On 8 August 1942, Mahatma Gandhi made a call for the freedom of India in full attention and gave a full pledge to challenge the British with the All India Congress Committee at Bombay’s Gowalia Tank Maidan, giving the nation the stirring call — “Do or Die”.

This time, it was not just any political slogan; it was a direct challenge to British authority, which had ruled India for more than 200 years. This time, all the political leaders of India made a demand for their immediate withdrawal from India. This was the beginning of the Quit India Movement, aimed at compelling the British to leave India immediately. It was more than a political campaign; it was a nationwide uprising that became one of the most decisive phases of the freedom struggle.