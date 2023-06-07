NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Maths Book is available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Maths Textbook: Recently, there have been a lot of changes taking place in the syllabus of educational boards in regard to the latest National Education Policy. Due to changes introduced in the new syllabus, old textbooks are not the correct source to study. Because of this reason, NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) have modified its textbooks for senior and sub-senior classes. As per the list of rationalised content released by NCERT, classes 6 to 12 textbooks have faced changes in the content. Now the textbooks are following 2023-24 syllabus and are perfect to study for this academic year. Along with the topics, NCERT has also dropped exercise questions and examples related to deleted topics.

The 2023-24 examination will be based on the latest syllabus thus, referring to new NCERT books will be the right choice. Even if you have old textbooks that you might have borrowed from your seniors, it is better to crosscheck them with the new NCERT books. Here, you will find the free downloadable pdfs for NCERT Class 11 Maths/Ganit textbook 2023-24. Read and download the chapter-wise pdfs.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths: In English

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths (Ganit): In Hindi

Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

The below-mentioned topics are no longer the part of NCERT Class 11 Maths Textbook.

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 12–13 1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5 21–23 1.12 Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets Chapter 1: Sets 24 25–26 Exercise 1.6 Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 27 Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the Summary on the Page 28 Last Point in the Summary 74–78 3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4) Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions 84 466–473 Last five points in the Summary 3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction 86–96 Full Chapter 106–108 5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number 5.6 Quadratic Equation 109 Example 11 and Exercise Chapter 5: Complex Number 110–111 112–113 5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 114 Last three points in the Summary 474–475 5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities 123–129 133 6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables 6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables Last three points in the Summary Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem 167–174 175 176 8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last two points in the Summary 181–186 9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to 194–196 Exercise 9.2) Chapter 9: Sequences and Series 197–198 199–200 9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series Examples 21, 22 and 24 Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 201 Point 3 and 4 in the Summary 210–212 10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1) 217–219 10.3.6 Normal Forms 220–224 Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2 10.4 General Equation of a Line Chapter 10: 227 Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3 Straight Lines 233 Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 235 Fourth Last Point in the Summary 477–478 10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines 478–480 10.7 Shifting of Origin

Chapter 11: Conic Sections 248 11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 273–276 277 278–280 12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3 Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning 321–346 Full Chapter 372–376 15.6 Analysis of Frequency Chapter 15: Statistics 380–381 Distribution Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary) 383–387 16.1 Introduction Chapter 16: 16.2 Random Experiment Probability 410 First Two Points in the Summary

Related:

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th