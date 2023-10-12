Analysis

Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Wicket Takers

Most Wickets in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned with a bang in 2023, and within a few matches, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were broken.

A month is still left in the World Cup, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have taken the most wickets in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest-wicket takers and year-wise top bowlers (Golden Ball winners) in the ODI World Cup below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Wickets - Mitchell Santner

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has the most wickets in the 2023 World Cup having 7 dismissals in 2 innings.

Rank

Player

Team

Wickets

Innings

Runs

1

Mitch Santner

 NZ

7

2

96

2

Matt Henry

 NZ

6

2

88

3

Hassan Ali

 PAK

6

2

104

4

Jasprit Bumrah

 IND

6

2

74

5

Bas de Leede

 NED

5

2

126

6

Haris Rauf

 PAK

5

2

107

7

Shoriful Islam

 BAN

5

2

109

8

Shakib Al Hasan

 BAN

4

2

82

9

Dilshan Madushanka

 SL

4

2

146

10

Sheikh Mahedi Hasan

 BAN

4

1

71

ICC Cricket World Cup Top Bowlers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)

Check below the year-wise highest wicket-takers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.

Top Wicket Taker

World Cup Year

Wickets

Country

TBA

2023

TBA

TBA

Mitchell Starc

2019

27

Australia

Mitchell Starc

2015

22

Australia

Trent Boult

22

New Zealand

Zaheer Khan

2011

21

India

Shahid Afridi

21

Pakistan

Glenn McGrath

2007

26

Australia

Chaminda Vaas

2003

23

Sri Lanka

Geoff Allott

1999

20

New Zealand

Shane Warne

20

Australia

Anil Kumble

1996

15

India

Wasim Akram

1992

18

Pakistan

Craig McDermott

1987

18

Australia

Roger Binny

1983

18

India

Mike Hendrick

1979

10

England

Gary Gilmour

1975

11

Australia

Bernard Julien

11

West Indies

 

ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2023)

All Time Highest Wicket Takers in ICC World Cup

Australia’s Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. McGrath was especially instrumental in Australia’s two consecutive World Cup wins. Glenn McGrath has amassed 71 wickets across 39 innings in four World Cups.

Rank

Player

Wickets

Innings

Runs

Best Figure

Span

1

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

71

39

1292

7/15

1996-2007

2

Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)

68

39

1335

4/19

1996-2011

3

Lasith Malinga (SL)

56

28

1281

6/38

2007-2019

4

Wasim Akram (PAK)

55

36

1311

5/28

1987-2003

5

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

50

19

757

6/28

2015-2023

6

Chaminda Vaas (SL)

49

31

1040

6/25

1996-2007

7

Zaheer Khan (IND)

44

23

890

4/42

2003-2011

8

Javagal Srinath (IND)

44

33

1224

4/30

1992-2003

9

Imran Tahir (SA)

40

21

847

5/45

2011-2019

10

Trent Boult (NZ)

39

19

850

5/27

2015-2023

11

Allan Donald (SA)

38

25

913

4/17

1992-2003

12

Jacob Oram (NZ)

36

23

768

4/39

2003-2011

13

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

36

31

1168

4/18

2003-2015

14

Brett Lee (AUS)

35

17

629

5/42

2003-2011

15

Wahab Riaz (PAK)

35

20

926

5/46

2011-2019

16

Brad Hogg (AUS)

34

20

654

4/27

2003-2007

17

Imran Khan (PAK)

34

19

655

4/37

1975-1992

18

Shaun Tait (AUS)

34

18

731

4/39

2007-2011

19

Tim Southee (NZ)

34

18

854

7/33

2011-2023

20

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

34

29

1222

5/29

2007-2023

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
