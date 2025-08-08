UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025: AIIMS is all set to conduct the CRE 2025 exam on August 25 & 26, 2025, to fill 3496 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts. Check the latest AIIMS CRE vacancy details and other relevant information on this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 8, 2025, 15:01 IST
Check the Number of Vacancies to be filled through AIIMS CRE
AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025. They have announced a total of 3496 vacancies for the appointment of Group B and Group C employees in the participating AIIMS and other Central Government Bodies. Candidates possessing the required qualifications and falling within the specified age limit are eligible for CRE 2025 recruitment. As per the official notice, the computer-based test will take place on August 25 & 26, 2025. Continue reading for the detailed information on the AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 across all the posts.

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025

The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025 will be conducted to fill 3496 Group B and Group C posts. This group includes posts like Assistant Dietician/Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS), Junior Administrative Assistant (LDC)/ LDC/Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (A/C&R)/Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration), Audiologist, etc and other posts.

The selection process will be conducted in two stages, i.e. computer-based test and skill test (as applicable). As the examination is around the corner, those who have applied for the AIIMS CRE vacancy should prepare well for the computer-based test to excel. The online test comprises a total of 100 MCQs carrying a maximum of 400 marks. Candidates will have 90 minutes to attempt the entire paper. Each correct answer will be given 4 marks, while a penalty of 1/4 mark will be applicable for each wrong answer.

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 Highlights

The exam authorities have released the AIIMS CRE vacancy details in the official notification PDF. Applicants should go through the notification carefully to understand the eligibility and post-wise vacancy across all the institutes. Those who have passed 10th/12th/Bachelor’s/Master's degree in the relevant field and are at least 18 years old are eligible to fill out the application form. Here are the key highlights of AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment discussed below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Cadre

Group B and Group C

Exam Name

Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025

Post Name

Assistant Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer, Upper Division Clerk/Senior, Assistant Engineer (Civil), etc

Vacancy

3496

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test & Skill Test

Exam Mode

Online

Number of Questions

100

Negative Marking

Yes

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise Distribution

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a CRE vacancy in the official notification PDF. They aim to fill a total of 3496 Group B and Group C posts in all the participating AIIMS and other Central Government Bodies. It includes post-wise vacancies for each participating institute. Here is the post-wise distribution of AIIMS CRE vacancy discussed below for the clarity of the candidates.

Post

Vacancies

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

685

Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant

2

Assistant Dietician

9

Dietician

13

Assistant Administrative Officer

2

Junior Administrative Officer

24

Junior Administrative Assistant

46

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

4

Junior Engineer (Civil)

7

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

3

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

8

Assistant Engineer (A/C & R)

1

Junior Engineer (A/C & R)

7

Junior Engineer (A/C & R)

1

Audiologist Cum Speech Therapist

1

Audiological Technician

1

Audiometer Technician

15

Technical Assistant (ENT)

5

Electrician

6

Lineman (Electrical)

1

Wireman

11

Gas/Pump Mechanic

1

Manifold Room Attendant

1

Manifold Technician (Gas Steward)

6

Gas Supervisor

1

Assistant Laundry Supervisor

9

OT Assistant (Operation Theatre Assistant)

120

Operation Theatre Technician

78

Pharmacist (Allopathic)

271

Pharmacist Grade II

38

Dispensing Attendants

1

Pharmacist

32

Pharma Chemist / Chemical Examiner

1

Cashier

21

Chief Cashier

1

Junior Accounts Officer

5

Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant)

3

Mechanic (E&M)

6

Operator (E&M) Lift Operator

3

CSSD Technician

1

Dissection Hall Attendant

9

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly) / Stretcher Bearer

15

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly)

32

Mortuary Attendant

7

Multi‑Tasking Staff (MTS)

24

Nursing Attendant

24

Office Attendant Grade II

7

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi‑Tasking)

14

Store Attendant Grade II

3

Lab Attendant Grade II

31

Lab Technician

9

Junior Medical Lab Technologist

377

Laboratory Assistant

5

Medical Laboratory Technologist

43

Sr. Technician (Laboratory)

8

Technical Assistant (MLT)

11

Technical Officer

5

Technician (Laboratory) / Technician

5

Telephone Operator

2

Dental Chair Side Assistant

1

Dental Mechanic

28

Technical Officer (Dental)

8

Junior Radiotherapy Technologist (Grade I)

1

Radiotherapy Technician

17

Radiotherapy Technician Grade II

1

Radiotherapy Technologist

4

Technician (Radiology)

10

Dark Room Assistant

3

Dark Room Assistant – Grade 2

2

Junior Radiographer

79

Radiographer

12

Radiographic Technician Grade I

14

Technician (Radiology)

21

Perfusionist

7

Perfusionist Assistant

2

Pharmacist (Homoeopathic)

3

Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)

5

Embryologist

1

Lifeguard

1

Physiotherapist

2

Vocation Counsellor

2

Library and Information Assistant

4

Driver

4

Driver (Ordinary Grade)

9

Family Planning Welfare Worker

1

Health Educator (Social Psychologist)

1

Medical Social Service Officer (Gr. II)

4

Medical Social Worker

3

Medical Social Service Officer (Gr. I)

17

Medical Social Welfare Officer

7

Social Worker

3

Modeller (Artist)

17

Junior Warden (House Keeper)

15

Junior Warden (House Keeper – Female)

2

Junior Warden

1

Warden (Hostel Warden)

5

Warden (Female Hostel Warden)

1

PA to Principal

2

Personal Assistant

6

Stenographer

202

Stenographer Grade II

15

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife

1

Senior Nursing Officer

2

Senior Nursing Officer (Female)

68

Senior Nursing Officer (Male)

8

Demonstrator (Nursing)

1

Staff Nurse Grade I (Female)

11

Staff Nurse Grade I (Male)

3

Technician Prosthetics or Orthotics

1

Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL)

8

Coding Clerk

2

Medical Record Assistant

68

Medical Record Technician

144

Bio‑Medical Engineer

3

Computer Data Processor

1

Data Processing Assistant Grade B

4

Junior Hindi Translator

4

Scientific Officer cum Tutor (Physics)

4

Tailor Grade III

1

Mechanic (A/C&R)

1

Nuclear Medicine Technologist

9

Demonstrator (Optometry)

2

Optometrist

44

Plumber

4

PACS Administrator

1

Social Security Officer/Manager Grade II/Superintendent/Audit

238

ECG Technician

84

Respiratory Laboratory Assistant

34

Assistant Biochemist

1

Junior Physicist

1

Total Vacancies

3496

How to Download AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 PDF?

The AIIMS CRE vacancy has been made available in the PDF format in the official notification. Here are the steps shared below to access the vacancy files without any hassles:

  • Go to the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, go to “Recruitment” and then the “Common Recruitment Examination(CRE)” tab.

  • Thereafter, click “View Details” of “Common Recruitment Examination(CRE) 2025”.

  • Now, click on the “Advertisement” link and scroll down to find the vacancy annexures for all the posts and institutes.

