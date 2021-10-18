Rahul Dravid to be next Team India coach?

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid is set to take over as head coach of the Indian national men's cricket team after the T20 World Cup, as per reports. The development reportedly took place on the sidelines of IPL 2021 final on October 15, 2021.

Dravid was reportedly always BCCI's preferred choice for the position. He had recently coached the Indian men's limited-overs side during their series against Sri Lanka while the main team with head coach Ravi Shastri was in England for their test series.

India had won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and lost the T20 series 1-2.The Indian limited overs side was captained by Shikhar Dhawan, while Virat Kohli was captaining the Indian test team in England.

Key Details

As per reports, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly held talks with the former India captain before he agreed to wear the coaching cap full-time. The appointment is though yet to received an official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the BCCI issued a statement on October 17th inviting job applications for Team India for various positions including head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach etc.

The applications for the position of head coach have to be submitted by 5pm on October 26, while the applications for the position of batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach have to be submitted by 5pm on November 3, 2021.

Why Rahul Dravid would be the best choice for Team India's head coach?

•As per sources in the know of developments, the Indian team is in a state of transition with many youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid, as he was the head coach of Under 19 and India A side. Besides him, Paras Mhambrey who was the head coach of the India U-19 side in the 2020 World Cup is expected to takeover as the new bowling coach while Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach.

•Rahul Dravid is likely to officially takeover as the head coach after the T20 World Cup, which ends in November. His contract is likely to run till 2023.

•Rahul Dravid is currently serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy, a position which he will leave before taking over as India’s head coach. He was appointed to the position in 2019.

•Before this, he was serving as the Head Coach for the India Under-19 and India A teams from 2016 to 2019. Under his mentorship, the India under-19 team was runners-up at the 2016 under-19 Cricket World Cup and winners at the 2018 u-19 Cricket World Cup.

•Known as 'The Wall' and Mr. Dependable, Dravid is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

Ravi Shastri to retire after T20 World Cup

The current Team India coach Ravi Shastri's contract ends with the T20 World Cup that is currently being held in Oman and UAE. The T20 World Cup is being hosted by the BCCI outside India due to unpredictable COVID-19 situation in the country.

India will begin its campaign in the T20 World Cup with its first match against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The T20 World Cup will also be Virat Kohli's last stint as Team India's captain in the T20 format.