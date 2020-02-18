List of Winners of ICC Women's T20 World Cups

Facts about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

First Edition: 2009

First Winner: England

First Host Nation: England

Administrator: International Cricket Council

Tournament format: Round robin and knockout

Current champion: Australia (2018)

Most successful Team: Australia (4 titles)

Indian Team Titles: 0

Most runs: Suzie Bates (881), New Zealand

Most wickets: Ellyse Perry (36), Australia

Indian Women Cricket team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Indian Women Cricket team is participating in this tournament since 2009. The best performance of the Indian team is semifinal matches in 2009, 2010 and 2018. Indian team never reached in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India has also hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2016 and this tournament was won by the West Indies after defeating Australia.

Indian team is participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 int the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

List of Winners of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Winner Runner up Year/Host England New Zealand 2009/England Australia New Zealand 2010/West Indies Australia England 2012/Sri Lanka Australia England 2014/Bangladesh West Indies Australia 2016/India Australia England 2018/West Indies TBD TBD 2020/Australia

The above table shows that Australia is the most successful team that has won 4 titles while England has been runner up on 3 occasions.

In terms of the number of victories, Australia is the most successful team that has won 24 matches out of 32 matches. The Indian team has played 26 matches; 13 won and 13 lost.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

There are 10 teams participating in this edition of the women T20 cricket world cup. The names of participating teams are;

1. Australia

2. Bangladesh

3. England

4. India

5. New Zealand

6. Pakistan

7. South Africa

8. Sri Lanka

9. Thailand

10. West Indies

This is the first tournament for the Thailand women team. Top 8 teams have automatically qualified for this tournament while Thailand and Bangladesh have qualified through 2019 ICC Women's World Twenty20 qualifier matches.

The very first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India and Australia on 21st February 2020. The final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be played on the MCG, Melbourne ground on 8the March 2020.

The next ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in South Africa in 2022.

