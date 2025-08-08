AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025. They have announced a total of 3496 vacancies for the appointment of Group B and Group C employees in the participating AIIMS and other Central Government Bodies. Candidates possessing the required qualifications and falling within the specified age limit are eligible for CRE 2025 recruitment. As per the official notice, the computer-based test will take place on August 25 & 26, 2025. Continue reading for the detailed information on the AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 across all the posts. AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025 will be conducted to fill 3496 Group B and Group C posts. This group includes posts like Assistant Dietician/Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS), Junior Administrative Assistant (LDC)/ LDC/Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (A/C&R)/Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration), Audiologist, etc and other posts.

The selection process will be conducted in two stages, i.e. computer-based test and skill test (as applicable). As the examination is around the corner, those who have applied for the AIIMS CRE vacancy should prepare well for the computer-based test to excel. The online test comprises a total of 100 MCQs carrying a maximum of 400 marks. Candidates will have 90 minutes to attempt the entire paper. Each correct answer will be given 4 marks, while a penalty of 1/4 mark will be applicable for each wrong answer. AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 Highlights The exam authorities have released the AIIMS CRE vacancy details in the official notification PDF. Applicants should go through the notification carefully to understand the eligibility and post-wise vacancy across all the institutes. Those who have passed 10th/12th/Bachelor’s/Master's degree in the relevant field and are at least 18 years old are eligible to fill out the application form. Here are the key highlights of AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment discussed below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Cadre Group B and Group C Exam Name Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025 Post Name Assistant Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer, Upper Division Clerk/Senior, Assistant Engineer (Civil), etc Vacancy 3496 Selection Process Computer-Based Test & Skill Test Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking Yes AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise Distribution All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a CRE vacancy in the official notification PDF. They aim to fill a total of 3496 Group B and Group C posts in all the participating AIIMS and other Central Government Bodies. It includes post-wise vacancies for each participating institute. Here is the post-wise distribution of AIIMS CRE vacancy discussed below for the clarity of the candidates.

Post Vacancies Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 685 Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant 2 Assistant Dietician 9 Dietician 13 Assistant Administrative Officer 2 Junior Administrative Officer 24 Junior Administrative Assistant 46 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 4 Junior Engineer (Civil) 7 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 3 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 8 Assistant Engineer (A/C & R) 1 Junior Engineer (A/C & R) 7 Junior Engineer (A/C & R) 1 Audiologist Cum Speech Therapist 1 Audiological Technician 1 Audiometer Technician 15 Technical Assistant (ENT) 5 Electrician 6 Lineman (Electrical) 1 Wireman 11 Gas/Pump Mechanic 1 Manifold Room Attendant 1 Manifold Technician (Gas Steward) 6 Gas Supervisor 1 Assistant Laundry Supervisor 9 OT Assistant (Operation Theatre Assistant) 120 Operation Theatre Technician 78 Pharmacist (Allopathic) 271 Pharmacist Grade II 38 Dispensing Attendants 1 Pharmacist 32 Pharma Chemist / Chemical Examiner 1 Cashier 21 Chief Cashier 1 Junior Accounts Officer 5 Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant) 3 Mechanic (E&M) 6 Operator (E&M) Lift Operator 3 CSSD Technician 1 Dissection Hall Attendant 9 Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly) / Stretcher Bearer 15 Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly) 32 Mortuary Attendant 7 Multi‑Tasking Staff (MTS) 24 Nursing Attendant 24 Office Attendant Grade II 7 Office/Stores Attendant (Multi‑Tasking) 14 Store Attendant Grade II 3 Lab Attendant Grade II 31 Lab Technician 9 Junior Medical Lab Technologist 377 Laboratory Assistant 5 Medical Laboratory Technologist 43 Sr. Technician (Laboratory) 8 Technical Assistant (MLT) 11 Technical Officer 5 Technician (Laboratory) / Technician 5 Telephone Operator 2 Dental Chair Side Assistant 1 Dental Mechanic 28 Technical Officer (Dental) 8 Junior Radiotherapy Technologist (Grade I) 1 Radiotherapy Technician 17 Radiotherapy Technician Grade II 1 Radiotherapy Technologist 4 Technician (Radiology) 10 Dark Room Assistant 3 Dark Room Assistant – Grade 2 2 Junior Radiographer 79 Radiographer 12 Radiographic Technician Grade I 14 Technician (Radiology) 21 Perfusionist 7 Perfusionist Assistant 2 Pharmacist (Homoeopathic) 3 Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) 5 Embryologist 1 Lifeguard 1 Physiotherapist 2 Vocation Counsellor 2 Library and Information Assistant 4 Driver 4 Driver (Ordinary Grade) 9 Family Planning Welfare Worker 1 Health Educator (Social Psychologist) 1 Medical Social Service Officer (Gr. II) 4 Medical Social Worker 3 Medical Social Service Officer (Gr. I) 17 Medical Social Welfare Officer 7 Social Worker 3 Modeller (Artist) 17 Junior Warden (House Keeper) 15 Junior Warden (House Keeper – Female) 2 Junior Warden 1 Warden (Hostel Warden) 5 Warden (Female Hostel Warden) 1 PA to Principal 2 Personal Assistant 6 Stenographer 202 Stenographer Grade II 15 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife 1 Senior Nursing Officer 2 Senior Nursing Officer (Female) 68 Senior Nursing Officer (Male) 8 Demonstrator (Nursing) 1 Staff Nurse Grade I (Female) 11 Staff Nurse Grade I (Male) 3 Technician Prosthetics or Orthotics 1 Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL) 8 Coding Clerk 2 Medical Record Assistant 68 Medical Record Technician 144 Bio‑Medical Engineer 3 Computer Data Processor 1 Data Processing Assistant Grade B 4 Junior Hindi Translator 4 Scientific Officer cum Tutor (Physics) 4 Tailor Grade III 1 Mechanic (A/C&R) 1 Nuclear Medicine Technologist 9 Demonstrator (Optometry) 2 Optometrist 44 Plumber 4 PACS Administrator 1 Social Security Officer/Manager Grade II/Superintendent/Audit 238 ECG Technician 84 Respiratory Laboratory Assistant 34 Assistant Biochemist 1 Junior Physicist 1 Total Vacancies 3496