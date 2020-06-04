List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup
There are 12 World Cup tournaments being held till date. Australia is the most success country which won 5 World Cups. India & West Indies are the only two countries which have won the world cup 2 times each.
India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while West Indies won in 1975 and 1979. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two countries that have won the World Cup in 1992 and 1996 respectively. England is the only country which lost 3 finals and hosted the world cup 5 times.
Summary of all the Cricket World Cups is;
World Cup 2019 Final
Winner: England
Runner Up: New Zealand
Margin: Match tied (England won Super Over on boundary count)
Venue: Lords, London
Host Nation: England and Wales
Man of the match: Ben Stokes
Man of the series: Kane Williamson
World Cup 2015 Final
Winner: Australia
Runner Up: New Zealand
Margin: 7 wickets
Venue: MCG, Melbourne
Host Nation: Australia & New Zealand
Man of the Match: James Faulkner
Man of the Series: Mitchell Starc
World Cup 2011 Final
Winner: India
Runner Up: Sri Lanka
Margin: 6 wickets
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Host Nation: India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Man of the Match: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Man of the Series: Yuvraj Singh
World Cup 2007 Final
Winner: Australia
Runner Up: Sri Lanka
Margin: 53 runs
Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Host Nation: West Indies
Man of the Match: Adam Gilchrist
Man of the Series: Glenn Mcgrath
World Cup 2003 Final
Winner: Australia
Runner Up: India
Margin: 125 runs
Venue: Wanderers, Johannesburg, South Africa
Host Nation: South Africa
Man of the Match: Ricky Ponting
Man of the Series: Sachin Tendulkar
Kane Williamson: Complete List of International Records
World Cup 1999 Final
Winner: Australia
Runner Up: Pakistan
Margin: 8 wickets
Venue: Lord's, London
Host Nation: England & Wales
Man of the Match: Shane Warne
Man of the Series: Lance Klusener
World Cup 1996 Final
Winner: Sri Lanka
Runner Up: Australia
Margin: 7 wickets
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Host Nation: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka
Man of the Match: Aravinda de Silva
Man of the Series: Sanath Jayasuriya
World Cup 1992 Final
Winner: Pakistan
Runner Up: England
Margin: 22 runs
Venue: MCG, Melbourne, Australia
Host Nation: Australia, New Zealand
Man of the Match: Wasim Akram
Man of the Series: Martin Crowe
World Cup 1987 Final
Winner: Australia
Runner Up: England
Margin: 7 runs
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Host Nation: India & Pakistan
Man of the match: David Boon
World Cup 1983 Final
Winner: India
Runner Up: West Indies
Margin: 43 runs
Venue: Lord's, London
Host Nation: England & Wales
Man of the match: Mohinder Amarnath
World Cup 1979 Final
Winner: West Indies
Runner Up: England
Margin: 92 runs
Venue: Lord's, London
Host Nation: England & Wales
Man of the match: Viv Richards
World Cup 1975 Final
Winner: West Indies
Runner Up: England
Margin: 17 runs
Venue: Lord's, London
Host Nation: England & Wales
Man of the match: Clive Llyod
Till 2011 cricket World Cup there was a unique record that the Cricket World Cup never won by the host nation. But in 2011
India broken this taboo and won the cricket World Cup 2011 as a host nation. Australia is another country which has won the cricket World Up as a host nation in 2015.
|
Winners
|
Runners-up
|
Year/Host Nation
|
1. West Indies
|
Australia
|
1975/England
|
2. West Indies
|
England
|
1979/ England
|
3. India
|
West Indies
|
1983/ England
|
4. Australia
|
England
|
1987/ India & Pakistan
|
5. Pakistan
|
England
|
1992/ Australia & New Zealand
|
6. Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
1996/ Pakistan & India
|
7. Australia
|
Pakistan
|
1999/ England
|
8. Australia
|
India
|
2003/South Africa
|
9. Australia
|
Sri Lanka
|
2007/ West Indies
|
10. India
|
Sri Lanka
|
2011/ India & Bangladesh
|
11. Australia
|
New Zealand
|
2015/Australia & New Zealand
|
12. England
|
New Zealand
|
2019/ England & Wales
|
13. ---
|
---
|
2023/India
As per the expectation, the final of the cricket world cup 2019 was the most exciting final played ever. England managed to win this thrilling encounter on the basis of Super Over on boundary count. English team scored 24 boundaries while New Zealand scores just 16 boundaries. So England is the 6th team which has won the ICC cricket world cup.
List of Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament Winners in the ICC Cricket World Cup
|
Cricket World Cup 2019: Complete Records List