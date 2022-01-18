Who will be the next Test Captain of India? Virat Kohli stepped down as Test Captain of the Indian Cricket Team on 15 January 2022, an announcement he made through a social media post. The decision came after India lost a three-match Test Series against South Africa.

Ever since Kohli stepped down as the Test Captain, the hunt for red-ball captain began. While some believe that Rohit Sharma should lead India in all formats of Cricket, others opine that young talent such as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should lead India in Test Cricket.

1- Rohit Sharma

On 8 December 2021, Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as white-ball and Ajinkya Rahane as Test Vice-captain.

As BCCI believes that a single individual must captain all the three formats of Cricket, Sharma is considered to be the frontrunner for the position.

2- KL Rahul

KL Rahul has a phenomenal batting record and is among the best fielders in the Indian squad. He is also earmarked as a future captain and may lead the Indian side in Test Cricket.

For the India tour of South Africa, KL Rahul was named vice-captain as Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to his injury. He even captained the second Test after Kohli was down with a back spasm. He also led the Indian side in the ODI series against SA.

3- Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a gifted batter who is not only praised by fellow cricketers but also legends. He is aggressive with bat, just like Kohli and is excellent behind the wicket, like MS Dhoni.

Pant is only 24, thereby offering an even younger alternative to BCCI. However, unlike Rohit and Rahul, Pant has never led the Indian side.

As BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement, it would be interesting to see who will be appointed the next Test captain.

