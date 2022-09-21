List of Gestures That Cannot Be Used in World Cricket: Cricket, one of the most popular sports in the world, is often dubbed "The Gentleman’s Game". The majority of times, it is played like so, but on occasions, some cricketers behave un-gentlemanly.

Rohit Sharma, the captain and star cricketer of India, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a recent T20 match of India vs Australia, India lost by four wickets, and in a burst of fury, Rohit Sharma grabbed wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik's neck after the latter made a mistake that contributed to India's loss.

Cricket is a game of rules, and like all sports, it has its own set of codes that players must follow. The most important of these is the code of conduct, which governs how players should behave on and off the field.

Here is a list of ten gestures that cannot be used while playing cricket, as guided by the ICC Code of Conduct.

1. Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match

Player who broke the code: George Munsey, Batsman of Scotland

After being dismissed, Munsey intentionally hit the stumps with his bat, which dislodged the bails.

2. Use of an audible obscenity during an International Match

Player who broke the code: Temba Bavuma, Batsman and Vice-Captain of Team South Africa

In a T20I against Ireland on July 19, 2021, Temba uttered an offensive word on being adjudged caught behind and was penalized by the ICC.

3. Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match

Player who broke the code: Kyle Jamieson, Batsman of Team New Zealand

Kyle flung his hands in the air and argued with the on-field umpire about a referral that the TV umpire had ruled not out. Kyle responded to the umpire in an offensive manner after hearing an explanation.

4. Using words or gestures that are derogatory or might make a batter angry after being dismissed during an international match.

Player who broke the code: Hasan Ali, Pacer of Team Pakistan

In a T20I match against Bangladesh, after dismissing batsman Nurul Hasan caught behind the wicket, Hasan gave him an inappropriate send-off.

5. Using a gesture that is obscene, offensive, or insulting during an International Match.

Player who broke the code: Denesh Ramdin, Batsman of Team West Indies

Denesh Ramdin made a gesture at Viv Richards after hitting his century at Edgbaston, for which the ICC fined him 20% of his match pay. He flashed a note with the words: YEAH VIV TALK NAH.

6. Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match

Player who broke the code: Ricky Ponting, Coach, Commentator, and former player of Team Australia

The accusation centered on Ponting's response to umpire Asad Rauf's ruling of a wide in a ODI against West Indies. The player replied by approaching the official from his place in the field and asking about the choice.

7. Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.

Player who broke the code: Shaheed Afridi, Bowler of Team Pakistan

Gets hit for a 6 and Shaheen Shah loses his control next ball!



I get the aggression but this was unnecessary. It was good however that he went straight to apologize after this.#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/PM5K9LZBiu — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) November 20, 2021

In the second T20 match of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Fast bowler Afridi purposefully threw the ball toward Bangladesh's batsman Afif Hossain after getting hit for a six on the previous delivery.

8. Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.

Player who broke the code: Fareed Ahmad, Pacer of Team Afghanistan

The incident happened during the T20 cricket match of the 2022 Asia Cup between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fareed Ahmad walked up and made unwanted physical contact with Pakistan’s Asif Ali after dismissing him, with the latter responding aggressively with his bat after.

9. Changing the condition of the ball

Player who broke the code: Sachin Tendulkar, former player and captain of Team India

Tendulkar received a suspended ban from playing in Test cricket after being found guilty of ball tampering in 2008. On the third day of the Second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, referee Mike Denness ruled Tendulkar guilty of "acting on the match ball" when he was bowling. Tendulkar has a pretty spotless career, except for this one tiny spot.

10. Any act of violence on the field of play during an International Match

Player who broke the code: Dennis Lillee, former player of Team Australia and Javed Miandad, former player and captain of Team Pakistan

For a single, Miandad played Lillee an inswinger to the on-side. He hit the bowler as he finished the run. From the official footage of the game, it was clear that Lille was at fault since he appeared to intentionally step in the batsman's path, forcing Miandad to shove Lille aside in order to complete his run. Lillie then proceeded to kick Miandad on his shin; Miandad then raised his bat and charged toward Lillie, evidently furious. However, umpire Tony Carter intervened in time.

Cricket is a game that is considered to be synonymous with rules and dignity; however, the exact opposite of it has happened time and time again. There are certain gestures that should not be used in world cricket, and those who break the rules may be subject to punishment by the ICC. Abuse of cricket equipment, expressing disagreement with an umpire's ruling, and altering the state of the ball are the three most frequent gestures mentioned in the code of conduct.