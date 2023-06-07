NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Maths Book is available in English and Hindi here. 

Class 11th Mathematics NCERT Book
Class 11 Latest NCERT Maths Textbook: Recently, there have been a lot of changes taking place in the syllabus of educational boards in regard to the latest National Education Policy. Due to changes introduced in the new syllabus, old textbooks are not the correct source to study. Because of this reason, NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) have modified its textbooks for senior and sub-senior classes. As per the list of rationalised content released by NCERT, classes 6 to 12 textbooks have faced changes in the content. Now the textbooks are following 2023-24 syllabus and are perfect to study for this academic year. Along with the topics, NCERT has also dropped exercise questions and examples related to deleted topics. 

The 2023-24 examination will be based on the latest syllabus thus, referring to new NCERT books will be the right choice. Even if you have old textbooks that you might have borrowed from your seniors, it is better to crosscheck them with the new NCERT books. Here, you will find the free downloadable pdfs for NCERT Class 11 Maths/Ganit textbook 2023-24. Read and download the chapter-wise pdfs.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths: In English

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

Sets

Download PDF

2

Relations and Functions

Download PDF

3

Trignometric Fucntions

Download PDF

4

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Download PDF

5

Linear Inequalities

Download PDF

6

Permutations and Combinations

Download PDF

7

Binomial Theorem

Download PDF

8

Sequences and Series

Download PDF

9

Straight Lines

Download PDF

10

Conic Sections

Download PDF

11

Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry

Download PDF

12

Limits and Derivatives

Download PDF

13

Statistics

Download PDF

14

Probability

Download PDF
 

Answers

Download PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths (Ganit): In Hindi

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

समुच्चय

Download PDF

2

संबंध एवं फलन

Download PDF

3

त्रिकोणमितीय फलन

Download PDF

4

सम्मिश्र संख्याएँ और द्विघातीय समीकरण

Download PDF

5

रैखिक असमिकाएँ

Download PDF

6

क्रमचय और संचय

Download PDF

7

द्विपद प्रमेय

Download PDF

8

अनुक्रम तथा श्रेणी

Download PDF

9

सरल रेखाएँ

Download PDF

10

शंकु परिच्छेद

Download PDF

11

त्रिविमीय ज्यामिति का परिचय

Download PDF

12

सीमा और अवकलज

Download PDF

13

सांख्यिकी

Download PDF

14

प्रायिकता

Download PDF
 

Answers

Download PDF

Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

The below-mentioned topics are no longer the part of NCERT Class 11 Maths Textbook.

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

12–13

1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3

 

 

Ques. 5

 

21–23

1.12 Practical Problems on

 

 

Union and Intersection of

 

 

Two Sets

Chapter 1: Sets

24

25–26

Exercise 1.6

Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

27

Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise), Last Point in the

 

 

Summary on the Page

 

28

Last Point in the Summary

 

74–78

3.5 Trigonometric Equations

 

 

(up to Exercise 3.4)

Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions

84

 

466–473

Last five points in the

Summary

3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and

 

 

Cosine Formulae

Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction

 

 

86–96

 

 

Full Chapter

 

106–108

5.5.1 Polar Representation

 

 

of a Complex Number

 

 

5.6 Quadratic Equation

 

109

Example 11 and Exercise

Chapter 5: Complex Number

 

110–111

112–113

5.3

Examples 13, 15, 16

Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

114

Last three points in the

 

 

Summary

 

474–475

5.7 Square-root of a

 

 

Complex Number

 

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities

123–129

 

 

 

 

133

6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

Last three points in the Summary

 

Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem

167–174

175

 

 

176

8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

Last two points in the Summary

 

181–186

9.4 Arithmetic

 

 

Progression (A.P.) (up to

 

194–196

Exercise 9.2)

Chapter 9: Sequences and Series

 

197–198

199–200

9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series

Examples 21, 22 and 24

Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16,

 

 

20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise)

 

201

Point 3 and 4 in the Summary

 

210–212

10.2.4 Collinearity of Three

 

 

Points (Examples 4–5 and

 

 

Ques. 8, 13–14 in

 

 

Exercise 10.1)

 

217–219

10.3.6 Normal Forms

 

220–224

Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2

 

 

10.4 General Equation of a

 

 

Line

Chapter 10:

227

Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3

Straight Lines

233

Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise)

 

235

Fourth Last Point in the

 

 

Summary

 

477–478

10.6 Equation of Family of

 

 

Lines Passing Through the

 

 

Points of Intersection of Two

 

 

Lines

 

478–480

10.7 Shifting of Origin

Chapter 11: Conic Sections

 

248

11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse

 

Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

273–276

277

278–280

12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3

Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary

Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning

 

321–346

 

Full Chapter

 

372–376

15.6 Analysis of Frequency

Chapter 15: Statistics

 

380–381

Distribution

Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in

 

 

the Summary)

 

383–387

16.1 Introduction

Chapter 16:

 

16.2 Random Experiment

Probability

410

First Two Points in the

 

 

Summary

 

