MA Aziz Stadium, Dec 23, 2004

Test Debut: vs Sri Lanka at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dec 02, 2005

T-20I Debut: vs South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Dec 01, 2006

IPL debut: vs Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Apr 19, 2008

Awards:

a. ICC ODI Player of the Year: 2008, 2009

b. Padma Shri in India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2009.

c. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest honor given for achievement in sports, 2007–08

d. Honorary doctorate degree by De Montfort University in August 2011

e. Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India, 2018.

Indian Team Achievement under Dhoni' Captaincy:

a. India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20

b. The Asia Cups in 2010 and 2016

c. ICC Cricket World Cup, 2011 and

d. ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

M.S.Dhoni was named the captain of Indian Team for the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 held in South Africa in September 2007 and remained till 2016 in test matches Dhoni remained captain from 2008 to 2014.

ODI career Records of Dhoni is;

MS Dhoni became the 4th Indian cricketer who scored 10000 runs in the ODIs. Dhoni played 273 innings to complete his 10,000 runs. Dhoni completed his 10,000 runs against England on 14 Jul 2018.

He became only the 12th player in ODI history to reach the 10000-run club. Till date, Dhoni has completed 10,723 ODI runs in the 296 innings.

Dhoni has scored 10 centuries and 72 half-centuries in the ODI with an average of around 51 which is very excellent. The highest score of Dhoni is 183 which was scored against Sri Lanka in 2005.

ODI Records of Dhoni are;

1. Dhoni is the third captain (and the first non-Australian) overall to win 100 games.

2. Most career runs in ODI history when batting at number 6 position (4031).

3. First Indian and fifth overall to hit 200 sixes in ODIs.

4. Dhoni's 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 is the highest score by a wicket-keeper.

5. Dhoni holds the records of the most dismissals in an innings (6) and career (432) by an Indian wicket-keeper.

6. Dhoni has the most stumpings (120) by any wicket-keeper in an ODI career.

7. First Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches and fourth wicket-keeper in the world who achieved this milestone.

Test Match records of Dhoni are;

M.S. Dhoni has played 90 Test matches in his career and scored 4,876 runs in the 144 innings with help of 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries at the average of 38.

The highest score of MS Dhoni in the test match was 224 which was made against Australia.

Test match records of Dhoni are;

1. Under M.S. Dhoni's captaincy, the Indian team topped the Test cricket rankings for the first time in 2009.

2. With 27 Test wins; Dhoni is the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassed Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 wins.

3.M.S. Dhoni is the first Indian wicket-keeper to complete 4,000 test runs.

4. M.S.Dhoni's 224 against Australia is the third-highest score by an Indian captain.

5. M.S.Dhoni, with 294 dismissals in his career, ranks first in the all-time dismissals list by Indian wicket-keepers.

T-20I Records of the Dhoni:

Dhoni has played 98 T-20 international matches and scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.6 while scoring just 2 half-centuries.

T20I Cricket of Dhoni are;

1. As a captain most wins (41) in T20Is.

2. Most matches(72)as captain in T20Is.

3. Most dismissals(87)as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

4. Most consecutive T20I innings (84) without a duck.

5. Most catches(54)as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

In concluding remarks, it can be said that Dhoni is a great player in the Indian team. His greatness can be proven with the help of the above-mentioned data. He has scored around 17,216 runs in all formats of international cricket with the help of 16 centuries and 130 half-centuries.

Let see how long he continues to play for the country.

List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India

Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket