Under-19 Cricket World Cup is going on in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. There are 16 teams are taking part in this tournament. The Under-19 Indian Cricket team is led by the Priyam Garg. The Indian team has won the under 19 world cup four-time and followed by Australia with 3 titles so far.

List of Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winners

Winner Runner-up Year/Host Australia Pakistan 1988/Australia England New Zealand 1998/ South Africa India Sri Lanka 2000/Sri Lanka Australia South Africa 2002/New Zealand Pakistan West Indies 2004/Bangladesh Pakistan India 2006/Sri Lanka India South Africa 2008/Malaysia Australia Pakistan 2010/New Zealand India Australia 2012/Australia South Africa Pakistan 2014/UAE West Indies India 2016/Bangladesh India Australia 2018/New Zealand TBD TBD 2020/South Africa TBD TBD 2022/West Indies

In the under 19 cricket world cup 2020, the Indian team is playing a semifinal match against Pakistan. If India wins, then it would be its 7th under 19 cricket world cup final. So the performance of Indian cricket is very fantastic in this tournament.

It's very surprising that India did not host any under 19 cricket world cup so far. The Indian team had won the first title of under 19 cricket world cup in 2000. This tournament was won in the captaincy of the Muhammad Kaif.

Virat Kohli had played 2008 under 19 cricket world cup along with Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, and Sidharth Kaul.

Some interesting records of the under 19 Cricket World Cup

1. Eoin Morgan (England) holds the record of most runs (606) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The record of most wickets (27) is shared by Moises Henriques (Australia) and Greg Thompson (Ireland).

2. The record of the highest individual score (191) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is held by the Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka.

3. India’s Shikhar Dhawan (2004) holds the record of most runs (505) in a single tournament.

4. Indian team holds the record of most consecutive wins i.e. 10 in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

