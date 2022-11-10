Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes By Batsmen
Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe’s star player is sitting atop the chart of hitting the most number of sixes by a batsman in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder struck 11 sixes for a batting average of 27.37 and scored 219 runs over the course of eight innings.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendes occupies the second spot with 10 sixes and 236 runs scored in eight innings.
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland’s Skipper is third on the list with 9 sixes, and 223 runs scored in seven innings.
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Check the full rankings below.
Highest Sixes By Batsmen In The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
|
POS.
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
6S
|
INNINGS
|
BAT AVG
|
RUNS
|
1
|
Sikandar Raza
|
ZIM
|
11
|
8
|
27.37
|
219
|
2
|
Kusal Mendis
|
SL
|
10
|
8
|
31.85
|
223
|
3
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
IRE
|
9
|
7
|
21.85
|
153
|
4
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
AUS
|
9
|
4
|
42.00
|
126
|
5
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
SA
|
9
|
4
|
35.25
|
141
|
6
|
Max O'Dowd
|
NED
|
8
|
8
|
34.57
|
242
|
7
|
Glenn Phillips
|
NZ
|
8
|
5
|
40.20
|
201
|
8
|
KL Rahul
|
IND
|
8
|
5
|
24.60
|
123
|
9
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
IND
|
8
|
5
|
75.00
|
225
|
10
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
SL
|
8
|
7
|
30.57
|
214
|
11
|
Virat Kohli
|
IND
|
7
|
5
|
123.00
|
246
|
12
|
Paul Stirling
|
IRE
|
6
|
7
|
28.33
|
170
|
13
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
AUS
|
6
|
4
|
26.50
|
106
|
14
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
AUS
|
6
|
4
|
39.33
|
118
|
15
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
PAK
|
6
|
6
|
28.50
|
114
|
16
|
Mohammad Haris
|
PAK
|
6
|
3
|
29.66
|
89
|
17
|
Finn Allen
|
NZ
|
5
|
5
|
19.00
|
95
|
18
|
Kane Williamson
|
NZ
|
5
|
5
|
35.60
|
178
|
19
|
Aaron Finch
|
AUS
|
5
|
3
|
53.50
|
107
|
20
|
Gurbaz
|
AFG
|
5
|
3
|
22.66
|
68
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe leads the competition after hitting eleven sixes in eight innings of the tournament, becoming the batsman to hit the highest number of sixes in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
However, South Africa’s Chris Gayle is the batsman with the highest number of sixes in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup, followed by India’s Rohit Sharma and Yuvaraj Singh.
