How Rare Is Ambidexterity in the World? Check Here

Ambidexterity means having equal skill with both hands. It comes from Latin: ambi‑ (both) and dexter (skilful or right). A truly ambidextrous person can write, catch, or draw equally well with either hand. But it is very rare. Only about 1 per cent of people are naturally ambidextrous. One extensive study found that roughly 90 per cent are right-handed, around 10 per cent are left-handed, and only 1 per cent have no clear hand preference. In this article, we'll explore why ambidexterity is so uncommon. We'll also ask: do ambidextrous people have higher IQs? Some studies show they may score slightly lower on IQ tests than those with a strong hand dominance. Why Is Ambidexterity So Rare? Ambidexterity, the ability to use both hands equally well, is a rare skill. Only about 1% of people are naturally ambidextrous. Here are some reasons why:

1. Brain Hemisphere Specialisation Most people's brains develop a dominant hemisphere for motor skills. For example, 90% of people are right-handed because their left brain controls fine motor skills. This specialisation makes one hand stronger and more coordinated than the other.

2. Genetic Factors Studies suggest that handedness is partly genetic. The genes often favour proper- or left-hand dominance, making it uncommon to use both hands equally.

3. Early Development and Learning From childhood, people are trained or naturally prefer one hand for tasks like writing. This habit strengthens one side's skill and limits the other's development.

4. Brain Wiring and Efficiency Brains wired for one dominant hand are more efficient. Trying to develop equal skill in both hands may reduce efficiency and coordination.

Do Ambidextrous People Have Higher IQs? The idea that ambidextrous people have higher IQs is common but not strongly supported by research. Studies show mixed results: Some Studies Suggest Lower IQ Scores A study published in Laterality (2006) found that individuals with mixed hand dominance sometimes score slightly lower on IQ tests compared to those with an apparent hand preference. This may be because the brain's specialisation for one side improves efficiency. No Clear Advantage in Intelligence Other research indicates no significant difference in IQ between right-handed, left-handed, and ambidextrous individuals. Many factors influence intelligence, and hand dominance alone doesn't determine it. Different Cognitive Strengths Ambidextrous individuals might have better coordination or creativity because they use both brain hemispheres more evenly (Frontiers in Psychology, 2019). However, this doesn't always translate into higher IQ scores.