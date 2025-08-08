50+ Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Captions and Slogans in Hindi, English for Brothers & Sisters

Raksha Bandhan Slogans & Captions 2025: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most heartwarming festivals in India, celebrating the love, care, and lifelong promise of protection between brothers and sisters. Every year, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brother’s wrist, and brothers vow to protect and cherish them. Beyond the rituals, this festival is filled with shared memories, playful teasing, and a bond that only grows stronger with time.

This article brings you the best 50+ captions and slogans to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025. Whether you’re looking for the perfect line for your greeting card, crafting an Instagram post, or sending a sweet, emotional, or witty message to your sibling, we’ve got you covered. This collection includes emotional lines, funny messages, WhatsApp & Instagram-worthy captions, heartfelt Rakhi slogans in Hindi and English, and even touching Hindi Shayari to express your love this festive season.