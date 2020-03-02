List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2020)

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is an international tournament organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Its first edition was played in South Africa in 2007 and the upcoming tournament will be played in Australia from 8 October to 15 November.

Facts about List of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Winners

First Edition: 2007

Next Edition: 2020 (18 October to 15 November)

First Winner: India

First Runner-up: Pakistan

Current champion: West Indies (2nd title)

Most successful Team: West Indies (2 titles)

Administrator: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Format: Twenty20 International

Number of teams: 16 (2020)

Number of Tournaments:7 (up to 2020)

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 host Nation: Australia

Most Runs: Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene (1016 runs)

Most Wickets: Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (39 wickets)

List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup

List of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Winners (2007-2020):

Winner Runner up Year/Host 1. India Pakistan 2007/South Africa 2. Pakistan Sri Lanka 2009/England 3. England Australia 2010/ West Indies 4. West Indies Sri Lanka 2012/Sri Lanka 5. Sri Lanka India 2014/Bangladesh 6. West Indies England 2016/India 7. TBD TBD 2020/Australia 8. TBD TBD 2021/India

The above list shows that West Indies is the most successful team that has won two; ICC T20 Cricket World Cups in 2012 and 2016. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team has played three finals of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, winning one and runner up in two finals.

It is very surprising that Australia did not win a single ICC T20 Cricket World Cup so far while this team has won 5 ICC Cricket World Cups of 50 over format.

The Indian team was the first team to clinch the inaugural ICC T20 Cricket World Cup tournament. The Indian team defeated its arch-rival Pakistan in the final by 5 runs. I think everyone must remember that thrilling encounter when India defeated Pakistan in the final over of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2007.

Worth to mention that India will host; ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 for the first time. To read the full schedule of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 click on the link given below.

