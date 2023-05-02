Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Record Comparison: ODI, Test, IPL & T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two crickets whose names are embedded into the hearts of every Indian, cricket fan or not. Both players were part of the 2011 Indian national cricket squad that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and played crucial knocks during the tournament. In fact, Gautam Gambhir played the match-winning 97-run inning in the final match against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli later became the captain of the Indian cricket team and found considerable success both leading the team and in his record-breaking batting. He was touted to overtake the very “God of Cricket” himself, Sachin Tendulkar.

However, Kohli and Gambhir have a troubled history together. Both players highly regarded each other once before circumstances poisoned their relationship. The pair’s tension has culminated in heated disputes, most recently witnessed in the 2023 IPL. Today, we here with comprehensive a record comparison between the two great players.

Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli: Record Comparison

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have contributed significantly to Indian cricket and amassed devoted fan followings. Due to their animosity, fans often take sides and compare them together. There are many similarities and also differences between Kohli and Gambhir. Both are top-order batsmen known for reliable yet aggressive batting. Both work well during high-pressure run chases. However, Kohli sometimes struggles against fast bowlers, especially swingers, while Gambhir often got too aggressive while batting. You can check their records and judge for yourself.

ODI (One Day International) Record

Parameters Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Mat 147 265 Inns 143 260 Out 132 222 NO 11 38 Runs 5238 12898 HS 150 183 Ave 39.68 56.48 BP 6144 13421 SR 85.25 93.43 200s 0 0 100s 11 45 50s 34 63 0s 11 15 4s 561 1181 6s 17 134 Ct 36 138 St 0 0

T20 Record

Parameters Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Mat 37 115 Inns 36 107 Out 34 76 NO 2 31 Runs 932 4008 HS 75 122 Ave 27.41 52.73 BP 783 2905 SR 119.02 137.96 200s 0 0 100s 0 1 50s 7 37 0s 2 4 4s 109 356 6s 10 117 Ct 11 50 St 0 0

TEST Cricket Record

Parameters Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Mat 58 107 Inns 104 183 Out 99 172 NO 5 11 Runs 4154 8416 HS 206 254 Ave 41.95 48.93 BP 8067 15211 SR 51.49 55.32 200s 1 7 100s 8 21 50s 22 28 0s 8 14 4s 518 941 6s 10 24 Ct 38 109 St 0 0

IPL