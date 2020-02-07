Under-19 Cricket World Cup Records: Most Titles, Most runs and Wickets

The Under 19 world cup is in progress on South African soil. The Indian team has reached in the final for the 7th time. Indian team is the most successful team that has won 4 Under 19 world cup titles so far. In this article, you will read some interesting records of Under 19 world cups.

At present, ICC orgnise around 11 types of Tournaments for both men’s and women’s teams, ICC under 19 cricket world cup is one of them. This tournament is dedicated to the youths.

There are 12 editions of the ICC under 19 cricket world cups that have been conducted so far. Now the 13th edition is in progress in South Africa. Read this article to know the records of ICC under 19 cricket world cups.

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Records

1. Most titles by a team: Indian team has won 4 titles so far.

2. Most runs in a tournament by a player: Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of most runs (505) in a single tournament. He achieved this feat in under 19 cricket world cup 2004.

3. Most runs in the ICC under 19 cricket world cups: 606 runs by Eoin Morgan

4. Most wickets in the ICC under 19 cricket world cups: Australia Moises Henriques and Ireland's Greg Thompson has the record of most wickets(27) in this tournament.

5. Highest individual score: The record of the highest individual score in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is held by the Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka. He scored 191 runs against Kenya on 23 January 2018.

6. Highest Team Score: This record is held by the Australian team. Australia has scored 480/6 in 50 overs against Kenya on 20 January 2002.

7. Lowest score by a team: This record is held by the Scotland team. Australia had bundled out Scotland on 22 runs in 22 overs at Chittagong, Bangladesh on 22 February 2004.

8. Most consecutive wins by a team: Indian team has the record of most consecutive wins I.e. 11 in the ICC under 19 cricket World Cup.

9. Most consecutive losses by a team: 21 by Papua New Guinea between 1998 and 2008.

10. Most number of wins by a team: Indian team has the record of most 58 victories and 18 defeats in this tournament. So the success rate of the Indian team is highest that is 76.31% in this tournament.

11. Highest partnership in the tournament: The record of Highest partnerships for any wicket is held by the English team. Daniel Lawrence & Jack Burnham of England has scored 303 runs for the 2nd wicket against Fiji in 2016.

12 .first winner of the under 19 cricket world cup: The first ICC under 19 cricket world cup was organised in 1988. The first title of ICC under 19 cricket world cup was won by the Australian team after defeating Pakistan in the final.

13. The record of most individual matches is held by the Kanishka Chaugai of Nepal. He has played 20 matches between 2002–2006.

14.Most wickets in a single tournament: Enamul Haque (Bangladesh) has the record of Most wickets (22) in a single tournament.

15. Denmark's Thomas Nielsen was the oldest (23 years, 312 days) player in this tournament.

16. Indians, Yuvraj Singh (2000), Shikhar Dhawan (2004), Cheteshwar Pujara (2006) and Shubman Gill (2018) have been awarded Player of the Tournament award.

The Indian team will play 7th under 19 cricket world cup against Bangladesh on 10th Feb. 2020. If India manages to win this tournament, it would be 5th under 19 cricket world cup title for the country.

