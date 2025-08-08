How many countries do not celebrate Independence Day? Check the List Here!

Independence Day, which is celebrated religiously throughout many countries, holds tremendous significance in the list of national days. Many countries that celebrate Independence Day mark their cultural and historical significance on Independence Day. This year, in 2025, India is going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day. It was on 15th August 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the Country.
But it will be a surprise to you to hear that, instead of celebrating Independence Day throughout many countries in the world, there are also many countries like the United Kingdom, Nepal and many other countries that do not celebrate Independence Day.
Many countries either never experienced colonisation, gained freedom gradually without a defining date, or remain under some form of external governance. For them, an official “Independence Day” simply doesn’t exist. Instead, these countries often celebrate national unity, foundation day, or other historic milestones.
This difference raises a fascinating question — how many countries do not celebrate Independence Day, and why? Here’s a closer look at the nations that break from the norm, and the unique stories behind their national identity.
Here is the list of countries that do not celebrate Independence Day
|
Country/Region
|
Reason No Independence Day
|
Main National Celebration
|
Nepal
|
Never colonized
|
Republic Day (May 28)
|
Thailand
|
Never colonized
|
National Day – King’s Birthday (Dec 5)
|
Japan
|
Ancient continuous sovereignty
|
National Foundation Day (Feb 11)
|
China
|
Continuous sovereignty
|
National Day – PRC Founding (Oct 1)
|
France
|
No colonial liberation moment
|
Bastille Day (July 14)
|
Spain
|
No colonial liberation moment
|
National Day (Oct 12)
|
Russia
|
No colonial liberation moment
|
Russia Day (June 12)
|
United Kingdom
|
Gradual union of kingdoms
|
No official national day
|
Denmark
|
Ancient monarchy, gradual evolution
|
Constitution Day (June 5) – not a public holiday
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Unification of kingdoms
|
National Day (Sept 23)
|
Norway
|
Peaceful separation from Sweden
|
Constitution Day (May 17)
|
Iceland
|
The Republic was founded in 1944
|
National Day (June 17)
|
Canada
|
Gradual independence from Britain
|
Canada Day (July 1)
|
Australia
|
Gradual independence from Britain
|
Australia Day (Jan 26)
|
New Zealand
|
Treaty with Māori – no colonial liberation date
|
Waitangi Day (Feb 6)
|
Czech Republic
|
Peaceful split from Czechoslovakia
|
Foundation of Republic Day (Jan 1)
|
Slovakia
|
Peaceful split from Czechoslovakia
|
Constitution Day (Sept 1)
|
Greenland
|
Part of Denmark
|
National Day (June 21)
|
Iran
|
Never colonised in the modern era
|
Islamic Republic Day (Apr 1)
Some important facts of India’s 79th Independence Day
1. Date & Occasion – Marks 79 years since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
2. Historical Moment – On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the "Tryst with Destiny" speech at midnight.
3. Partition Impact – Independence coincided with the partition into India and Pakistan, causing massive migration and violence.
4. Flag Hoisting – Prime Minister hoists the national flag at Red Fort, New Delhi, followed by a 21-gun salute.
5. Tricolour Symbolism –
- Saffron: Courage & sacrifice
- White: Peace & truth
- Green: Prosperity & faith
Ashoka Chakra: Progress & righteousness
6. Theme 2025 – Official theme to be announced; past years focused on patriotism and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
7. National Celebrations – Include PM’s speech, cultural performances, and parades showcasing cultural and defence achievements.
8. Security Measures – Delhi and major cities have multi-layered security with drones and surveillance.
9. Global Celebrations – Indian embassies worldwide host flag-hoisting and cultural events.
10. Freedom Struggle Legacy – The journey to independence was shaped by movements like the Revolt of 1857, Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), and Quit India Movement (1942).
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation