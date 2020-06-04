List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup

There are 12 World Cup tournaments being held till date. Australia is the most success country which won 5 World Cups. India & West Indies are the only two countries which have won the world cup 2 times each.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while West Indies won in 1975 and 1979. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two countries that have won the World Cup in 1992 and 1996 respectively. England is the only country which lost 3 finals and hosted the world cup 5 times.

Summary of all the Cricket World Cups is;

World Cup 2019 Final

Winner: England

Runner Up: New Zealand

Margin: Match tied (England won Super Over on boundary count)

Venue: Lords, London

Host Nation: England and Wales

Man of the match: Ben Stokes

Man of the series: Kane Williamson

World Cup 2015 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: New Zealand

Margin: 7 wickets

Venue: MCG, Melbourne

Host Nation: Australia & New Zealand

Man of the Match: James Faulkner

Man of the Series: Mitchell Starc

World Cup 2011 Final

Winner: India

Runner Up: Sri Lanka

Margin: 6 wickets

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Host Nation: India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Man of the Match: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Man of the Series: Yuvraj Singh

World Cup 2007 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: Sri Lanka

Margin: 53 runs

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Host Nation: West Indies

Man of the Match: Adam Gilchrist

Man of the Series: Glenn Mcgrath

World Cup 2003 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: India

Margin: 125 runs

Venue: Wanderers, Johannesburg, South Africa

Host Nation: South Africa

Man of the Match: Ricky Ponting

Man of the Series: Sachin Tendulkar

World Cup 1999 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: Pakistan

Margin: 8 wickets

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the Match: Shane Warne

Man of the Series: Lance Klusener

World Cup 1996 Final

Winner: Sri Lanka

Runner Up: Australia

Margin: 7 wickets

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Host Nation: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka

Man of the Match: Aravinda de Silva

Man of the Series: Sanath Jayasuriya

World Cup 1992 Final

Winner: Pakistan

Runner Up: England

Margin: 22 runs

Venue: MCG, Melbourne, Australia

Host Nation: Australia, New Zealand

Man of the Match: Wasim Akram

Man of the Series: Martin Crowe

World Cup 1987 Final

Winner: Australia

Runner Up: England

Margin: 7 runs

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Host Nation: India & Pakistan

Man of the match: David Boon

World Cup 1983 Final

Winner: India

Runner Up: West Indies

Margin: 43 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Mohinder Amarnath

World Cup 1979 Final

Winner: West Indies

Runner Up: England

Margin: 92 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Viv Richards

World Cup 1975 Final

Winner: West Indies

Runner Up: England

Margin: 17 runs

Venue: Lord's, London

Host Nation: England & Wales

Man of the match: Clive Llyod

Till 2011 cricket World Cup there was a unique record that the Cricket World Cup never won by the host nation. But in 2011

India broken this taboo and won the cricket World Cup 2011 as a host nation. Australia is another country which has won the cricket World Up as a host nation in 2015.

Winners Runners-up Year/Host Nation 1. West Indies Australia 1975/England 2. West Indies England 1979/ England 3. India West Indies 1983/ England 4. Australia England 1987/ India & Pakistan 5. Pakistan England 1992/ Australia & New Zealand 6. Sri Lanka Australia 1996/ Pakistan & India 7. Australia Pakistan 1999/ England 8. Australia India 2003/South Africa 9. Australia Sri Lanka 2007/ West Indies 10. India Sri Lanka 2011/ India & Bangladesh 11. Australia New Zealand 2015/Australia & New Zealand 12. England New Zealand 2019/ England & Wales 13. --- --- 2023/India

As per the expectation, the final of the cricket world cup 2019 was the most exciting final played ever. England managed to win this thrilling encounter on the basis of Super Over on boundary count. English team scored 24 boundaries while New Zealand scores just 16 boundaries. So England is the 6th team which has won the ICC cricket world cup.