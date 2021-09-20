Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium

IPL 2021: Check the complete schedule of IPL 2021, along with the points table, venue and stadium.
Created On: Sep 20, 2021 19:16 IST
Modified On: Sep 20, 2021 19:17 IST
IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium
IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium

IPL 2021: Post a three-month hiatus, Phase 2 of IPL 2021 resumed from 19 September 2021 in UAE. Phase 1 of the IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way in May in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A total of 31 matches will be played in 27 days including seven doubles headers of which five were held in India.13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 matches will be played in Sharjah, and 8 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi. 

The first Qualifier match will be played in Dubai on October 10, the Eliminator will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and Qualifier 2 will be played on October 13 with Dubai hosting the final on October 15 2021. 

Check the complete schedule of IPL 2021, along with the points table, venue and stadium. 

IPL 2021 Schedule: Date, Day, Matches, and Venue

Match No

Date & Day

Matches

Time (IST)

Venue

30

19th September 2021 - Sunday

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Dubai

31

20th September 2021- Monday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

32

21st September 2021- Tuesday

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Dubai

33

22nd September 2021- Wednesday

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Dubai

34

23rd September 2021- Thursday

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

35

24th September 2021- Friday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Sharjah

36

25th September 2021- Saturday

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

3:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

37

25th September 2021- Saturday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Sharjah

38

26th September 2021- Sunday

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

3:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

39

26th September 2021- Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Dubai

40

27th September 2021- Monday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Dubai

41

28th September 2021- Tuesday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

3:30 PM

Sharjah

42

28th September 2021- Tuesday

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

43

29th September 2021- Wednesday

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Dubai

44

30th September 2021- Thursday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Sharjah

45

1st October 2021- Friday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

7:30 PM

Dubai

46

2nd October 2021- Saturday

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

3:30 PM

Sharjah

47

2nd October 2021- Saturday

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

48

3rd October 2021- Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

3:30 PM

Sharjah

49

3rd October 2021- Sunday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Dubai

50

4th October 2021- Monday

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Dubai

51

5th October 2021- Tuesday

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

7:30 PM

Sharjah

52

6th October 2021- Wednesday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

53

7th October 2021- Thursday

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

3:30 PM

Dubai

54

7th October 2021- Thursday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

7:30 PM

Sharjah

55

8th October 2021- Friday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

3:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

56

8th October 2021- Friday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

Dubai
Qualifier and Final

 

10th October 2021- Sunday

Qualifier 1

7:30 PM

Dubai

 

11th October 2021- Monday

Eliminator

7:30 PM

Sharjah

 

13th October 2021- Wednesday

Qualifier 2

7:30 PM

Sharjah

 

15th October 2021- Friday

IPL 2021 Final

7:30 PM

Dubai

IPL 2021 Points Table

S.No.

Team

Won

Lost

Net RR

Pts

1

Chennai Super Kings

6

2

+1.223

12

2

Delhi Capitals

6

2

+0.547

12

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

5

2

-0.171

10

4

Mumbai Indians

4

4

-0.071

8

5

Rajasthan Royals

3

4

-0.190

6

6

Punjab Kings

3

5

-0.368

6

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

2

5

-0.494

4

8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1

6

-0.623

2

IPL 2021: Important Facts

First edition: 2008

Latest edition: 2021 (14th) 

Venue: UAE

Cricket format: Twenty20 (20 Overs)

Administrator: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Most titles: Mumbai Indians (5)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (6076)

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (170)

Teams: 8

Names of Teams: Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018), Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014), Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008), Royal Challengers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)

Also Read: IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Time Table, Venue of the Remaining Matches, Phase 2 Dates, and More

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post

Comments