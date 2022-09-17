T20 World Cup 2022: Official Teams, Squads, Matches, Timings, Venue, Results, and Updates
T20 World Cup 2022: Official Teams, Matches, Timings, Venue, Results, and Updates
The biggest party in world cricket is back as the ICC T20 World Cup dates, and the official line-up has been announced. The World Cup is only a month away, and no one can conceal their excitement.
The qualifying round will be played first. On October 23, India will face Pakistan in their opening game. The tournament will be held in Australia.
For the T20 World Cup 2022's Super 12 round, eight teams have already qualified. Are you ready to enjoy the tournament with your beloved cricket players? Well, if not, at least here we have all the details of your favorite cricket team, its players, and its standings.
Official Teams
Group A
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
N/R
|
Tied
|
Net RR
|
Points
|
1
|
NAMIBIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
2
|
NETHERLANDS
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
3
|
SRI LANKA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
4
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
Group B
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
N/R
|
Tied
|
Net RR
|
Points
|
1
|
IRELAND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
2
|
SCOTLAND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
3
|
WEST INDIES
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
4
|
ZIMBABWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
Group 1
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
N/R
|
Tied
|
Net RR
|
Points
|
1
|
AFGHANISTAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
2
|
AUSTRALIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
3
|
ENGLAND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
4
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
5
|
WINNER GROUP A
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
6
|
RUNNER UP GROUP B
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
Group 2
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
N/R
|
Tied
|
Net RR
|
Points
|
1
|
BANGLADESH
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
2
|
INDIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
3
|
PAKISTAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
4
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
5
|
RUNNER UP GROUP A
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
6
|
WINNER GROUP B
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
Official Squads
India
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
England
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.
Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed
Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Namibia
Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.
Netherlands
Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh
Yet to announce
Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan
Official Matches
October 2022
Sun 16 October
09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
SRI LANKA | NAMIBIA
13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES | NETHERLANDS
Mon 17 October
09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
WEST INDIES | SCOTLAND
13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIMBABWE | IRELAND
Tue 18 October
09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
NAMIBIA | NETHERLANDS
13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
SRI LANKA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Wed 19 October
09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
SCOTLAND | IRELAND
13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
WEST INDIES | ZIMBABWE
Thu 20 October
09:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
NETHERLANDS | SRI LANKA
13:30 Kardinia Park, Geelong
NAMIBIA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Fri 21 October
09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
IRELAND | WEST INDIES
13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
SCOTLAND | ZIMBABWE
Sat 22 October
12:30 SCG, Sydney
AUSTRALIA | NEW ZEALAND
16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth
ENGLAND | AFGHANISTAN
Sun 23 October
09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
WINNER GROUP A | RUNNER UP GROUP B
13:30 MCG, Melbourne
INDIA | PAKISTAN
Mon 24 October
09:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
BANGLADESH | RUNNER UP GROUP A
13:30 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
SOUTH AFRICA | WINNER GROUP B
Tue 25 October
16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth
AUSTRALIA | WINNER GROUP A
Wed 26 October
09:30 MCG, Melbourne
RUNNER UP GROUP B | ENGLANd
13:30 MCG, Melbourne
NEW ZEALAND | AFGHANISTAN
Thu 27 October
08:30 SCG, Sydney
SOUTH AFRICA | BANGLADESH
12:30 SCG, Sydney
RUNNER UP GROUP A | INDIA
16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth
PAKISTAN | WINNER GROUP B
Fri 28 October
09:30 MCG, Melbourne
AFGHANISTAN| RUNNER UP GROUP B
13:30 MCG, Melbourne
AUSTRALIA | ENGLAND
Sat 29 October
13:30 SCG, Sydney
NEW ZEALAND | WINNER GROUP A
Sun 30 October
08:30 The Gabba, Brisbane
BANGLADESH | WINNER GROUP B
12:30 Perth Stadium, Perth
RUNNER UP GROUP A | PAKISTAN
16:30 Perth Stadium, Perth
INDIA | SOUTH AFRICA
Mon 31 October
13:30 The Gabba, Brisbane
AUSTRALIA | RUNNER UP GROUP B
November 2022
Tue 01 November
09:30 The Gabba, Brisbane
AFGHANISTAN | WINNER GROUP A
13:30 The Gabba, Brisbane
ENGLAND | NEW ZEALAND
Wed 02 November
09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
WINNER GROUP B | RUNNER UP GROUP A
13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
INDIA | BANGLADESH
Thu 03 November
13:30 SCG, Sydney
PAKISTAN | SOUTH AFRICA
Fri 04 November
09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
RUNNER UP GROUP B | NEW ZEALAND
13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
AUSTRALIA | AFGHANISTAN
Sat 05 November
13:30 SCG, Sydney
WINNER GROUP A | ENGLAND
Sun 06 November
05:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
SOUTH AFRICA | RUNNER-UP GROUP A
09:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
PAKISTAN | BANGLADESH
13:30 MCG, Melbourne
WINNER GROUP B | INDIA
Wed 09 November
13:30 SCG, Sydney
TBD| TBD
Thu 10 November
13:30 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
TBD | TBD
Sun 13 November
13:30 MCG, Melbourne
TBD | TBD
Keep visiting our page to follow up on news, updates, and results.