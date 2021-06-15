What is Tea Controversy and how it is related to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Sharma's tea controversy is back in the news as ex-India selector MSK Prasad opens up about serving tea to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma in an interview to ESPN's Cricket Monthly.

While Anushka Sharma lashed out at Farokh Engineer back then, now, ex-India selector MSK Prasad opens up on the controversy. MSK Prasad was the chief selector of the Indian Cricket Team from 2016 to 2020 and had to deal with such controversies on a regular basis.

"No one applauded the selectors when Team India defeated Australia in a Test series at home in the absence of star players. It makes no difference to us. Because the team’s management recognized and valued our efforts. This is acceptable to us. Whatever the outsiders say, the team members are aware of the work we have completed. This is something that Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and Paras Mhambrey are well aware of, " Ex-India selector MSK Prasad told Cricket Monthly.

He further added, "When one of our selectors offers a cup of coffee to the Indian team's captain's wife, it becomes a big controversy, but when the Indian team with seven Indian superstars missing wins a Test series against Australia in Australia, not even once that credit was given to selectors."

Timeline of Tea Controversy:

The Allegations

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer mocked the selection committee led by MSK Prasad and said that it was actually a Mickey Mouse selection committee. He had also raised questions over the eligibility of the selectors and alleged that the selectors were busy serving tea to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup.

Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer's comment didn't go down well with Anushka Sharma. She issued a statement on Twitter and took down at every lie against her, beginning with how she was blamed for Virat Kohli’s performance.

"The latest version of these ill-intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selector's box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!," Anushka Sharma in a statement.

The statement further added, "If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations."

Other Controversies related to Anushka Sharma

1- Sunil Gavaskar's comment during IPL 2020 on Anushka Sharma.

During an IPL match between RCB and PBKS, Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma during IPL 2020 sparked a controversy when he said, "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai."

Gavaskar referred to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s lockdown video in which the couple was playing cricket. This didn't go down well with the fans, who lashed out at Gavaskar and asked BCCI to remove him from the commentary panel.

Anushka Sharma too reacted to the remark questioning, "When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?"

She further termed Gavaskar's words as 'distasteful' and asked him to refrain from commenting on the private life of the cricketers.

2- Anushka Sharma's picture with Team India members at High Commission of India in London.

Anushka faced severe backlash from cricket fans after she was spotted in a group photo with Team India members at the High Commission of India in London.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

In a fierce reaction, Anushka Sharma stated, "I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be a part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it."

