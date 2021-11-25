List of players who have played slowest innings in Test Cricket

Slowest innings in Test Cricket: With the increasing popularity of T20 and One-Day Cricket, the dominance of explosive batsmen has increased significantly. Therefore, in present-day Test Cricket, explosive batting is witnessed. However, some players have played very slow innings while performing their concentration, patience and technique in Test Cricket.

In this article, we have mentioned 10 players who have played the slowest innings in Test Cricket, scoring minimum runs. Of these, one of the batters mentioned below didn't score any runs and it happens to be the slowest innings ever played in the history of Test Cricket.

10 cricketers who have played slowest innings in Test Cricket

Batsman Run Minutes Country Match Location Season G. I. Allot 0 101 New Zealand New Zealand vs South Africa Auckland 2005-06 M. A. K. Pataudi 5 102 India India vs England Bombay 1972-73 S. C. J. Broad 6 137 England England vs New Zealand Auckland 2012-13 D. R. Martyn 6 106 Australia Australia vs South Africa Sydney 1993-94 G. Miller 7 123 England England vs Australia Melbourne 1978-79 R. Chauhan 9 132 India India vs Sri Lanka Ahmedabad 1993-94 T. G. Evans 10* 133 England England vs Australia Adelaide 1946-47 R. Dravid 12 140 India India vs England The Oval 2007 D. K. Morrison 14* 165 New Zealand New Zealand vs England Auckland 1996-97 HE van der Dussen 17 194 South Africa South Africa vs England Cape Town 2019-20

1. Geoff Allott (New Zealand)



Image source: News18.com

New Zealand's left-arm fast bowler Geoffery Ian Allot, was dismissed on zero after playing 77 balls in 101 minutes batting in the first innings of the first Test match played in Auckland against South Africa in 1999. Geoff Allot did not make any runs in that innings, so his strike rate was 0.00. It is the slowest innings ever played in the history of Test Cricket.

What is the Duckworth Lewis Method and how it is applied in cricket?

2. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (India)



Image source: लल्लन टॉप

India's youngest Cricket Captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi scored 5 runs off 84 balls in 102 minutes batting in the second innings of the fifth Test match played in Mumbai against England in 1973. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s strike rate in that innings was 5.95.

3. Stuart Broad (England)



Image source: Daily Express

England's right-arm fast bowler Stuart Christopher John Broad scored 6 runs with the help of 1 four after playing 77 balls in 137 minutes batting in the second innings of the third Test match against New Zealand played in Auckland in 2013. Stuart Broad's strike rate in that innings was 7.79.

4. Damien Martyn (Australia)



Image source: Cricket Country

Australian right-handed batsman Damien Richard Martyn scored 6 runs with the help of 1 four after playing 59 balls in 106 minutes batting in the second innings of the third Test match against South Africa played in Sydney in 1994. Damien Martin's strike rate in that innings was 10.16.

5. Geoff Miller (England)



Image source: Sporting-Heroes.net

England's right-handed batsman Geoffery Miller scored 7 runs after playing 101 balls in 123 minutes batting in the first innings of the third Test match against Australia played in Melbourne in 1979. Geoff Miller’s strike rate in that innings was 6.93.

6. Rajesh Chauhan (India)



Image source: India.com

India's right-handed batsman Rajesh Chauhan scored 9 runs with the help of 1 four after playing 96 balls in 132 minutes batting in the first innings of the third Test match against Sri Lanka played in Ahmedabad in 1994. Rajesh Chauhan’s strike rate in that innings was 9.37.

Role of International Cricket Council (ICC) in World Cricket

7. Godfrey Evans (England)



Image source: Alchetron

England's right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Thomas Godfrey Evans scored 10 runs with the help of 1 four after playing 96 balls in 133 minutes batting in the second innings of the fourth Test match against Australia played in Adelaide in 1947. The strike rate of Godfrey Evans in that innings was 10.41.

8. Rahul Dravid (India)



Image source: Patrika News

Former Indian Captain and right-handed batsman Rahul Dravid scored 12 runs with the help of 1 four after playing 96 balls in 140 minutes batting in the second innings of the third Test match against England played at The Oval in 2007. Rahul Dravid's strike rate in that innings was 12.50.

9. Danny Morrison (New Zealand)



Image source: CricketCountry.com

New Zealand's right-arm fast bowler Daniel Kyle Morrison scored 14 runs in 136 balls in 165 minutes batting in the second innings of the first Test match played in Auckland against England in 1997. Danny Morrison's strike rate in this innings was 10.29.

10. HE van der Dussen (South Africa)

Image source: Cricxtasy.com

South Africa's right-handed batsman HE van der Dussen scored 17 runs with the help of 2 fours off 140 balls in 194 minutes batting in the second innings of the second Test match played in Cape Town against England in 2019. HE van der Dussen's strike rate in this innings was 12.14.

IND vs Windies: ODI Cricket Records