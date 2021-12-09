List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021)
List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021): A total of 25 players have captained the Indian ODI team. The very first ODI captain of the Indian cricket team was Ajit Wadekar. He captained the ODI team in 1974 and played just 2 matches as captain. Unfortunately, India lost both of them.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most successful Indian captains. Rohit Sharma is the new ODI captain of India. Check the complete list below.
Rohit Sharma took over as ODI captain, Kohli to lead only in Tests & Rahane removed as Test Vice-captain: All you need to know
|
Name
|
Year
|
Match Played
|
Success Rate
|
1. Ajit Wadekar
|
1974
|
2
|
0
|
2. Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan
|
1975–1979
|
7
|
14.28
|
3. Bishen Singh Bedi
|
1975-1978
|
4
|
25
|
4. Sunil Gavaskar
|
1980-1985
|
37
|
40
|
5. Gundappa Viswanath
|
1980
|
1
|
0
|
6. Kapil Dev
|
1982-1992
|
74
|
54.16
|
7. Syed Kirmani
|
1983
|
1
|
0
|
8. Mohinder Amarnath
|
1984
|
1
|
0
|
9. Ravi Shastri
|
1986-1991
|
11
|
36.36
|
10. Dilip Vengsarkar
|
1987-1988
|
18
|
44.44
|
11. Krishnamachari Srikkanth
|
1989
|
13
|
33.33
|
12. Mohammad Azharuddin
|
1989-1999
|
174
|
53.57
|
13. Sachin Tendulkar
|
1996-1999
|
73
|
35.07
|
14. Ajay Jadeja
|
1998-1999
|
13
|
61.53
|
15. Sourav Ganguly
|
1999–2005
| 146
|
53.9
|
16. Rahul Dravid
|
2000-2007
|
79
|
56
|
17. Anil Kumble
|
2001
|
1
|
100
|
18. Virender Sehwag
|
2003-2011
|
12
|
58.33
|
19. Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|
2007–2018
|
200
|
59.52
|
20. Suresh Raina
|
2010
|
12
|
54.54
|
21. Gautam Gambhir
|
2010-11
|
6
|
100
|
22. Virat Kohli
|
2013- 2021
|
95
|
68.42
|
23. Ajinkya Rahane
|
2015
|
3
|
100
|
24. Rohit Sharma
|
2017-2018
|
10
|
80.00
|
25. Shikhar Dhawan
|
2021
|
3
|
66.66
|
(24.) Rohit Sharma
|
2021
|
-
|
-
This was the complete list of the cricketers who captained the Indian side in ODI format. To read more articles on cricket, go through the below links:
