List of Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winners

The first edition of the Under 19 world cup was played in Australia in 1988. At present 13th edition of the Under 19 world cup is going in South Africa. Indian team is the most successful team that has won 4 Under 19 world cup titles. In this article, we have published the list of all the Under 19 cricket world cup winners.
Feb 4, 2020 19:11 IST
Under-19 Cricket World Cup is going on in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. There are 16 teams are taking part in this tournament. The Under-19 Indian Cricket team is led by the Priyam Garg. The Indian team has won the under 19 world cup four-time and followed by Australia with 3 titles so far.

Winner

Runner-up

             Year/Host

Australia

Pakistan

1988/Australia

England

New Zealand

1998/ South Africa

India

Sri Lanka

2000/Sri Lanka

Australia

South Africa

2002/New Zealand

Pakistan

West Indies

2004/Bangladesh

Pakistan

India

2006/Sri Lanka

India

South Africa

2008/Malaysia

Australia

Pakistan

2010/New Zealand

India

Australia

2012/Australia

South Africa

Pakistan

2014/UAE

West Indies

India

2016/Bangladesh

India

Australia

2018/New Zealand

TBD

TBD

2020/South Africa

TBD

TBD

2022/West Indies

In the under 19 cricket world cup 2020, the Indian team is playing a semifinal match against Pakistan. If India wins, then it would be its 7th under 19 cricket world cup final. So the performance of Indian cricket is very fantastic in this tournament.

It's very surprising that India did not host any under 19 cricket world cup so far. The Indian team had won the first title of under 19 cricket world cup in 2000. This tournament was won in the captaincy of the Muhammad Kaif.

Virat Kohli had played 2008 under 19 cricket world cup along with Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, and Sidharth Kaul.

Some interesting records of the under 19 Cricket World Cup

1. Eoin Morgan (England) holds the record of most runs (606) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The record of most wickets (27) is shared by Moises Henriques (Australia) and Greg Thompson (Ireland).

2. The record of the highest individual score (191) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is held by the Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka.

3. India’s Shikhar Dhawan (2004) holds the record of most runs (505) in a single tournament.

4. Indian team holds the record of most consecutive wins i.e. 10 in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

So this was the list of all the Under-19 Cricket World Cup winners. To read more articles click on the link given below;

