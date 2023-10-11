Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Run-Scorers

Most Runs in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and barely a few matches in, we have already witnessed the records for highest team score, highest run chase and fastest century being broken.

There’s still more than a month left in the games, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have scored the most runs in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest-run scorers and year-wise top scorers in the ODI World Cup below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Runs - Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is the current highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup.

Rank Player Team Runs Innings 1 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 199 2 2 Kusal Mendis SL 198 2 3 Devon Conway NZ 184 2 4 Rachin Ravindra NZ 174 2 5 Joe Root ENG 159 2 6 Dawid Malan ENG 154 2 7 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 131 2 8 Abdullah Shafique PAK 113 1 9 Rassie van der Dussen SA 108 1 10 Aiden Markram SA 106 1

ICC Cricket World Cup Top Scorers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)

Check below the year-wise highest run scorers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.

Top Runscorer World Cup Runs Country TBA 2023 TBA TBA Rohit Sharma 2019 648 India Martin Guptill 2015 547 New Zealand Tillakaratne Dilshan 2011 500 Sri Lanka Matthew Hayden 2007 659 Australia Sachin Tendulkar 2003 673 India Rahul Dravid 1999 461 India Sachin Tendulkar 1996 523 India Martin Crowe 1992 456 New Zealand Graham Gooch 1987 471 England David Gower 1983 384 England Gordon Greenidge 1979 253 West Indies Glenn Turner 1975 333 New Zealand

All Time Highest Run Scorers in ICC World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered the God of Cricket and a living legend holds the record for scoring the most runs in the World Cup. Tendulkar scored 2278 runs in 44 innings over a span of two decades from 1992-2011. His highest score is 152 runs.