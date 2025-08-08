50+ Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Captions and Slogans in Hindi, English for Brothers & Sisters

Raksha Bandhan Slogans & Captions 2025: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most heartwarming festivals in India, celebrating the love, care, and lifelong promise of protection between brothers and sisters. Every year, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brother’s wrist, and brothers vow to protect and cherish them. Beyond the rituals, this festival is filled with shared memories, playful teasing, and a bond that only grows stronger with time.
This article brings you the best 50+ captions and slogans to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025. Whether you’re looking for the perfect line for your greeting card, crafting an Instagram post, or sending a sweet, emotional, or witty message to your sibling, we’ve got you covered. This collection includes emotional lines, funny messages, WhatsApp & Instagram-worthy captions, heartfelt Rakhi slogans in Hindi and English, and even touching Hindi Shayari to express your love this festive season.
Raksha Bandhan Captions in English
- You’re not just my sibling, you’re my forever friend.
- To the world, we grow old. To each other, we’re still the same kids.
- My brother has the best sister in the world.
- You and I are brother and sister forever - laughing, fighting, loving.
- No buddy like my brother. No love like my sister.
- Side by side or miles apart, we are always connected by heart.
- My first best friend was my brother. My forever best friend is my sister.
- Some bonds are made of blood and love. Ours is both.
- Life is better with a sibling like you by my side.
- My sibling, my protector, my lifelong cheerleader.
Raksha Bandhan Captions for Brother
- A brother is a bodyguard sent by God.
- My brother—my protector, my tease-master, my forever hero.
- Having a brother is like having a built-in best friend.
- You annoy me, but I’d be lost without you.
- My brother—half my troubles, double my joy.
- My partner in crime and my saviour in times of need.
- You’re my brother, my strength, and sometimes… my headache.
- I’m not spoiled, my brother just loves me too much.
- My brother is my safe place in this world.
- You protect me from the world and tease me like no one else.
Raksha Bandhan Captions for Sister
- My sister is my best gift from God.
- A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.
- She’s my sister, my mirror, and my opposite.
- Sisters are like stars—you can’t always see them but they’re always there.
- My sister—part-time mom, full-time friend.
- I smile because you’re my sister. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.
- She’s the peanut butter to my jelly, the chaos to my calm.
- Sisters—different flowers from the same garden.
- The world is brighter with a sister like you in it.
- My sister is my forever cheerleader.
Funny Raksha Bandhan Captions/Messages for WhatsApp & Instagram Stories
- There's No Buddy Like Brother !! Happy Rakhi
- Dekh Bhai! Aaya hai Rakhi ka tyohaar, Leke khushiyon ki bauchar, Tayaar hai ye pyari behen teri, Lene ko apne uphaar!
- Having a sibling means you always have someone to blame for your mistakes. Thanks for being that person!
- Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lifetime leg puller. The most annoying person but the sweetest from all. I wish you luck and prosperity in life.
- It is a sister’s job to annoy her brother, no matter how old they are.
- If you fall, I’ll pick you up… after I finish laughing. Happy Raksha Bandhan My Sis!
- Brothers are born to bother sisters—mission accomplished!
- My sibling: my first enemy and my forever favourite person.
- Admit it—we eat slowly just to tease each other.
- My brother has the best sister in the world (me!).
Raksha Bandhan Slogans in English
- Tied by love, protected by promises.
- Rakhi: a thread that binds hearts forever.
- Celebrating the sweetest bond of love this Raksha Bandhan.
- Because no bond is stronger than a sibling’s love.
- A thread of love, a knot of care.
- Rakhi: More than tradition, it’s an emotion.
- Siblings—connected by heart, protected by promise.
- Ties of love are stronger than ties of blood.
- This Raksha Bandhan, let’s celebrate love and laughter.
- Rakhi: Where love meets tradition.
Hindi Slogans & Messages (20+) for Raksha Bandhan 2025
- “हमारे बीच प्यार का धागा कभी न टूटे। हैप्पी रक्षाबंधन, प्यारे भाई!”
- “राखी का बंधन, अटूट बंधन, भाई-बहन का प्यार अमर रहे।”
- “तुम मेरे सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हो और हमेशा रहोगे। हैप्पी राखी!”
- “राखी के साथ मेरी शुभकामनाएँ और प्यार तुम्हारे साथ हैं।”
- “राखी का धागा तुम्हें हर मुश्किल से सुरक्षित रखे और तुम्हारे जीवन में खुशियाँ लाए।”
- “बहन, तुम मेरे जीवन का सबसे अनमोल तोहफ़ा हो।”
- “यह राखी हमारे रिश्ते को और भी मजबूत करे।”
- “रक्षा बंधन का मतलब है प्यार का अटूट बंधन।”
- राखी के साथ मेरी शुभकामनाएँ और प्यार तुम्हारे साथ हैं। तुम्हारी जिंदगी खुशहाल हो!”
- “राखी सिर्फ एक धागा नहीं है; यह अनगिनत यादों का प्रतीक है।”
Hindi Shayari for Raksha Bandhan
1. खुले आसमान में सावन की घटा छाई,
खुशियों की सौगात लेकर बहन भाई को राखी बांधने आई,
हर भाई-बहन को रक्षाबंधन की बधाई।
2. हल्दी है तो चन्दन है
राखी है तो रिश्तों का बंधन है।
3. आसमान पर सितारे हैं जितने,
उतनी जिन्दगियां हो तेरी,
किसी की नज़र न लगे,
दुनिया की हर खुशी हो तेरी,
रक्षाबंधन के दिन भगवान से
बस यह दुआ है मेरी।
रक्षा बंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!
4. बंधन ये तो प्यारा है,
सारे जग में मिसाल है,
जो भी बंधे इस बंधन में,
वह हृदय विशाल है।
5. बहन का प्यार किसी खजाने से कम नहीं होता
वो चाहे दूर भी हो तो गम नहीं होता।
अक्सर रिश्ते दूरियों से फीके पड़ जाते हैं
पर भाई-बहन का प्यार कभी कम नहीं होता।
6. खुश किस्मत होती है वो बहन
जिसके सिर पर भाई का हाथ होता है
हर परेशानी में उसके साथ होता है
लड़ना झगड़ना फिर प्यार से मनाना
तभी तो इस रिश्ते में इतना प्यार होता है
7. जन्मों का ये बंधन है
स्नेह और विश्वास का,
और भी गहरा हो जाता है
ये रिश्ता जब बंधता है धागा प्यार का।
8. भाई बहन के प्यार का बंधन
है इस दुनिया में वरदान,
इसके जैसा दूजा कोई न रिश्ता
चाहे ढूंढ लो सारा जहान।
हैप्पी रक्षाबंधन!
9. मीठे झगड़े और प्यारे तकरार,
इन्हीं में छुपा है भाई-बहन का प्यार।
10. कच्चे धागों से बनी पक्की डोर है राखी
प्यार और मीठी शरारतों की होड़ है राखी
भाई की लंबी उम्र की दुआ है राखी,
बहन के स्नेह का पवित्र प्रतीक है राखी।
These Raksha Bandhan slogans, captions, and messages will make your celebrations even more special by perfectly expressing the love, laughter, and bond you share with your sibling. Whether emotional, funny, or heart-touching, they are sure to bring a smile and make your greetings unforgettable this festive season.
