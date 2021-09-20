IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium
IPL 2021: Post a three-month hiatus, Phase 2 of IPL 2021 resumed from 19 September 2021 in UAE. Phase 1 of the IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way in May in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 31 matches will be played in 27 days including seven doubles headers of which five were held in India.13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 matches will be played in Sharjah, and 8 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.
The first Qualifier match will be played in Dubai on October 10, the Eliminator will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and Qualifier 2 will be played on October 13 with Dubai hosting the final on October 15 2021.
Check the complete schedule of IPL 2021, along with the points table, venue and stadium.
IPL 2021 Schedule: Date, Day, Matches, and Venue
|
Match No
|
Date & Day
|
Matches
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
30
|
19th September 2021 - Sunday
|
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
31
|
20th September 2021- Monday
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
32
|
21st September 2021- Tuesday
|
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
33
|
22nd September 2021- Wednesday
|
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
34
|
23rd September 2021- Thursday
|
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
7:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
35
|
24th September 2021- Friday
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
36
|
25th September 2021- Saturday
|
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|
3:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
37
|
25th September 2021- Saturday
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
38
|
26th September 2021- Sunday
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|
3:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
39
|
26th September 2021- Sunday
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
40
|
27th September 2021- Monday
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
41
|
28th September 2021- Tuesday
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|
3:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
42
|
28th September 2021- Tuesday
|
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
43
|
29th September 2021- Wednesday
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
44
|
30th September 2021- Thursday
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
45
|
1st October 2021- Friday
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
46
|
2nd October 2021- Saturday
|
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|
3:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
47
|
2nd October 2021- Saturday
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
48
|
3rd October 2021- Sunday
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|
3:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
49
|
3rd October 2021- Sunday
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
50
|
4th October 2021- Monday
|
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
51
|
5th October 2021- Tuesday
|
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
52
|
6th October 2021- Wednesday
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
7:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
53
|
7th October 2021- Thursday
|
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|
3:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
54
|
7th October 2021- Thursday
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
55
|
8th October 2021- Friday
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|
3:30 PM
|
Abu Dhabi
|
56
|
8th October 2021- Friday
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|Qualifier and Final
|
|
10th October 2021- Sunday
|
Qualifier 1
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
|
|
11th October 2021- Monday
|
Eliminator
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
|
13th October 2021- Wednesday
|
Qualifier 2
|
7:30 PM
|
Sharjah
|
|
15th October 2021- Friday
|
IPL 2021 Final
|
7:30 PM
|
Dubai
IPL 2021 Points Table
|
S.No.
|
Team
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Net RR
|
Pts
|
1
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
6
|
2
|
+1.223
|
12
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals
|
6
|
2
|
+0.547
|
12
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
5
|
2
|
-0.171
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians
|
4
|
4
|
-0.071
|
8
|
5
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
3
|
4
|
-0.190
|
6
|
6
|
Punjab Kings
|
3
|
5
|
-0.368
|
6
|
7
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
2
|
5
|
-0.494
|
4
|
8
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
1
|
6
|
-0.623
|
2
IPL 2021: Important Facts
First edition: 2008
Latest edition: 2021 (14th)
Venue: UAE
Cricket format: Twenty20 (20 Overs)
Administrator: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
Most titles: Mumbai Indians (5)
Most runs: Virat Kohli (6076)
Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (170)
Teams: 8
Names of Teams: Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018), Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014), Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008), Royal Challengers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)
Also Read: IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Time Table, Venue of the Remaining Matches, Phase 2 Dates, and More