Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Record Comparison: ODI, Test, IPL & T20 Cricket
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two crickets whose names are embedded into the hearts of every Indian, cricket fan or not. Both players were part of the 2011 Indian national cricket squad that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and played crucial knocks during the tournament. In fact, Gautam Gambhir played the match-winning 97-run inning in the final match against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli later became the captain of the Indian cricket team and found considerable success both leading the team and in his record-breaking batting. He was touted to overtake the very “God of Cricket” himself, Sachin Tendulkar.
However, Kohli and Gambhir have a troubled history together. Both players highly regarded each other once before circumstances poisoned their relationship. The pair’s tension has culminated in heated disputes, most recently witnessed in the 2023 IPL. Today, we here with comprehensive a record comparison between the two great players.
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli: Record Comparison
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have contributed significantly to Indian cricket and amassed devoted fan followings. Due to their animosity, fans often take sides and compare them together. There are many similarities and also differences between Kohli and Gambhir. Both are top-order batsmen known for reliable yet aggressive batting. Both work well during high-pressure run chases. However, Kohli sometimes struggles against fast bowlers, especially swingers, while Gambhir often got too aggressive while batting. You can check their records and judge for yourself.
ODI (One Day International) Record
|
Parameters
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Virat Kohli
|
Mat
|
147
|
265
|
Inns
|
143
|
260
|
Out
|
132
|
222
|
NO
|
11
|
38
|
Runs
|
5238
|
12898
|
HS
|
150
|
183
|
Ave
|
39.68
|
56.48
|
BP
|
6144
|
13421
|
SR
|
85.25
|
93.43
|
200s
|
0
|
0
|
100s
|
11
|
45
|
50s
|
34
|
63
|
0s
|
11
|
15
|
4s
|
561
|
1181
|
6s
|
17
|
134
|
Ct
|
36
|
138
|
St
|
0
|
0
T20 Record
|
Parameters
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Virat Kohli
|
Mat
|
37
|
115
|
Inns
|
36
|
107
|
Out
|
34
|
76
|
NO
|
2
|
31
|
Runs
|
932
|
4008
|
HS
|
75
|
122
|
Ave
|
27.41
|
52.73
|
BP
|
783
|
2905
|
SR
|
119.02
|
137.96
|
200s
|
0
|
0
|
100s
|
0
|
1
|
50s
|
7
|
37
|
0s
|
2
|
4
|
4s
|
109
|
356
|
6s
|
10
|
117
|
Ct
|
11
|
50
|
St
|
0
|
0
TEST Cricket Record
|
Parameters
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Virat Kohli
|
Mat
|
58
|
107
|
Inns
|
104
|
183
|
Out
|
99
|
172
|
NO
|
5
|
11
|
Runs
|
4154
|
8416
|
HS
|
206
|
254
|
Ave
|
41.95
|
48.93
|
BP
|
8067
|
15211
|
SR
|
51.49
|
55.32
|
200s
|
1
|
7
|
100s
|
8
|
21
|
50s
|
22
|
28
|
0s
|
8
|
14
|
4s
|
518
|
941
|
6s
|
10
|
24
|
Ct
|
38
|
109
|
St
|
0
|
0
IPL
|
Parameters
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Virat Kohli
|
Mat
|
154
|
231
|
Inns
|
152
|
224
|
Out
|
136
|
191
|
NO
|
16
|
33
|
Runs
|
4217
|
6988
|
HS
|
93
|
113
|
Ave
|
31
|
36.58
|
BP
|
3404
|
5383
|
SR
|
123.88
|
129.81
|
200s
|
0
|
0
|
100s
|
0
|
5
|
50s
|
36
|
49
|
0s
|
12
|
10
|
4s
|
491
|
612
|
6s
|
59
|
229
|
Ct
|
28
|
103
|
St
|
0
|
0