IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium

IPL 2021: Post a three-month hiatus, Phase 2 of IPL 2021 resumed from 19 September 2021 in UAE. Phase 1 of the IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way in May in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 31 matches will be played in 27 days including seven doubles headers of which five were held in India.13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 matches will be played in Sharjah, and 8 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The first Qualifier match will be played in Dubai on October 10, the Eliminator will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and Qualifier 2 will be played on October 13 with Dubai hosting the final on October 15 2021.

Check the complete schedule of IPL 2021, along with the points table, venue and stadium.

IPL 2021 Schedule: Date, Day, Matches, and Venue

Match No Date & Day Matches Time (IST) Venue 30 19th September 2021 - Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Dubai 31 20th September 2021- Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 32 21st September 2021- Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Dubai 33 22nd September 2021- Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai 34 23rd September 2021- Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 35 24th September 2021- Friday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah 36 25th September 2021- Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 37 25th September 2021- Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah 38 26th September 2021- Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 39 26th September 2021- Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Dubai 40 27th September 2021- Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Dubai 41 28th September 2021- Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Sharjah 42 28th September 2021- Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 43 29th September 2021- Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai 44 30th September 2021- Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah 45 1st October 2021- Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Dubai 46 2nd October 2021- Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Sharjah 47 2nd October 2021- Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 48 3rd October 2021- Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 3:30 PM Sharjah 49 3rd October 2021- Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai 50 4th October 2021- Monday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Dubai 51 5th October 2021- Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Sharjah 52 6th October 2021- Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 53 7th October 2021- Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3:30 PM Dubai 54 7th October 2021- Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Sharjah 55 8th October 2021- Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 56 8th October 2021- Friday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai Qualifier and Final 10th October 2021- Sunday Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Dubai 11th October 2021- Monday Eliminator 7:30 PM Sharjah 13th October 2021- Wednesday Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Sharjah 15th October 2021- Friday IPL 2021 Final 7:30 PM Dubai

IPL 2021 Points Table

S.No. Team Won Lost Net RR Pts 1 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 +1.223 12 2 Delhi Capitals 6 2 +0.547 12 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 2 -0.171 10 4 Mumbai Indians 4 4 -0.071 8 5 Rajasthan Royals 3 4 -0.190 6 6 Punjab Kings 3 5 -0.368 6 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 5 -0.494 4 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 6 -0.623 2

IPL 2021: Important Facts

First edition: 2008

Latest edition: 2021 (14th)

Venue: UAE

Cricket format: Twenty20 (20 Overs)

Administrator: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Most titles: Mumbai Indians (5)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (6076)

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (170)

Teams: 8

Names of Teams: Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018), Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014), Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008), Royal Challengers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)

Also Read: IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Time Table, Venue of the Remaining Matches, Phase 2 Dates, and More