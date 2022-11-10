Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes By Batsmen

Sikander Raza of Zimbabwe is the cricketer who scored the highest sixes in the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup tournament. Get the full list here.
Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes Of All Time
Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes Of All Time

Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe’s star player is sitting atop the chart of hitting the most number of sixes by a batsman in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder struck 11 sixes for a batting average of 27.37 and scored 219 runs over the course of eight innings.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendes occupies the second spot with 10 sixes and 236 runs scored in eight innings. 

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland’s Skipper is third on the list with 9 sixes, and 223 runs scored in seven innings. 

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Check the full rankings below.

Read More | What Is Reserve Day In Cricket? How Will It Determine The T20 World Cup 2022 Winner? Explained.

Highest Sixes By Batsmen In The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

 

POS.

PLAYER

TEAM

6S

INNINGS

BAT AVG

RUNS

1

Sikandar Raza

ZIM

11

8

27.37

219

2

Kusal Mendis

SL

10

8

31.85

223

3

Andrew Balbirnie

IRE

9

7

21.85

153

4

Marcus Stoinis

AUS

9

4

42.00

126

5

Rilee Rossouw

SA

9

4

35.25

141

6

Max O'Dowd

NED

8

8

34.57

242

7

Glenn Phillips

NZ

8

5

40.20

201

8

KL Rahul

IND

8

5

24.60

123

9

Suryakumar Yadav

IND

8

5

75.00

225

10

Pathum Nissanka

SL

8

7

30.57

214

11

Virat Kohli

IND

7

5

123.00

246

12

Paul Stirling

IRE

6

7

28.33

170

13

Mitchell Marsh

AUS

6

4

26.50

106

14

Glenn Maxwell

AUS

6

4

39.33

118

15

Iftikhar Ahmed

PAK

6

6

28.50

114

16

Mohammad Haris

PAK

6

3

29.66

89

17

Finn Allen

NZ

5

5

19.00

95

18

Kane Williamson

NZ

5

5

35.60

178

19

Aaron Finch

AUS

5

3

53.50

107

20

Gurbaz

AFG

5

3

22.66

68

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe leads the competition after hitting eleven sixes in eight innings of the tournament, becoming the batsman to hit the highest number of sixes in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. 

Read More | List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2022)

However, South Africa’s Chris Gayle is the batsman with the highest number of sixes in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup, followed by India’s Rohit Sharma and Yuvaraj Singh. 

Read More | What Is Fake Fielding In Cricket? The Rules Explained.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next