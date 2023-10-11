Analysis

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Run-Scorers

Players with the Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Check here the list of highest run scorers in the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.
Get here The List Of Highest Run Scorers in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup
Get here The List Of Highest Run Scorers in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Most Runs in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and barely a few matches in, we have already witnessed the records for highest team score, highest run chase and fastest century being broken.

There’s still more than a month left in the games, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have scored the most runs in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest-run scorers and year-wise top scorers in the ODI World Cup below.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Runs - Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is the current highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup.

Rank

Player

Team

Runs

Innings

1

Mohammad Rizwan

 PAK

199

2

2

Kusal Mendis

 SL

198

2

3

Devon Conway

 NZ

184

2

4

Rachin Ravindra

 NZ

174

2

5

Joe Root

 ENG

159

2

6

Dawid Malan

 ENG

154

2

7

Sadeera Samarawickrama

 SL

131

2

8

Abdullah Shafique

 PAK

113

1

9

Rassie van der Dussen

 SA

108

1

10

Aiden Markram

 SA

106

1

ICC Cricket World Cup Top Scorers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)

Check below the year-wise highest run scorers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.

Top Runscorer

World Cup

Runs

Country

TBA

2023

TBA

TBA

Rohit Sharma

2019

648

India

Martin Guptill

2015

547

New Zealand

Tillakaratne Dilshan

2011

500

Sri Lanka

Matthew Hayden

2007

659

Australia

Sachin Tendulkar

2003

673

India

Rahul Dravid

1999

461

India

Sachin Tendulkar

1996

523

India

Martin Crowe

1992

456

New Zealand

Graham Gooch

1987

471

England

David Gower

1983

384

England

Gordon Greenidge

1979

253

West Indies

Glenn Turner

1975

333

New Zealand

 

ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2023)

All Time Highest Run Scorers in ICC World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered the God of Cricket and a living legend holds the record for scoring the most runs in the World Cup. Tendulkar scored 2278 runs in 44 innings over a span of two decades from 1992-2011. His highest score is 152 runs.

Position

Player Name & Country

Runs Scored

Innings Played

Highest Score

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

2278

44

152

1992-2011

2

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

1743

42

140*

1996-2011

3

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

1532

35

124

2003-2015

4

Brian Lara (WI)

1225

33

116

1992-2007

5

AB de Villiers (SA)

1207

22

162*

2007-2015

6

Chris Gayle (WI)

1186

34

215

2003-2019

7

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

1165

37

120

1992-2007

8

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

1160

29

124*

2007-2023

9

Jacques Kallis (SA)

1148

32

128*

1996-2011

10

Virat Kohli (IND)

1115

27

107

2011-2023

11

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

1112

25

161*

2007-2015

12

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

1100

34

115*

1999-2015

13

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

1085

31

149

1999-2007

14

Javed Miandad (PAK)

1083

30

103

1975-1996

15

Stephen Fleming (NZ)

1075

33

134*

1996-2007

16

Herchelle Gibbs (SA)

1067

23

143

1999-2007

17

Aravinda de Silva (SL)

1064

32

145

1987-2003

18

David Warner (AUS)

1033

19

178

2015-2023

19

Viv Richards (WI)

1013

21

181

1975-1987

20

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

1006

21

183

1999-2007

 

Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next