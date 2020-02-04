List of Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winners
Under-19 Cricket World Cup is going on in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. There are 16 teams are taking part in this tournament. The Under-19 Indian Cricket team is led by the Priyam Garg. The Indian team has won the under 19 world cup four-time and followed by Australia with 3 titles so far.
List of Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winners
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
Year/Host
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
1988/Australia
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
1998/ South Africa
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
2000/Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
South Africa
|
2002/New Zealand
|
Pakistan
|
West Indies
|
2004/Bangladesh
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
2006/Sri Lanka
|
India
|
South Africa
|
2008/Malaysia
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
2010/New Zealand
|
India
|
Australia
|
2012/Australia
|
South Africa
|
Pakistan
|
2014/UAE
|
West Indies
|
India
|
2016/Bangladesh
|
India
|
Australia
|
2018/New Zealand
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
2020/South Africa
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
2022/West Indies
In the under 19 cricket world cup 2020, the Indian team is playing a semifinal match against Pakistan. If India wins, then it would be its 7th under 19 cricket world cup final. So the performance of Indian cricket is very fantastic in this tournament.
It's very surprising that India did not host any under 19 cricket world cup so far. The Indian team had won the first title of under 19 cricket world cup in 2000. This tournament was won in the captaincy of the Muhammad Kaif.
Virat Kohli had played 2008 under 19 cricket world cup along with Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, and Sidharth Kaul.
Some interesting records of the under 19 Cricket World Cup
1. Eoin Morgan (England) holds the record of most runs (606) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The record of most wickets (27) is shared by Moises Henriques (Australia) and Greg Thompson (Ireland).
2. The record of the highest individual score (191) in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is held by the Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka.
3. India’s Shikhar Dhawan (2004) holds the record of most runs (505) in a single tournament.
4. Indian team holds the record of most consecutive wins i.e. 10 in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
So this was the list of all the Under-19 Cricket World Cup winners. To read more articles click on the link given below;
List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup