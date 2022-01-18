Virat Kohli Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Cricket Career, Net Worth and More

Virat Kohli Biography: Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of Team India after India lost the Test series against South Africa. He announced his decision through social media on January 15.

Earlier in 2021, Kohli announced to step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2021. Rohit Sharma replaced him as India's white-ball captain in December 2021.

As Kohli stepped down from captaincy across all formats of cricket, let's take a look at his birth, age, family, education, career, stats, net worth, and more.

Virat Kohli Biography

Birth 5 November 1988 Age 33 years Nickname Chiku Parents Saroj Kohli (Mother) Prem Kohli (Father) Education Vishal Bharti Public School Saviour Convent Height 5 ft 9 inch Profession Cricketer Batting style Right-handed batter Bowling style Right-arm medium bowler Wife Anushka Sharma Daughter Vamika Net Worth Rs. 980 crore (approx) Instagram @virat.kohli Awards Arjuna Award Padma Shri Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Virat Kohli Biography: Birth, Age, Family and Education

Virat Kohli was born on 5 November 1988 to Prem Kohli and Saroj Kohli in Delhi, India. His father was a criminal lawyer while his mother is a housewife. He was bred in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and attended Vishal Bharti Public School and Saviour Convent. Kohli's father was bed-ridden for a month and succumbed to cardiac arrest on 18 December 2006.

Virat Kohli Cricket Career

When West Delhi Cricket Academy was created in 1998, Kohli was part of its first batch and received training under Rajkumar Sharma.

Kohli made his cricket debut in October 2002 with the Delhi Under-15 team in the 2002-03 Polly Umrigar Trophy and lead the team for the next trophy. He was later selected in the Delhi Under-17 team for the 2003-04 Vijay Merchant Trophy where he finished as the highest run-scorer.

At the age of 18, Kohli made his first-class debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu wherein he scored 10 runs. In July 2006, he made his debut in the Under-19 team during India's tour of England. India won both ODI and Test series. Kohli made his T20 debut next year and emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Inter-State T20 Championship with 179 runs.

The year 2008 was a life-changing year for Kohli. First, he captained the Under-19 Cricket World Cup-winning team. Second, he was bought by RCB for $30,000 on a youth contract for IPL. Third, he made his international debut.

After recovering from a minor injury, Kohli replaced Gambhir for the tri-series in Sri Lanka and batter at no. 4 in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy as Yuvraj Singh was recovering from an injury.

For the tri-nation ODI tournament in Bangladesh in 2010, Tendulkar was rested, thereby enabling Kohli to play in each match. Due to his phenomenal performance in Bangladesh, he was praised by the then captain MS Dhoni.

Kohli was part of the World Cup-winning team in 2011 and became the first Indian batsman to score a century on World Cup debut.

Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies at Kingston and performed poorly in the series, amassing just 76 runs in five innings. In 2015, he became the first Indian batsman to score a century against Pakistan in a World Cup match.

During South Africa's tour of India, he became the fastest batsman in the world to make 1,000 runs in T20I cricket, achieving the feat in his 27th innings.

During the ODI tour of Australia, Kohli emerged as the fastest batsman in the world to cross the 7000-run mark in ODIs, and the fastest to score 25 centuries.

During the 3 match Test series against Sri Lanka at home in 2017, he became the first batsman to score six double hundreds as a captain. That year, he scored a total of 2818 international runs, the third-highest by an Indian in a calendar year and highest ever by an Indian player.

In August 2018, he ranked no. 1 in the ICC Test rankings. With this, he became the seventh Indian batter to achieve this milestone. He became the first Indian, first captain and tenth overall to hit three successive centuries in ODIs in October 2018.

Captaincy

For the tri-series in Zimbabwe in 2010, Raina was named captain while Kohli was made vice-captain. During this, he emerged as the fastest Indian batsman to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

He was appointed as vice-captain for the 2012 Asia Cup due to his excellent performance in Australia.

Kohli captained the 2013 West Indies tri-series winning team after Dhoni injured himself during the match. He also captained a five-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe, which India won by 5-0, their first in any away ODI series.

He was named vice-captain for the 2014 ICC World T20 Competition where India emerged as the runner ups and Kohli as Man of the Tournament as he amassed 319 runs in the tournament.

He led India in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which India won by 5-0. It was the second whitewash under his captaincy and fourth in India's ODI history.

He led India in the first Test of the Australian tour and scored 115 runs in the first innings, thereby becoming the fourth Indian to score a hundred on his Test captaincy debut. Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket at the conclusion of the third match between India and Australia, and Kohli was appointed as the full-time Test captain ahead of the fourth Test at Sydney.

At Sydney, Kohli scored 147 in the first innings and became the first batter in the Test cricket history to score three hundred in his first three innings as Test captain. He was named as captain of the 'Team of the Tournament' for the 2016 World Twenty20 by the ICC.

He captained India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. India entered the finals but lost to Pakistan. Kohli also captained the 2019 Cricket World Cup where India failed to reach the finals after losing the semi-final match against New Zealand. India's first whitewash under Kohli's captaincy was India's tour of New Zealand in 2020.

India lost the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final to New Zealand, Kohli's third defeat as captain in knockouts and finals of ICC tournaments. India failed to make it through the semi-finals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 under Kohli's captaincy.

He also captained Royal challengers Bangalore for 8 seasons in IPL but failed to win a trophy.

Virat Kohli: Debut and Last Matches

Format Debut Last Test 20 June 2011 against West Indies 11 January 2022 against South Africa ODI 18 August 2008 against Sri Lanka 28 March 2021 against England T20I 12 June 2010 against Zimbabwe 8 November 2021 against Namibia

Virat Kohli Stats

Batting Summary

Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s Test 99 168 7962 254* 27 28 ODI 254 245 12169 183 43 62 T20I 95 87 3227 94* 0 29 FC 131 216 10211 254* 34 36 List A 288 278 13611 183 47 70 T20 324 307 10204 113 5 75

Bowling Summary

Format Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Test 99 11 175 84 0 ODI 254 48 641 665 4 T20I 95 12 146 198 4 FC 131 25 643 338 3 List A 288 55 705 726 4 T20 324 44 454 661 8

Virat Kohli Wife and Daughter

In 2013, he started dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple soon earned the nickname Virushka. Virat and Anuskha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 11 December 2017 in Florence, Italy. The couple gave birth to a daughter named Vamika.

Virat Kohli Awards and Honours

National Honours

Virat Kohli won Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018.

Sports Honours

1- Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade) in 2011–2020

2- Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year) in 2017

3- ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012

4- ICC Test Player of the Year in 2018

5- ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2012, 2014, 2016 (captain), 2017 (captain), 2018 (captain), 2019 (captain)

6- ICC Test Team of the Year in 2017 (captain), 2018 (captain), 2019 (captain)

7- ICC Spirit of Cricket in 2019

8- ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade in 2011–2020

9- ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade in 2011–2020 (captain)

10- ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade in 2011–2020

11- ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade in 2011–2020

12- Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year in 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

13- Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2016, 2017, 2018

14- CEAT International Cricketer of the Year in 2011–12, 2013–14, 2018–19

15- Barmy Army - International Player of Year in 2017, 2018

Other honours and awards

1- People's Choice Awards India For Favourite Sportsperson in 2012

2- CNN-News18 Indian of the Year in 2017

3- DDCA renamed a stand after him at Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi.

