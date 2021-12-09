Rohit Sharma took over as ODI captain, Kohli to lead only in Tests & Rahane removed as Test Vice-captain: All you need to know

Rohit Sharma New ODI Captain: BCCI on December 8 announced the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball, ODI and T20I, captain. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side only in Tests.

"Beginning of a new era for India men’s limited-overs cricket," tweeted ICC as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as the full-time white-ball captain.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

While the announcement was a shocker to Kohli's fans, Rohit Sharma's 10-year-old tweet went viral where he expressed his disappointment after being dropped from India's 2011 ICC World Cup squad.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

From being a cricketer who was left out of the World Cup in 2011 and failed to lay his hands on the glittering trophy, to lead Indian in the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma made a huge comeback.

Furthermore, Rohit Sharma replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Test Vice-captain. Rahane's demotion is a steep downfall in his cricket career.

End of Virat Kohli's tenure as white-ball captain of India

Rohit's role elevation to ODI captaincy has put an end to Virat Kohli's five-year-long stint as India's white-ball captain. Under Kohli's captaincy, India failed to win ICC tournaments, be it the 2017 Champions Trophy, 50-over World Cup in 2019 or T20 World Cup 2021 held in UAE.

In September 2021, Virat Kohli announced to step down as India's T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup in order to deal with his immense workload and be fully ready to lead India in Test and ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman

Team India squad for Test Series against South Africa

BCCI has also announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match Test Series against South Africa.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma(VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

NEWS 🚨 - 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa announced.#TeamIndia #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

