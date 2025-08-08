How many countries do not celebrate Independence Day? Check the List Here!

Independence Day, which is celebrated religiously throughout many countries, holds tremendous significance in the list of national days. Many countries that celebrate Independence Day mark their cultural and historical significance on Independence Day. This year, in 2025, India is going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day. It was on 15th August 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the Country.

But it will be a surprise to you to hear that, instead of celebrating Independence Day throughout many countries in the world, there are also many countries like the United Kingdom, Nepal and many other countries that do not celebrate Independence Day.

Many countries either never experienced colonisation, gained freedom gradually without a defining date, or remain under some form of external governance. For them, an official “Independence Day” simply doesn’t exist. Instead, these countries often celebrate national unity, foundation day, or other historic milestones.