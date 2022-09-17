T20 World Cup 2022: Official Teams, Squads, Matches, Timings, Venue, Results, and Updates

T20 World Cup 2022: Official Teams, Matches, Timings, Venue, Results, and Updates

The biggest party in world cricket is back as the ICC T20 World Cup dates, and the official line-up has been announced. The World Cup is only a month away, and no one can conceal their excitement.

The qualifying round will be played first. On October 23, India will face Pakistan in their opening game. The tournament will be held in Australia.

For the T20 World Cup 2022's Super 12 round, eight teams have already qualified. Are you ready to enjoy the tournament with your beloved cricket players? Well, if not, at least here we have all the details of your favorite cricket team, its players, and its standings.

Official Teams

Group A

Pos. Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 NAMIBIA 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 2 NETHERLANDS 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 3 SRI LANKA 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 4 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0

Group B

Pos. Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 IRELAND 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 2 SCOTLAND 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 3 WEST INDIES 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 4 ZIMBABWE 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0

Group 1

Pos. Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 AFGHANISTAN 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 2 AUSTRALIA 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 3 ENGLAND 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 4 NEW ZEALAND 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 5 WINNER GROUP A 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 6 RUNNER UP GROUP B 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0

Group 2

Pos. Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 BANGLADESH 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 2 INDIA 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 3 PAKISTAN 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 4 SOUTH AFRICA 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 5 RUNNER UP GROUP A 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 6 WINNER GROUP B 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0

Official Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Yet to announce

Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan

Official Matches

October 2022

Sun 16 October

09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

SRI LANKA | NAMIBIA

13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES | NETHERLANDS

Mon 17 October

09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

WEST INDIES | SCOTLAND

13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ZIMBABWE | IRELAND

Tue 18 October

09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

NAMIBIA | NETHERLANDS

13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

SRI LANKA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Wed 19 October

09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SCOTLAND | IRELAND

13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

WEST INDIES | ZIMBABWE

Thu 20 October

09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

NETHERLANDS | SRI LANKA

13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong

NAMIBIA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Fri 21 October

09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

IRELAND | WEST INDIES

13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SCOTLAND | ZIMBABWE

Sat 22 October

12:30 SCG, Sydney

AUSTRALIA | NEW ZEALAND

16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth

ENGLAND | AFGHANISTAN

Sun 23 October

09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

WINNER GROUP A | RUNNER UP GROUP B

13:30 MCG, Melbourne

INDIA | PAKISTAN

Mon 24 October

09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

BANGLADESH | RUNNER UP GROUP A

13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SOUTH AFRICA | WINNER GROUP B

Tue 25 October

16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth

AUSTRALIA | WINNER GROUP A

Wed 26 October

09:30 MCG, Melbourne

RUNNER UP GROUP B | ENGLANd

13:30 MCG, Melbourne

NEW ZEALAND | AFGHANISTAN

Thu 27 October

08:30 SCG, Sydney

SOUTH AFRICA | BANGLADESH

12:30 SCG, Sydney

RUNNER UP GROUP A | INDIA

16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth

PAKISTAN | WINNER GROUP B

Fri 28 October

09:30 MCG, Melbourne

AFGHANISTAN| RUNNER UP GROUP B

13:30 MCG, Melbourne

AUSTRALIA | ENGLAND

Sat 29 October

13:30 SCG, Sydney

NEW ZEALAND | WINNER GROUP A

Sun 30 October

08:30 The Gabba, Brisbane

BANGLADESH | WINNER GROUP B

12:30 Perth Stadium, Perth

RUNNER UP GROUP A | PAKISTAN

16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth

INDIA | SOUTH AFRICA

Mon 31 October

13:30 The Gabba, Brisbane

AUSTRALIA | RUNNER UP GROUP B

November 2022

Tue 01 November

09:30 The Gabba, Brisbane

AFGHANISTAN | WINNER GROUP A

13:30 The Gabba, Brisbane

ENGLAND | NEW ZEALAND

Wed 02 November

09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

WINNER GROUP B | RUNNER UP GROUP A

13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

INDIA | BANGLADESH

Thu 03 November

13:30 SCG, Sydney

PAKISTAN | SOUTH AFRICA

Fri 04 November

09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

RUNNER UP GROUP B | NEW ZEALAND

13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

AUSTRALIA | AFGHANISTAN

Sat 05 November

13:30 SCG, Sydney

WINNER GROUP A | ENGLAND

Sun 06 November

05:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

SOUTH AFRICA | RUNNER-UP GROUP A

09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

PAKISTAN | BANGLADESH

13:30 MCG, Melbourne

WINNER GROUP B | INDIA

Wed 09 November

13:30 SCG, Sydney

TBD| TBD

Thu 10 November

13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TBD | TBD

Sun 13 November

13:30 MCG, Melbourne

TBD | TBD

Keep visiting our page to follow up on news, updates, and results.