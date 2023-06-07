NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

Class 11 Latest NCERT Maths Textbook: Recently, there have been a lot of changes taking place in the syllabus of educational boards in regard to the latest National Education Policy. Due to changes introduced in the new syllabus, old textbooks are not the correct source to study. Because of this reason, NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) have modified its textbooks for senior and sub-senior classes. As per the list of rationalised content released by NCERT, classes 6 to 12 textbooks have faced changes in the content. Now the textbooks are following 2023-24 syllabus and are perfect to study for this academic year. Along with the topics, NCERT has also dropped exercise questions and examples related to deleted topics.
The 2023-24 examination will be based on the latest syllabus thus, referring to new NCERT books will be the right choice. Even if you have old textbooks that you might have borrowed from your seniors, it is better to crosscheck them with the new NCERT books. Here, you will find the free downloadable pdfs for NCERT Class 11 Maths/Ganit textbook 2023-24. Read and download the chapter-wise pdfs.
NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths: In English
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
Sets
|
2
|
Relations and Functions
|
3
|
Trignometric Fucntions
|
4
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
5
|
Linear Inequalities
|
6
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
7
|
Binomial Theorem
|
8
|
Sequences and Series
|
9
|
Straight Lines
|
10
|
Conic Sections
|
11
|
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
12
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
13
|
Statistics
|
14
|
Probability
|
Answers
NCERT Book for Class 11 Maths (Ganit): In Hindi
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
समुच्चय
|
2
|
संबंध एवं फलन
|
3
|
त्रिकोणमितीय फलन
|
4
|
सम्मिश्र संख्याएँ और द्विघातीय समीकरण
|
5
|
रैखिक असमिकाएँ
|
6
|
क्रमचय और संचय
|
7
|
द्विपद प्रमेय
|
8
|
अनुक्रम तथा श्रेणी
|
9
|
सरल रेखाएँ
|
10
|
शंकु परिच्छेद
|
11
|
त्रिविमीय ज्यामिति का परिचय
|
12
|
सीमा और अवकलज
|
13
|
सांख्यिकी
|
14
|
प्रायिकता
|
Answers
Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content
The below-mentioned topics are no longer the part of NCERT Class 11 Maths Textbook.
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
12–13
|
1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3
|
|
|
Ques. 5
|
|
21–23
|
1.12 Practical Problems on
|
|
|
Union and Intersection of
|
|
|
Two Sets
|
Chapter 1: Sets
|
24
25–26
|
Exercise 1.6
Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
27
|
Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise), Last Point in the
|
|
|
Summary on the Page
|
|
28
|
Last Point in the Summary
|
|
74–78
|
3.5 Trigonometric Equations
|
|
|
(up to Exercise 3.4)
|
Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions
|
84
466–473
|
Last five points in the
Summary
3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and
|
|
|
Cosine Formulae
|
Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction
|
86–96
|
Full Chapter
|
|
106–108
|
5.5.1 Polar Representation
|
|
|
of a Complex Number
|
|
|
5.6 Quadratic Equation
|
|
109
|
Example 11 and Exercise
|
Chapter 5: Complex Number
|
110–111
112–113
|
5.3
Examples 13, 15, 16
Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
114
|
Last three points in the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
474–475
|
5.7 Square-root of a
|
|
|
Complex Number
|
Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities
|
123–129
133
|
6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
Last three points in the Summary
|
Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem
|
167–174
175
176
|
8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Last two points in the Summary
|
|
181–186
|
9.4 Arithmetic
|
|
|
Progression (A.P.) (up to
|
|
194–196
|
Exercise 9.2)
|
Chapter 9: Sequences and Series
|
197–198
199–200
|
9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series
Examples 21, 22 and 24
Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16,
|
|
|
20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise)
|
|
201
|
Point 3 and 4 in the Summary
|
|
210–212
|
10.2.4 Collinearity of Three
|
|
|
Points (Examples 4–5 and
|
|
|
Ques. 8, 13–14 in
|
|
|
Exercise 10.1)
|
|
217–219
|
10.3.6 Normal Forms
|
|
220–224
|
Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2
|
|
|
10.4 General Equation of a
|
|
|
Line
|
Chapter 10:
|
227
|
Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3
|
Straight Lines
|
233
|
Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise)
|
|
235
|
Fourth Last Point in the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
477–478
|
10.6 Equation of Family of
|
|
|
Lines Passing Through the
|
|
|
Points of Intersection of Two
|
|
|
Lines
|
|
478–480
|
10.7 Shifting of Origin
|
Chapter 11: Conic Sections
|
248
|
11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse
|
Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
|
273–276
277
278–280
|
12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3
Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary
|
Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning
|
321–346
|
Full Chapter
|
|
372–376
|
15.6 Analysis of Frequency
|
Chapter 15: Statistics
|
380–381
|
Distribution
Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in
|
|
|
the Summary)
|
|
383–387
|
16.1 Introduction
|
Chapter 16:
|
|
16.2 Random Experiment
|
Probability
|
410
|
First Two Points in the
|
|
|
Summary
