List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021): A total of 25 players have captained the Indian ODI team. The very first ODI captain of the Indian cricket team was Ajit Wadekar. He captained the ODI team in 1974 and played just 2 matches as captain. Unfortunately, India lost both of them.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most successful Indian captains. Rohit Sharma is the new ODI captain of India. Check the complete list below.

List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021):

Name Year Match Played Success Rate 1. Ajit Wadekar 1974 2 0 2. Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan 1975–1979 7 14.28 3. Bishen Singh Bedi 1975-1978 4 25 4. Sunil Gavaskar 1980-1985 37 40 5. Gundappa Viswanath 1980 1 0 6. Kapil Dev 1982-1992 74 54.16 7. Syed Kirmani 1983 1 0 8. Mohinder Amarnath 1984 1 0 9. Ravi Shastri 1986-1991 11 36.36 10. Dilip Vengsarkar 1987-1988 18 44.44 11. Krishnamachari Srikkanth 1989 13 33.33 12. Mohammad Azharuddin 1989-1999 174 53.57 13. Sachin Tendulkar 1996-1999 73 35.07 14. Ajay Jadeja 1998-1999 13 61.53 15. Sourav Ganguly 1999–2005

146

53.9 16. Rahul Dravid 2000-2007 79 56 17. Anil Kumble 2001 1 100 18. Virender Sehwag 2003-2011 12 58.33 19. Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2007–2018 200 59.52 20. Suresh Raina 2010 12 54.54 21. Gautam Gambhir 2010-11 6 100 22. Virat Kohli 2013- 2021 95 68.42 23. Ajinkya Rahane 2015 3 100 24. Rohit Sharma 2017-2018 10 80.00 25. Shikhar Dhawan 2021 3 66.66 (24.) Rohit Sharma 2021 - -

This was the complete list of the cricketers who captained the Indian side in ODI format. To read more articles on cricket, go through the below links:

