Rohit Sharma Biography: Early Life, Cricket career, Key Records and Awards

Personal information of Rohit Sharma

Full Name: Rohit Gurunath Sharma

Designation: Vice-captain of Indian cricket Team

Role: Right-handed batsman

Date and Place of Birth: 30 April 1987 (age 32), Nagpur, Maharashtra

Height: 5 ft 8 inch

Wife: Ritika Sajdeh (married in 2015)

Nickname: Hitman, Shaana, Ro

Father: Gurunath Sharma

Mother: Purnima Sharma

Daughter: 1

ICC ODI Ranking: 2 (855 Rating)

Test debut (cap 280): 6 November 2013 against West Indies

ODI debut (cap 168): 23 June 2007 against Ireland

T20I debut (cap 17): 19 September 2007 against England

ODI runs:9,115 (29 Centuries)

Test Match Runs: 2141 (6 centuries)

T20I Runs: 2713 (4 centuries)

Rohit Sharma Awards

1. ICC ODI Player of the Year (2019)

2. ICC ODI Team of the Year (2014 (12th man), 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

3. Arjuna Award (2015)

Early Life:

Rohit Sharma belongs to a poor family. His father was a caretaker of a transport firm storehouse. Rohit Sharma's mother belongs to Visakhapatnam. He used to live with his grandparents and uncles in Borivali (Mumbai).

In the initial days of career, Rohit was coach by Dinesh Lad at the Swami Vivekanand International School, Mumbai. He taught Rohit without any coaching fee.

Its quite surprising that before becoming an opener batsman, Rohit was an off-spinner bowler. But coach Dinesh Lad noticed his batting ability and promoted him to open the innings. Rohit performed well in the Harris and Giles Shield school cricket tournaments, and scored a century on debut as an opener.