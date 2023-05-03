Gautam Gambhir Biography: Birth, Early Life, Career, Record, Controversies and More

Gautam Gambhir is a renowned Indian athlete who’s accomplished great things in the sport of cricket. He’s won many awards and brought recognition to cricket internationally. Gambhir was also part of the Indian cricket squad that won the 2011 ICC World Cup. Presently, Gambhir serves as an elected MP of the Lok Sabha from East Delhi. He also mentors the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Gautam Gambhir’s successful life is full of many ups and downs as he rose from an aspiring cricketer from New Delhi to a World Cup winner. On that note, we bring you this comprehensive biography of Gautam Gambhir, covering the various aspects of his life from career and personal life to controversies.

Yesterday's fight between Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir from a better angle. pic.twitter.com/pR0GUa5p9e — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) May 3, 2023

Gautam Gambhir Biography

Full Name Gautam Gambhir Nick Name Gauti Date Of Birth 14 October 1981 Age 41 Nationality Indian Height 1.68 m, 5’6’’ Education Hindu College, New Delhi Profession Cricketer, Politician, Commentator, Coach, Mentor Cricket Debut 1999 (Domestic) 2003 (International) Playing style Left Hand Batsman Marital Status Married Spouse Natasha Jain Children 2 daughters Residency New Delhi Awards Arjuna Award (2008) ICC Test Player of the Year (2009) Padma Shri (2019) Net Worth 250 Crore Rupees in 2023 Political Party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Constituency East Delhi (from 2019)

Gautam Gambhir Early Life and Career

Gautam Gambhir was born in New Delhi to Deepak and Seema Gambhir. However, he was raised by his maternal grandparents. He has a younger sister Ekta.

He attended the Modern School in Delhi and later graduated from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi.

He began playing cricket at the age of 10 and was mentored by his maternal uncle Pawan Gulati.

Gambhir received coaching from Sanjay Bhardwaj of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Delhi and Raju Tandon.

He played for the Delhi domestic team before making his international debut.

Gambhir enjoyed a highly successful stint in domestic cricket which paved the way for his International recognition.

He made his international cricket debut in 2003 but came into the mainstream only after 2007.

He was left out of the 2007 World Cup team.

Gautam Gambhir Cricket Career Highlights

Gautam Gambhir was known as an aggressive and reliable batsman.

He usually came in to bat as an opener or on number 3 or 4 and scored several match-winning knocks in his career.

His batting style was left-handed.

Gambhir skyrocketed to fame in 2009 after registering impressive innings and scoring several centuries. He was named the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009.

He is the only batsman to score more than 300 runs in four consecutive Test series.

Gambhir found a place in the 2011 World Cup and played remarkably.

He scored a crucial 97-run knock in the final against Sri Lanka after both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag got dismissed early.

Gautam Gambhir in IPL

Gambhir continued his winning streak after the world cup, especially in the Indian Premier League.

He was initially picked by Delhi Daredevils but was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 and named captain.

KKR won the 2012 and 2014 IPL under Gambhir’s captaincy.

He was again bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2018 but resigned as captain midway through the tournament and subsequently retired from all forms of cricket.

He currently serves as the mentor to the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Gautam Gambhir Player Record

Format Test ODI T20I IPL FC List A Mat 58 147 37 154 198 299 Inns 104 143 36 152 331 292 NO 5 11 2 17 24 19 Runs 4154 5238 932 4217 15153 10077 HS 206 150* 75 93 233* 151 Ave 41.95 39.68 27.41 31.24 49.35 36.91 BF 8067 6144 783 3404 - - SR 51.49 85.25 119.02 123.88 - - 100s 9 11 0 0 43 21 50s 22 34 7 36 68 60 4s 518 561 109 491 - - 6s 10 17 10 59 - - Ct 38 36 11 28 107 79 St 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gautam Gambhir Personal Life and Controversies

Gautam Gambhir is known for his outspoken personality and has got himself into trouble many times. His on-field aggression often carries into his personal life as well.

Most recently, Gambhir got into a war of words with Virat Kohli in the Tata IPL 2023.

Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gambhir’s Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. Kohli had an altercation with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq which almost resulted in a fight after the match. Gambhir intervened to defend his player, and Kohli didn’t back down either. The pair exchanged words in full display of the public and cameras before being separated. Both players were fined 100% of their match fees for the unsportsmanlike conduct shown.

Gambhir has previously clashed with Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shahid Afridi, and Kamran Akmal.

Gautam Gambhir Politics

Gautam Gambhir entered politics in 2019, soon after retiring from cricket.

He campaigned from the East Delhi constituency and won the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He is also a notable philanthropist and has established the Gautam Gambhir foundation to help the underprivileged and families of martyred veterans.