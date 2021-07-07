Sourav Ganguly Records List: International records as Captain, Batsman, and Bowler
While some felt he was unable to play the bouncer, others swore that he was God on the off-side. Undoubtedly, Sourav Ganguly is one of the most influential players in the history of Indian Cricket. On his birthday eve, let us have a look at his records, career summary, debut and last matches, awards, and personal information.
Sourav Ganguly: Records
1- He is the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs.
2- He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI history (11363) and third among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
3- He is the first player to score triple centuries in the history of the ICC Champions trophy.
4- He holds the record for registering the highest individual score by any batsman in an ICC Champions Trophy final (117).
5- One of the six cricketers to have achieved the unique treble of 10,000 runs, 100 wickets & 100 catches in ODI cricket.
6- His test batting average was always above 40.
7- He scored 183 runs in Cricket World Cup, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman.
8- He is the only batsman to score a century in his debut match and dismissed on the first ball in his final test innings.
Sourav Ganguly Captaincy Records
Sourav Ganguly Career Summary
Sourav Ganguly: Debut and Last Matches
Test Debut: vs England at Lord's, 20-24 June 1996
Last Test: vs Australia at Nagpur, 6-10 November 2008
ODI Debut: vs West Indies at Brisbane, 11 January 1992
Last ODI: vs Pakistan at Gwalior, 15 November 2007
T20 Debut: Somerset vs Glamorgan at Cardiff, 22 June 2005
Last T20: KKR vs Warriors at Pune, 19 May 2012
Sourav Ganguly: Personal Information
|Full Name
|Sourav Chandidas Ganguly
|Age
|48 years
|Birthday
|8 July 1972
|Birthplace
|Behala, Calcutta, West Bengal, India
|Education
|St. Xavier's College
|Nickname
|Dada, Prince of Calcutta, Maharaj, God of the Off Side
|Height
|5 ft 11 in
|Batting
|Left-handed
|Bowling
|Right-arm medium
|Role
|Batsman
|Parents
|Chandidas Ganguly (Father)
|Nirupa Ganguly (Mother)
|Sibling
|Snehasish Ganguly
|Wife
|Dona Ganguly
|Children
|Sana Ganguly (daughter)
|Awards
|Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2004
|Banga Bibhushan Award from the Government of West Bengal on 20 May 2013
|Book
|A Century Is Not Enough (Autobiography)
At present, Sourav Ganguly is the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In March 2019, he was appointed as the advisor of the Delhi Capitals IPL team.
