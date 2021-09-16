Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman

In a shocking piece of news, Virat Kohli has announced to step down as India's T20 Captain post the conclusion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 held in UAE and Oman. He will continue to captain the Indian side in Test Cricket and ODIs.

The 32-year-old took to social media to announce his decision which was taken after due consultation with people close to him, coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma.

“I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," Kohli in a statement that he shared on his social media handles.

The statement further added, "I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."

Why Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 Captain?

Virat Kohli cited the 'immense workload' over the last 8-9 years that he has gone through as an all-format player as his reason to quit T20 captaincy.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," the statement said.

Statements from BCCI President and Honorary Secretary

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said, "We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have a smooth transition, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."

Virat Kohli became India's all-format captain in 2017 when MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain. As captain, Kohli's first major assignment was the Champions Trophy in 2017 where India lost to Pakistan in the final. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 will be Kohli's last assignment as India's captain in T20 format. The BCCI has not yet announced Virat Kohli's successor in T20 format.

