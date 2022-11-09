What Is Reserve Day In Cricket? How Will It Determine The T20 World Cup 2022 Winner? Explained.

The T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 has left cricket fans all over the world crying tears of either joy or sorrow.

The four teams who have qualified for the Semi-finals are: New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and England.

And among these four mighty teams, only one will be crowned the champion.

A major cricket tournament like this is devoid of any unwanted surprises and the 2022 edition of the T20 WC is no exception.

Keeping in mind the fickle weather conditions of the host country of this year’s World Cup, Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a Reserve Day rule.

So far, four matches have been washed out because of rain and it has tampered with several others.

The ICC has thus introduced a reserve day, which will take effect if the match processes are interfered with, in order to prevent washouts in the knockout rounds.

What Is Reserve Day In Cricket?

Reserve day is applicable if rain washes out a knockout match. If during the semi-final matches and the finals, at least 10 overs per side are not feasible, then the reserve day will be used.

The match would be moved to the reserve day if it fails to even create a full 10-over-a-side match.

How Will The Reserve Day Determine the Winner?

If rain interrupts play after the two teams reach 10-over, the result will be determined using the DLS (Duckworth Luis Stern) system. The match will not be postponed and the winner will be decided then and there.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, also known as the DLS method, is a mathematical formula used to determine the target score for the side batting second in a limited-overs cricket match that has been delayed due to bad weather or other events.

By estimating how many runs teams should have scored and would have scored if the resources available to both sides were equal, the DLS method determines objectives and results.

The formula used to determine the winner is: Team 1's score x (Team 2's resources / Team 1's resources) = Team 2's par score.

There are two sources available: remaining overs and remaining wickets.

Par score in cricket refers to the anticipated score a team would acquire while batting first.

The T20 World Cup 2022 Final is scheduled to take place on November 13. If it rains during the finals, then the ultimate winner of this mega tournament will be decided by Reserve Day.

