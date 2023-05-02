Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Record Comparison: ODI, Test, IPL & T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two of the most celebrated batsmen in Indian cricket but have a volatile history together. Check the record comparison of Kohli and Gambhir across all cricket formats here.
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Record Comparison: ODI, Test, IPL & T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two crickets whose names are embedded into the hearts of every Indian, cricket fan or not. Both players were part of the 2011 Indian national cricket squad that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and played crucial knocks during the tournament. In fact, Gautam Gambhir played the match-winning 97-run inning in the final match against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli later became the captain of the Indian cricket team and found considerable success both leading the team and in his record-breaking batting. He was touted to overtake the very “God of Cricket” himself, Sachin Tendulkar.

However, Kohli and Gambhir have a troubled history together. Both players highly regarded each other once before circumstances poisoned their relationship. The pair’s tension has culminated in heated disputes, most recently witnessed in the 2023 IPL. Today, we here with comprehensive a record comparison between the two great players.

Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli: Record Comparison

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have contributed significantly to Indian cricket and amassed devoted fan followings. Due to their animosity, fans often take sides and compare them together. There are many similarities and also differences between Kohli and Gambhir. Both are top-order batsmen known for reliable yet aggressive batting. Both work well during high-pressure run chases. However, Kohli sometimes struggles against fast bowlers, especially swingers, while Gambhir often got too aggressive while batting. You can check their records and judge for yourself.

ODI (One Day International) Record

Parameters

Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli

Mat

147

265

Inns

143

260

Out

132

222

NO

11

38

Runs

5238

12898

HS

150

183

Ave

39.68

56.48

BP

6144

13421

SR

85.25

93.43

200s

0

0

100s

11

45

50s

34

63

0s

11

15

4s

561

1181

6s

17

134

Ct

36

138

St

0

0

T20 Record

Parameters

Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli

Mat

37

115

Inns

36

107

Out

34

76

NO

2

31

Runs

932

4008

HS

75

122

Ave

27.41

52.73

BP

783

2905

SR

119.02

137.96

200s

0

0

100s

0

1

50s

7

37

0s

2

4

4s

109

356

6s

10

117

Ct

11

50

St

0

0

TEST Cricket Record

Parameters

Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli

Mat

58

107

Inns

104

183

Out

99

172

NO

5

11

Runs

4154

8416

HS

206

254

Ave

41.95

48.93

BP

8067

15211

SR

51.49

55.32

200s

1

7

100s

8

21

50s

22

28

0s

8

14

4s

518

941

6s

10

24

Ct

38

109

St

0

0

IPL

Parameters

Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli

Mat

154

231

Inns

152

224

Out

136

191

NO

16

33

Runs

4217

6988

HS

93

113

Ave

31

36.58

BP

3404

5383

SR

123.88

129.81

200s

0

0

100s

0

5

50s

36

49

0s

12

10

4s

491

612

6s

59

229

Ct

28

103

St

0

0

 
