How many countries do not celebrate Independence Day? Check the List Here!

While most nations mark Independence Day as a symbol of freedom, several like the UK, Nepal, and Japan never celebrate it. Discover the reasons behind this, and the unique national days these countries observe instead.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 8, 2025, 14:47 IST
Independence Day, which is celebrated religiously throughout many countries, holds tremendous significance in the list of national days. Many countries that celebrate Independence Day mark their cultural and historical significance on Independence Day. This year, in 2025, India is going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day. It was on 15th August 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the Country.

But it will be a surprise to you to hear that, instead of celebrating Independence Day throughout many countries in the world, there are also many countries like the United Kingdom, Nepal and many other countries that do not celebrate Independence Day. 

Many countries either never experienced colonisation, gained freedom gradually without a defining date, or remain under some form of external governance. For them, an official “Independence Day” simply doesn’t exist. Instead, these countries often celebrate national unity, foundation day, or other historic milestones. 

This difference raises a fascinating question — how many countries do not celebrate Independence Day, and why? Here’s a closer look at the nations that break from the norm, and the unique stories behind their national identity.

Here is the list of countries that do not celebrate Independence Day

Country/Region

Reason No Independence Day

Main National Celebration

Nepal

Never colonized

Republic Day (May 28)

Thailand

Never colonized

National Day – King’s Birthday (Dec 5)

Japan

Ancient continuous sovereignty

National Foundation Day (Feb 11)

China

Continuous sovereignty

National Day – PRC Founding (Oct 1)

France

No colonial liberation moment

Bastille Day (July 14)

Spain

No colonial liberation moment

National Day (Oct 12)

Russia

No colonial liberation moment

Russia Day (June 12)

United Kingdom

Gradual union of kingdoms

No official national day

Denmark

Ancient monarchy, gradual evolution

Constitution Day (June 5) – not a public holiday

Saudi Arabia

Unification of kingdoms

National Day (Sept 23)

Norway

Peaceful separation from Sweden

Constitution Day (May 17)

Iceland

The Republic was founded in 1944

National Day (June 17)

Canada

Gradual independence from Britain

Canada Day (July 1)

Australia

Gradual independence from Britain

Australia Day (Jan 26)

New Zealand

Treaty with Māori – no colonial liberation date

Waitangi Day (Feb 6)

Czech Republic

Peaceful split from Czechoslovakia

Foundation of Republic Day (Jan 1)

Slovakia

Peaceful split from Czechoslovakia

Constitution Day (Sept 1)

Greenland

Part of Denmark

National Day (June 21)

Iran

Never colonised in the modern era

Islamic Republic Day (Apr 1)

Some important facts of India’s 79th Independence Day

1. Date & Occasion Marks 79 years since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

2. Historical Moment On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the "Tryst with Destiny" speech at midnight.

3. Partition Impact Independence coincided with the partition into India and Pakistan, causing massive migration and violence.

4. Flag Hoisting Prime Minister hoists the national flag at Red Fort, New Delhi, followed by a 21-gun salute.

5. Tricolour Symbolism –

  • Saffron: Courage & sacrifice
  • White: Peace & truth
  • Green: Prosperity & faith

Ashoka Chakra: Progress & righteousness

6. Theme 2025 Official theme to be announced; past years focused on patriotism and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

7. National Celebrations Include PM’s speech, cultural performances, and parades showcasing cultural and defence achievements.

8. Security Measures Delhi and major cities have multi-layered security with drones and surveillance.

9. Global Celebrations Indian embassies worldwide host flag-hoisting and cultural events.

10. Freedom Struggle Legacy The journey to independence was shaped by movements like the Revolt of 1857, Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), and Quit India Movement (1942).

