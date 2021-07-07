Sourav Ganguly Records List: International records as Captain, Batsman, and Bowler

While some felt he was unable to play the bouncer, others swore that he was God on the off-side. Undoubtedly, Sourav Ganguly is one of the most influential players in the history of Indian Cricket. On his birthday eve, let us have a look at his records, career summary, debut and last matches, awards, and personal information.

Sourav Ganguly: Records

1- He is the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs.

2- He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI history (11363) and third among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

3- He is the first player to score triple centuries in the history of the ICC Champions trophy.

4- He holds the record for registering the highest individual score by any batsman in an ICC Champions Trophy final (117).

5- One of the six cricketers to have achieved the unique treble of 10,000 runs, 100 wickets & 100 catches in ODI cricket.

6- His test batting average was always above 40.

7- He scored 183 runs in Cricket World Cup, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman.

8- He is the only batsman to score a century in his debut match and dismissed on the first ball in his final test innings.

Sourav Ganguly Captaincy Records

Sourav Ganguly Career Summary

Sourav Ganguly: Debut and Last Matches

Test Debut: vs England at Lord's, 20-24 June 1996

Last Test: vs Australia at Nagpur, 6-10 November 2008

ODI Debut: vs West Indies at Brisbane, 11 January 1992

Last ODI: vs Pakistan at Gwalior, 15 November 2007

T20 Debut: Somerset vs Glamorgan at Cardiff, 22 June 2005

Last T20: KKR vs Warriors at Pune, 19 May 2012

Sourav Ganguly: Personal Information

Full Name Sourav Chandidas Ganguly Age 48 years Birthday 8 July 1972 Birthplace Behala, Calcutta, West Bengal, India Education St. Xavier's College Nickname Dada, Prince of Calcutta, Maharaj, God of the Off Side Height 5 ft 11 in Batting Left-handed Bowling Right-arm medium Role Batsman Parents Chandidas Ganguly (Father) Nirupa Ganguly (Mother) Sibling Snehasish Ganguly Wife Dona Ganguly Children Sana Ganguly (daughter) Awards Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2004 Banga Bibhushan Award from the Government of West Bengal on 20 May 2013 Book A Century Is Not Enough (Autobiography)

At present, Sourav Ganguly is the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In March 2019, he was appointed as the advisor of the Delhi Capitals IPL team.

