GK Quiz on T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup: ICC or the International Cricket Committee will be organising the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16th to November 13th 2022, it is a showpiece event by the ICC in which 16 teams are participating.

Of the 16 teams, 8 have directly qualified, while the remaining 8 teams will play each other, from which 4 will qualify for the main event, which is known as the Super 12.

Take this GK Quiz on the ICC T20 World Cup to test your cricket knowledge.

1. Where was the first T20 World Cup held?

a) India

b) West Indies

c) South Africa

d) Australia

Answer: c

Explanation: The inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup was held in South Africa.

2. Which team was the runner-up in the 2016 T20 World Cup?

a) Sri Lanka

b) Australia

c) South Africa

d) England

Answer: d

Explanation: England was the runner up in the 2016 edition of the ICC world T20 tournament.

3. Who was the player of the series in 2009 T20 World Cup?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Umar Gul

c) Tilakaratne Dilshan

d) David Warner

Answer: c

Explanation: Tillakaratne Dilshan was the player of the series in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He was also the highest run scorer (317 runs) of that edition.

4. Which player has taken the highest number of wickets in T20 World Cups?

a) Jasprit Bumrah

b) Shakib Al-Hasan

c) Wanindu Hasaranga

d) Umar Gul

Answer: b

Explanation: Shakib Al-Hasan has taken the highest number of wickets in T20 World Cups ( 41 wickets in 31 matches).

5. Which player scored the most number of runs in the T20 World Cups?

a) David Warner

b) Virat Kohli

c) Mahela Jayawardene

d) Chris Gayle

Answer: c

Explanation: Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most runs in T20 World Cups with 1016 runs in 31 matches.

6. Which player has the highest individual score in the T20 World Cup?

a) Chris Gayle

b) Brendon McCullum

c) Tillakaratne Dilshan

d) Jos Butler

Answer: b

Explanation: Brendon McCullum has the highest individual score in T20 World Cup. He scored 123 against Bangladesh in 2012 edition of T20 World Cup.

7. Who is the only player to score two centuries in T20 World Cups?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Jos Butler

c) Mahela Jayawardene

d) Chris Gayle

Answer: d

Explanation: Chris Gayle has scored two centuries, which is the most by any batsman in T20 World Cups.

8. Which player has taken the most number of wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup?

a) Umar Gul

b) Imran Tahir

c) Wanindu Hasaranga

d) Dirk Nannes

Answer: c

Explanation: Wanindu Hasaranga has taken a record number of 16 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup which is the most by any bowler in a single edition.

9. Which team has won the most T20 World Cups?

a) India

b) West Indies

c) Australia

d) England

Answer: b

Explanation: West Indies has won the T20 World Cup two times ( 2012 and 2016)