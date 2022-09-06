Suresh Raina Biography: Centuries, Record, Net Worth, Wife, IPL, Stats, Retirement and other details

Suresh Raina Biography: The former all-rounder of the Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina announced retirement from all forms of cricket on September 6, 2022. The 35-year-old Suresh Raina confirmed the latest development through the social media post. One of the most prominent faces of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suresh Raina was not able to find a buyer at the mega auction earlier in 2022. Suresh Raina, back in 2020, made the announcement to retire from International Cricket less than an hour after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15, 2022.

Read below about Suresh Raina centuries, net worth, wife, IPL, Stats, Records, Retirement news, and other significant details.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Suresh Raina Biography

Born November 27, 1986 Place of Birth Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India Age 35 Years Batting Left Handed Bowling Right arm off-spin Role Batsmen Parents Trilokchand Raina, Parvesh Raina Wife Priyanka Chaudhary Children Rio Raina, Gracia Raina Test Debut July 26, 2010 ODI Debut July 30, 2005

Suresh Raina Early Life, Family Details

Suresh Raina was born in Muradnagar of Uttar Pradesh on November 27, 1986, into a Kashmiri Pandit Family to parents from Rainawari, Srinagar District of Jammu and Kashmir. Suresh Raina has an older brother Dinesh Raina. He completed his schooling in a boarding school. Later in 2000, Suresh Raina decided to play cricket and subsequently moved from his hometown to Lucknow, to attend the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow.

Suresh Raina Personal Life and Education

Suresh Raina’s father Trilokchand Raina was a military officer in an ordinance factory. His family left ‘Rainawari’ in Jammu and Kashmir after the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s and they settled down in Ghaziabad District in Uttar Pradesh. Suresh Raina was trained in the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015 and they have two children. Raina has also received an honorary doctorate from Vels University on August 5, 2022.

Suresh Raina Domestic Cricket Career

Suresh Raina, in 2000 decided to play cricket and subsequently started attended Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. He rose to become the Captain of Uttar Pradesh U-16.

In February 2003, Suresh Raina made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh against Assam but did not play another match until the following season. In late 2003, Raina toured Pakistan for the U-19 Asian ODI Championship before being selected for the 2004 U-19 World Cup, where he scored three half-centuries, including a 90 scored off only 38 balls.

Suresh Raina was then awarded a Border-Gavaskar scholarship to train at the Australian Cricket Academy and in early 2005, he made his first class limited overs debut and scored 645 runs that season at an average of 53.75.

Suresh Raina International Career

Suresh Raina was one of the few best fielders during his time while playing with the Indian Cricket Team. He played in the middle order. During the semi-final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Suresh Raina batted with tailenders to score an unbeaten 36 which was a significant contribution to India’s final tally of 260.

In the second ODI of the Indian tour of Sri Lanka in 2012, he was out for 1 but he came back stronger in the third ODI where he played 45 balls 65 to hand India a five-wicket win and he also won the Man of the Match for his performance.

In 2011, India toured West Indies after the World Cup with Captain MS Dhoni rested and Vice Captain Virendra Sehwag injured. Gautam Gambhir was named the Captain for the ODIs and T20s with Suresh Raina as his deputy.

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of International Cricket on August 15, 2020, a few hours after the retirement of MS Dhoni.

Suresh Raina Stats and Records

Competition Test ODI T20I Matches 18 226 78 Runs scored 768 5,615 1,605 Batting average 26.48 35.31 29.18 100s/50s 1/7 5/36 1/5 Top score 120 116* 101 Balls bowled 1,041 2,126 349 Wickets 13 36 13 Bowling average 46.38 50.30 34.00 5 wickets in innings 0 0 0 10 wickets in match 0 0 0 Best bowling 2/1 3/34 2/6 Catches/stumpings 23/– 102/– 42/–

Suresh Raina Playing Style

Suresh Raina is an attacking middle-order left-handed batter and had more success in limited over cricket than in Test Match. Raina has a weakness of short-pitched balls and throughout his career opposition teams tried to exploit this weakness.

