List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup

England and wales cricket board have won the The 12th edition of the ICC cricket world cup 2019. This was the first ICC cricket world cup title of the English team. Read this article to know the list of all the Winners Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cups.
Jun 4, 2020 15:20 IST
England World Cup victory celebration
There are 12 World Cup tournaments being held till date. Australia is the most success country which won 5 World Cups. India & West Indies are the only two countries which have won the world cup 2 times each.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while West Indies won in 1975 and 1979. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two countries that have won the World Cup in 1992 and 1996 respectively. England is the only country which lost 3 finals and hosted the world cup 5 times.

Summary of all the Cricket World Cups is;

World Cup 2019 Final

Winner: England 

Runner Up: New Zealand

Margin: Match tied (England won Super Over on boundary count)

Venue: Lords, London

Host Nation: England and Wales

Man of the match: Ben Stokes

Man of the series: Kane Williamson

 

World Cup 2015 Final

 Winner: Australia

Runner Up: New Zealand

Margin: 7 wickets

Venue: MCG, Melbourne

Host Nation: Australia & New Zealand

Man of the Match: James Faulkner

Man of the Series: Mitchell Starc

 

World Cup 2011 Final

Winner: India

Runner Up: Sri Lanka

Margin: 6 wickets

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Host Nation: India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Man of the Match: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Man of the Series: Yuvraj Singh

World Cup 2007 Final

 

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: Sri Lanka

Margin: 53 runs

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Host Nation: West Indies

Man of the Match: Adam Gilchrist

Man of the Series: Glenn Mcgrath

 

World Cup 2003 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: India

Margin: 125 runs

Venue: Wanderers, Johannesburg, South Africa

Host Nation: South Africa

Man of the Match: Ricky Ponting

Man of the Series: Sachin Tendulkar

World Cup 1999 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: Pakistan

Margin: 8 wickets

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the Match: Shane Warne

Man of the Series: Lance Klusener

 

World Cup 1996 Final

Winner: Sri Lanka

Runner Up: Australia

Margin: 7 wickets

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Host Nation: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka

Man of the Match: Aravinda de Silva

Man of the Series: Sanath Jayasuriya

 

World Cup 1992 Final

Winner: Pakistan

Runner Up: England

Margin: 22 runs

Venue: MCG, Melbourne, Australia

Host Nation: Australia, New Zealand

Man of the Match: Wasim Akram

Man of the Series: Martin Crowe

 

World Cup 1987 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: England

Margin: 7 runs

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Host Nation: India & Pakistan

Man of the match: David Boon

 

World Cup 1983 Final

Winner: India

Runner Up: West Indies

Margin: 43 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Mohinder Amarnath

 

World Cup 1979 Final

Winner: West Indies

Runner Up: England

Margin: 92 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Viv Richards

 

World Cup 1975 Final

Winner: West Indies

Runner Up: England

Margin: 17 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Clive Llyod

Till 2011 cricket World Cup there was a unique record that the Cricket World Cup never won by the host nation. But in 2011

India broken this taboo and won the cricket World Cup 2011 as a host nation. Australia is another country which has won the cricket World Up as a host nation in 2015.

      Winners

  Runners-up

      Year/Host Nation

1. West Indies

 Australia

   1975/England

2. West Indies

 England

   1979/ England

3. India

 West Indies

   1983/ England

4. Australia

 England

   1987/ India & Pakistan

5. Pakistan

 England

   1992/ Australia & New Zealand

6. Sri Lanka

 Australia

   1996/ Pakistan & India

7.  Australia

 Pakistan

   1999/ England

8. Australia

 India

   2003/South Africa

9. Australia

 Sri Lanka

   2007/ West Indies

10. India

 Sri Lanka

   2011/ India & Bangladesh

11. Australia

 New Zealand

   2015/Australia & New Zealand

12.   England

      New Zealand

   2019/ England & Wales

13.        ---

         ---

   2023/India

As per the expectation, the final of the cricket world cup 2019 was the most exciting final played ever. England managed to win this thrilling encounter on the basis of Super Over on boundary count. English team scored 24 boundaries while New Zealand scores just 16 boundaries. So England is the 6th team which has won the ICC cricket world cup.

