Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022: India to play 3 ODIs, 4 Tests & 14 T20Is against four teams

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022: The Indian side will compete against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa and will host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is till June 2022. Check the complete Indian team schedule till 2022, along with pay compensation.
Created On: Sep 21, 2021 11:08 IST
Modified On: Sep 21, 2021 15:02 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an international home season 2021-22 along with the venues starting from November 17, pay compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s. The decision was taken in the 9th Apex Council meeting which was held virtually on 20 September 2021. 

The Indian side will compete against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa and will host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is till June 2022. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will tour India for two Tests and three T20Is each scheduled in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively. West Indies will visit India for three ODIs and three T20Is in February 2022. South Africa will tour India for five T20Is scheduled in June 2022. 

Check the Indian team's complete schedule till 2022, along with pay compensation. 

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022

Series

From 

 To

Match

Venue

IND vs NZ

17-Nov-21 (Wednesday)

-

T201

Jaipur

 

19-Nov-21 (Friday)

-

T202

Ranchi

 

21-Nov-21 (Sunday)

-

T203

Kolkata

 

25-Nov-21 (Thursday)

29-Nov-21 (Monday)

Test1

Kanpur

 

03-Dec-21 (Friday)

07-Dec-21 (Tuesday)

Test2

Mumbai

IND vs WI

06-Feb-22 (Sunday)

-

ODI1

Ahmedabad

 

09-Feb-22 (Wednesday)

-

ODI2

Jaipur

 

12-Feb-22 (Saturday)

-

ODI3

Kolkata

 

15-Feb-22 (Tuesday)

-

T201

Cuttack

 

18-Feb-22 (Friday)

-

T202

Vizag

 

20-Feb-22 (Sunday)

-

T203

Trivandrum

IND vs SL

25-Feb-22 (Friday)

01-Mar-22 (Tuesday)

Test1

Bengaluru

 

05-Mar-22 (Saturday)

09-Mar-22 (Wednesday)

Test2

Mohali

 

13-Mar-22 (Sunday)

-

T201

Mohali

 

15-Mar-22 (Tuesday)

-

T202

Dharamshala

 

18-Mar-22 (Friday)

-

T203

Lucknow

IND vs SA

09-Jun-22 (Thursday)

-

T201

Chennai

 

12-Jun-22 (Sunday)

-

T202

Bengaluru

 

14-Jun-22 (Tuesday)

-

T203

Nagpur

 

17-Jun-22 (Friday)

-

T204

Rajkot

 

19-Jun-22 (Sunday)

-

T205

Delhi

 

India vs New Zealand (2021)

T20I

1- T20I- 17 November 2021, Jaipur

2- T20I- 19 November 2021, Ranchi 

3- T20I- 21 November 2021, Kolkata

Test

1- Test- 25-29 November 2021, Kanpur 

2- Test- 3-7 December 2021, Mumbai

India vs West Indies (2022)

ODI

1- ODI- 6 February 2021, Ahmedabad

2- ODI- 9 February 2021, Jaipur

3- ODI- 12 February 2021, Kolkata

T20I

1- T20I- 15 February 2021, Cuttack

2- T20I- 18 February 2021, Visakhapatnam

3- T20I- 20 February 2021, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

Test

1- Test- 25 February to 1 March 2021, Bengaluru

2- Test- 5-9 March 2021, Mohali

T20I

1- T20I- 13 March 2021, Mohali

2- T20I- 15 March 2021, Dharamsala

3- T20I- 18 March 2021, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (2022)

T20I

1- T20I- 9 June 2021, Chennai

2- T20I- 12 June 2021, Bengaluru

3- T20I- 14 June 2021, Nagpur

4- T20I- 15 June 2021, Rajkot

5- T20I- 19 June 2021, Delhi

Pay Compensation announced by BCCI

Existing Match Fee

Revised Match Fee

Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)

Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)

Category

Playing XI

Reserves

Playing X1 - Upto 20 matches

Reserves - 20 Matches

Playing X1- From 21 to 40 matches

Reserves - to 40 matches

Playing- XI above 40 Matches

Reserve  above 40 matches

Senior

35,000

17,500

              40,000 

              20,000 

    50,000 

        25,000 

    60,000 

        30,000 

U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22)

17,500

8,750

              25,000 

              12,500 

    25,000 

        12,500 

    25,000 

        12,500 

U19

10,500

5,250

              20,000 

              10,000 

    20,000 

        10,000 

    20,000 

        10,000 

U16

3,500

1,750

                7,000 

                3,500 

      7,000 

            3,500 

        7,000 

            3,500 

 

Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)

Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)

Category

Playing XI

Reserves

Playing XI

Reserves

Senior

12,500

6,250

              20,000 

              10,000 

U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22)

5,500

2,750

              10,000 

                5,000 

U19 / U16

5,500

2,750

              10,000 

                5,000 

It is to be noted that the T20 match fee is 50% of the respective category.

