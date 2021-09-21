Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022: India to play 3 ODIs, 4 Tests & 14 T20Is against four teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an international home season 2021-22 along with the venues starting from November 17, pay compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s. The decision was taken in the 9th Apex Council meeting which was held virtually on 20 September 2021.

The Indian side will compete against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa and will host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is till June 2022. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will tour India for two Tests and three T20Is each scheduled in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively. West Indies will visit India for three ODIs and three T20Is in February 2022. South Africa will tour India for five T20Is scheduled in June 2022.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022

Series From To Match Venue IND vs NZ 17-Nov-21 (Wednesday) - T201 Jaipur 19-Nov-21 (Friday) - T202 Ranchi 21-Nov-21 (Sunday) - T203 Kolkata 25-Nov-21 (Thursday) 29-Nov-21 (Monday) Test1 Kanpur 03-Dec-21 (Friday) 07-Dec-21 (Tuesday) Test2 Mumbai IND vs WI 06-Feb-22 (Sunday) - ODI1 Ahmedabad 09-Feb-22 (Wednesday) - ODI2 Jaipur 12-Feb-22 (Saturday) - ODI3 Kolkata 15-Feb-22 (Tuesday) - T201 Cuttack 18-Feb-22 (Friday) - T202 Vizag 20-Feb-22 (Sunday) - T203 Trivandrum IND vs SL 25-Feb-22 (Friday) 01-Mar-22 (Tuesday) Test1 Bengaluru 05-Mar-22 (Saturday) 09-Mar-22 (Wednesday) Test2 Mohali 13-Mar-22 (Sunday) - T201 Mohali 15-Mar-22 (Tuesday) - T202 Dharamshala 18-Mar-22 (Friday) - T203 Lucknow IND vs SA 09-Jun-22 (Thursday) - T201 Chennai 12-Jun-22 (Sunday) - T202 Bengaluru 14-Jun-22 (Tuesday) - T203 Nagpur 17-Jun-22 (Friday) - T204 Rajkot 19-Jun-22 (Sunday) - T205 Delhi

India vs New Zealand (2021)

T20I

1- T20I- 17 November 2021, Jaipur

2- T20I- 19 November 2021, Ranchi

3- T20I- 21 November 2021, Kolkata

Test

1- Test- 25-29 November 2021, Kanpur

2- Test- 3-7 December 2021, Mumbai

India vs West Indies (2022)

ODI

1- ODI- 6 February 2021, Ahmedabad

2- ODI- 9 February 2021, Jaipur

3- ODI- 12 February 2021, Kolkata

T20I

1- T20I- 15 February 2021, Cuttack

2- T20I- 18 February 2021, Visakhapatnam

3- T20I- 20 February 2021, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

Test

1- Test- 25 February to 1 March 2021, Bengaluru

2- Test- 5-9 March 2021, Mohali

T20I

1- T20I- 13 March 2021, Mohali

2- T20I- 15 March 2021, Dharamsala

3- T20I- 18 March 2021, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (2022)

T20I

1- T20I- 9 June 2021, Chennai

2- T20I- 12 June 2021, Bengaluru

3- T20I- 14 June 2021, Nagpur

4- T20I- 15 June 2021, Rajkot

5- T20I- 19 June 2021, Delhi

Pay Compensation announced by BCCI

Existing Match Fee Revised Match Fee Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day) Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day) Category Playing XI Reserves Playing X1 - Upto 20 matches Reserves - 20 Matches Playing X1- From 21 to 40 matches Reserves - to 40 matches Playing- XI above 40 Matches Reserve above 40 matches Senior 35,000 17,500 40,000 20,000 50,000 25,000 60,000 30,000 U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22) 17,500 8,750 25,000 12,500 25,000 12,500 25,000 12,500 U19 10,500 5,250 20,000 10,000 20,000 10,000 20,000 10,000 U16 3,500 1,750 7,000 3,500 7,000 3,500 7,000 3,500

Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day) Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day) Category Playing XI Reserves Playing XI Reserves Senior 12,500 6,250 20,000 10,000 U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22) 5,500 2,750 10,000 5,000 U19 / U16 5,500 2,750 10,000 5,000

It is to be noted that the T20 match fee is 50% of the respective category.

