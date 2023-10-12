Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Wicket Takers
Most Wickets in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned with a bang in 2023, and within a few matches, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were broken.
A month is still left in the World Cup, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have taken the most wickets in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.
You can also find the list of all-time highest-wicket takers and year-wise top bowlers (Golden Ball winners) in the ODI World Cup below.
Related:
ICC World Cup Points Table 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Wickets - Mitchell Santner
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has the most wickets in the 2023 World Cup having 7 dismissals in 2 innings.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Wickets
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
1
|
Mitch Santner
|
NZ
|
7
|
2
|
96
|
2
|
Matt Henry
|
NZ
|
6
|
2
|
88
|
3
|
Hassan Ali
|
PAK
|
6
|
2
|
104
|
4
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
IND
|
6
|
2
|
74
|
5
|
Bas de Leede
|
NED
|
5
|
2
|
126
|
6
|
Haris Rauf
|
PAK
|
5
|
2
|
107
|
7
|
Shoriful Islam
|
BAN
|
5
|
2
|
109
|
8
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
BAN
|
4
|
2
|
82
|
9
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
SL
|
4
|
2
|
146
|
10
|
Sheikh Mahedi Hasan
|
BAN
|
4
|
1
|
71
ICC Cricket World Cup Top Bowlers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)
Check below the year-wise highest wicket-takers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.
|
Top Wicket Taker
|
World Cup Year
|
Wickets
|
Country
|
TBA
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Mitchell Starc
|
2019
|
27
|
Australia
|
Mitchell Starc
|
2015
|
22
|
Australia
|
Trent Boult
|
22
|
New Zealand
|
Zaheer Khan
|
2011
|
21
|
India
|
Shahid Afridi
|
21
|
Pakistan
|
Glenn McGrath
|
2007
|
26
|
Australia
|
Chaminda Vaas
|
2003
|
23
|
Sri Lanka
|
Geoff Allott
|
1999
|
20
|
New Zealand
|
Shane Warne
|
20
|
Australia
|
Anil Kumble
|
1996
|
15
|
India
|
Wasim Akram
|
1992
|
18
|
Pakistan
|
Craig McDermott
|
1987
|
18
|
Australia
|
Roger Binny
|
1983
|
18
|
India
|
Mike Hendrick
|
1979
|
10
|
England
|
Gary Gilmour
|
1975
|
11
|
Australia
|
Bernard Julien
|
11
|
West Indies
All Time Highest Wicket Takers in ICC World Cup
Australia’s Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. McGrath was especially instrumental in Australia’s two consecutive World Cup wins. Glenn McGrath has amassed 71 wickets across 39 innings in four World Cups.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Wickets
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Best Figure
|
Span
|
1
|
Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|
71
|
39
|
1292
|
7/15
|
1996-2007
|
2
|
Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)
|
68
|
39
|
1335
|
4/19
|
1996-2011
|
3
|
Lasith Malinga (SL)
|
56
|
28
|
1281
|
6/38
|
2007-2019
|
4
|
Wasim Akram (PAK)
|
55
|
36
|
1311
|
5/28
|
1987-2003
|
5
|
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|
50
|
19
|
757
|
6/28
|
2015-2023
|
6
|
Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|
49
|
31
|
1040
|
6/25
|
1996-2007
|
7
|
Zaheer Khan (IND)
|
44
|
23
|
890
|
4/42
|
2003-2011
|
8
|
Javagal Srinath (IND)
|
44
|
33
|
1224
|
4/30
|
1992-2003
|
9
|
Imran Tahir (SA)
|
40
|
21
|
847
|
5/45
|
2011-2019
|
10
|
Trent Boult (NZ)
|
39
|
19
|
850
|
5/27
|
2015-2023
|
11
|
Allan Donald (SA)
|
38
|
25
|
913
|
4/17
|
1992-2003
|
12
|
Jacob Oram (NZ)
|
36
|
23
|
768
|
4/39
|
2003-2011
|
13
|
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
|
36
|
31
|
1168
|
4/18
|
2003-2015
|
14
|
Brett Lee (AUS)
|
35
|
17
|
629
|
5/42
|
2003-2011
|
15
|
Wahab Riaz (PAK)
|
35
|
20
|
926
|
5/46
|
2011-2019
|
16
|
Brad Hogg (AUS)
|
34
|
20
|
654
|
4/27
|
2003-2007
|
17
|
Imran Khan (PAK)
|
34
|
19
|
655
|
4/37
|
1975-1992
|
18
|
Shaun Tait (AUS)
|
34
|
18
|
731
|
4/39
|
2007-2011
|
19
|
Tim Southee (NZ)
|
34
|
18
|
854
|
7/33
|
2011-2023
|
20
|
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|
34
|
29
|
1222
|
5/29
|
2007-2023