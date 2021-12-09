Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021)

List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021): In 1974, Ajit Wadekar became the first ODI captain of the Indian Team. Since then, a total of 25 people have captained the Indian side. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most successful Indian captains. Rohit Sharma is the new ODI captain of India.
Created On: Dec 9, 2021 15:09 IST
Modified On: Dec 9, 2021 15:10 IST
Indian ODI Team Captains
Indian ODI Team Captains

A total of 25 players have captained the Indian ODI team. The very first ODI captain of the Indian cricket team was Ajit Wadekar. He captained the ODI team in 1974 and played just 2 matches as captain. Unfortunately, India lost both of them.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most successful Indian captains. Rohit Sharma is the new ODI captain of India. Check the complete list below. 

Rohit Sharma took over as ODI captain, Kohli to lead only in Tests & Rahane removed as Test Vice-captain: All you need to know

List of Captains of One Day Cricket Team of India (1974-2021):

 Name

    Year

  Match Played

 Success Rate

 1. Ajit Wadekar

 1974

 2

0

 2. Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan

 1975–1979

 7

14.28

 3. Bishen Singh Bedi

 1975-1978

 4

25

 4. Sunil Gavaskar

 1980-1985

 37

40

 5. Gundappa  Viswanath

 1980

 1

0

 6. Kapil Dev

 1982-1992

 74

54.16

 7. Syed Kirmani

 1983

 1

0

 8. Mohinder Amarnath

 1984

 1

0

 9. Ravi Shastri

 1986-1991

 11

36.36

 10. Dilip Vengsarkar

 1987-1988

 18

44.44

 11. Krishnamachari  Srikkanth

 1989

 13

33.33

 12. Mohammad Azharuddin

 1989-1999

 174

53.57

 13. Sachin Tendulkar

 1996-1999

 73

35.07

 14. Ajay Jadeja

 1998-1999

 13

61.53

 15. Sourav Ganguly

 1999–2005

 146

53.9

 16. Rahul Dravid

 2000-2007

 79

56

 17. Anil Kumble

 2001

 1

100

 18. Virender Sehwag

 2003-2011

 12

58.33

 19. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 2007–2018

 200

59.52

 20. Suresh Raina

 2010

 12

54.54

 21. Gautam Gambhir

 2010-11

 6

100

 22. Virat Kohli

 2013- 2021

 95

68.42

 23. Ajinkya Rahane

 2015

 3

100

 24. Rohit Sharma

 2017-2018

 10

80.00

25. Shikhar Dhawan

2021

3

66.66

(24.) Rohit Sharma

2021

-

-

This was the complete list of the cricketers who captained the Indian side in ODI format. To read more articles on cricket, go through the below links: 

