Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes By Batsmen

Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe’s star player is sitting atop the chart of hitting the most number of sixes by a batsman in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder struck 11 sixes for a batting average of 27.37 and scored 219 runs over the course of eight innings.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendes occupies the second spot with 10 sixes and 236 runs scored in eight innings.

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland’s Skipper is third on the list with 9 sixes, and 223 runs scored in seven innings.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Check the full rankings below.

Highest Sixes By Batsmen In The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

POS. PLAYER TEAM 6S INNINGS BAT AVG RUNS 1 Sikandar Raza ZIM 11 8 27.37 219 2 Kusal Mendis SL 10 8 31.85 223 3 Andrew Balbirnie IRE 9 7 21.85 153 4 Marcus Stoinis AUS 9 4 42.00 126 5 Rilee Rossouw SA 9 4 35.25 141 6 Max O'Dowd NED 8 8 34.57 242 7 Glenn Phillips NZ 8 5 40.20 201 8 KL Rahul IND 8 5 24.60 123 9 Suryakumar Yadav IND 8 5 75.00 225 10 Pathum Nissanka SL 8 7 30.57 214 11 Virat Kohli IND 7 5 123.00 246 12 Paul Stirling IRE 6 7 28.33 170 13 Mitchell Marsh AUS 6 4 26.50 106 14 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 4 39.33 118 15 Iftikhar Ahmed PAK 6 6 28.50 114 16 Mohammad Haris PAK 6 3 29.66 89 17 Finn Allen NZ 5 5 19.00 95 18 Kane Williamson NZ 5 5 35.60 178 19 Aaron Finch AUS 5 3 53.50 107 20 Gurbaz AFG 5 3 22.66 68

However, South Africa’s Chris Gayle is the batsman with the highest number of sixes in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup, followed by India’s Rohit Sharma and Yuvaraj Singh.

