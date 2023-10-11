Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Run-Scorers
Most Runs in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and barely a few matches in, we have already witnessed the records for highest team score, highest run chase and fastest century being broken.
There’s still more than a month left in the games, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have scored the most runs in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.
You can also find the list of all-time highest-run scorers and year-wise top scorers in the ODI World Cup below.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Runs - Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is the current highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Innings
|
1
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
PAK
|
199
|
2
|
2
|
Kusal Mendis
|
SL
|
198
|
2
|
3
|
Devon Conway
|
NZ
|
184
|
2
|
4
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
NZ
|
174
|
2
|
5
|
Joe Root
|
ENG
|
159
|
2
|
6
|
Dawid Malan
|
ENG
|
154
|
2
|
7
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
SL
|
131
|
2
|
8
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
PAK
|
113
|
1
|
9
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
SA
|
108
|
1
|
10
|
Aiden Markram
|
SA
|
106
|
1
ICC Cricket World Cup Top Scorers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)
Check below the year-wise highest run scorers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.
|
Top Runscorer
|
World Cup
|
Runs
|
Country
|
TBA
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2019
|
648
|
India
|
Martin Guptill
|
2015
|
547
|
New Zealand
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
2011
|
500
|
Sri Lanka
|
Matthew Hayden
|
2007
|
659
|
Australia
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
2003
|
673
|
India
|
Rahul Dravid
|
1999
|
461
|
India
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
1996
|
523
|
India
|
Martin Crowe
|
1992
|
456
|
New Zealand
|
Graham Gooch
|
1987
|
471
|
England
|
David Gower
|
1983
|
384
|
England
|
Gordon Greenidge
|
1979
|
253
|
West Indies
|
Glenn Turner
|
1975
|
333
|
New Zealand
|
ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2023)
All Time Highest Run Scorers in ICC World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered the God of Cricket and a living legend holds the record for scoring the most runs in the World Cup. Tendulkar scored 2278 runs in 44 innings over a span of two decades from 1992-2011. His highest score is 152 runs.
|
Position
|
Player Name & Country
|
Runs Scored
|
Innings Played
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
2278
|
44
|
152
|
1992-2011
|
2
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
1743
|
42
|
140*
|
1996-2011
|
3
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
1532
|
35
|
124
|
2003-2015
|
4
|
Brian Lara (WI)
|
1225
|
33
|
116
|
1992-2007
|
5
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
1207
|
22
|
162*
|
2007-2015
|
6
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
1186
|
34
|
215
|
2003-2019
|
7
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
1165
|
37
|
120
|
1992-2007
|
8
|
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|
1160
|
29
|
124*
|
2007-2023
|
9
|
Jacques Kallis (SA)
|
1148
|
32
|
128*
|
1996-2011
|
10
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
1115
|
27
|
107
|
2011-2023
|
11
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|
1112
|
25
|
161*
|
2007-2015
|
12
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
1100
|
34
|
115*
|
1999-2015
|
13
|
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|
1085
|
31
|
149
|
1999-2007
|
14
|
Javed Miandad (PAK)
|
1083
|
30
|
103
|
1975-1996
|
15
|
Stephen Fleming (NZ)
|
1075
|
33
|
134*
|
1996-2007
|
16
|
Herchelle Gibbs (SA)
|
1067
|
23
|
143
|
1999-2007
|
17
|
Aravinda de Silva (SL)
|
1064
|
32
|
145
|
1987-2003
|
18
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
1033
|
19
|
178
|
2015-2023
|
19
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
1013
|
21
|
181
|
1975-1987
|
20
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
1006
|
21
|
183
|
1999-2007
|
Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup