Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022: India to play 3 ODIs, 4 Tests & 14 T20Is against four teams
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an international home season 2021-22 along with the venues starting from November 17, pay compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s. The decision was taken in the 9th Apex Council meeting which was held virtually on 20 September 2021.
The Indian side will compete against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa and will host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is till June 2022. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will tour India for two Tests and three T20Is each scheduled in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively. West Indies will visit India for three ODIs and three T20Is in February 2022. South Africa will tour India for five T20Is scheduled in June 2022.
Check the Indian team's complete schedule till 2022, along with pay compensation.
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022
|
Series
|
From
|
To
|
Match
|
Venue
|
IND vs NZ
|
17-Nov-21 (Wednesday)
|
-
|
T201
|
Jaipur
|
|
19-Nov-21 (Friday)
|
-
|
T202
|
Ranchi
|
|
21-Nov-21 (Sunday)
|
-
|
T203
|
Kolkata
|
|
25-Nov-21 (Thursday)
|
29-Nov-21 (Monday)
|
Test1
|
Kanpur
|
|
03-Dec-21 (Friday)
|
07-Dec-21 (Tuesday)
|
Test2
|
Mumbai
|
IND vs WI
|
06-Feb-22 (Sunday)
|
-
|
ODI1
|
Ahmedabad
|
|
09-Feb-22 (Wednesday)
|
-
|
ODI2
|
Jaipur
|
|
12-Feb-22 (Saturday)
|
-
|
ODI3
|
Kolkata
|
|
15-Feb-22 (Tuesday)
|
-
|
T201
|
Cuttack
|
|
18-Feb-22 (Friday)
|
-
|
T202
|
Vizag
|
|
20-Feb-22 (Sunday)
|
-
|
T203
|
Trivandrum
|
IND vs SL
|
25-Feb-22 (Friday)
|
01-Mar-22 (Tuesday)
|
Test1
|
Bengaluru
|
|
05-Mar-22 (Saturday)
|
09-Mar-22 (Wednesday)
|
Test2
|
Mohali
|
|
13-Mar-22 (Sunday)
|
-
|
T201
|
Mohali
|
|
15-Mar-22 (Tuesday)
|
-
|
T202
|
Dharamshala
|
|
18-Mar-22 (Friday)
|
-
|
T203
|
Lucknow
|
IND vs SA
|
09-Jun-22 (Thursday)
|
-
|
T201
|
Chennai
|
|
12-Jun-22 (Sunday)
|
-
|
T202
|
Bengaluru
|
|
14-Jun-22 (Tuesday)
|
-
|
T203
|
Nagpur
|
|
17-Jun-22 (Friday)
|
-
|
T204
|
Rajkot
|
|
19-Jun-22 (Sunday)
|
-
|
T205
|
Delhi
India vs New Zealand (2021)
T20I
1- T20I- 17 November 2021, Jaipur
2- T20I- 19 November 2021, Ranchi
3- T20I- 21 November 2021, Kolkata
Test
1- Test- 25-29 November 2021, Kanpur
2- Test- 3-7 December 2021, Mumbai
India vs West Indies (2022)
ODI
1- ODI- 6 February 2021, Ahmedabad
2- ODI- 9 February 2021, Jaipur
3- ODI- 12 February 2021, Kolkata
T20I
1- T20I- 15 February 2021, Cuttack
2- T20I- 18 February 2021, Visakhapatnam
3- T20I- 20 February 2021, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka (2022)
Test
1- Test- 25 February to 1 March 2021, Bengaluru
2- Test- 5-9 March 2021, Mohali
T20I
1- T20I- 13 March 2021, Mohali
2- T20I- 15 March 2021, Dharamsala
3- T20I- 18 March 2021, Lucknow
India vs South Africa (2022)
T20I
1- T20I- 9 June 2021, Chennai
2- T20I- 12 June 2021, Bengaluru
3- T20I- 14 June 2021, Nagpur
4- T20I- 15 June 2021, Rajkot
5- T20I- 19 June 2021, Delhi
Pay Compensation announced by BCCI
|
Existing Match Fee
|
Revised Match Fee
|
Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)
|
Men’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)
|
Category
|
Playing XI
|
Reserves
|
Playing X1 - Upto 20 matches
|
Reserves - 20 Matches
|
Playing X1- From 21 to 40 matches
|
Reserves - to 40 matches
|
Playing- XI above 40 Matches
|
Reserve above 40 matches
|
Senior
|
35,000
|
17,500
|
40,000
|
20,000
|
50,000
|
25,000
|
60,000
|
30,000
|
U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22)
|
17,500
|
8,750
|
25,000
|
12,500
|
25,000
|
12,500
|
25,000
|
12,500
|
U19
|
10,500
|
5,250
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
U16
|
3,500
|
1,750
|
7,000
|
3,500
|
7,000
|
3,500
|
7,000
|
3,500
|
Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)
|
Women’s Domestic (Fee INR per day)
|
Category
|
Playing XI
|
Reserves
|
Playing XI
|
Reserves
|
Senior
|
12,500
|
6,250
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
U23 (Under 25 for Season 2021-22)
|
5,500
|
2,750
|
10,000
|
5,000
|
U19 / U16
|
5,500
|
2,750
|
10,000
|
5,000
It is to be noted that the T20 match fee is 50% of the respective category.
