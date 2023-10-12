Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Highest Wicket Takers

Most Wickets in 2023 ICC World Cup: The quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned with a bang in 2023, and within a few matches, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were broken.

A month is still left in the World Cup, and fans expect more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. However, today at Jagran Josh, we take a look at the players who have taken the most wickets in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest-wicket takers and year-wise top bowlers (Golden Ball winners) in the ODI World Cup below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Wickets - Mitchell Santner

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has the most wickets in the 2023 World Cup having 7 dismissals in 2 innings.

Rank Player Team Wickets Innings Runs 1 Mitch Santner NZ 7 2 96 2 Matt Henry NZ 6 2 88 3 Hassan Ali PAK 6 2 104 4 Jasprit Bumrah IND 6 2 74 5 Bas de Leede NED 5 2 126 6 Haris Rauf PAK 5 2 107 7 Shoriful Islam BAN 5 2 109 8 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 4 2 82 9 Dilshan Madushanka SL 4 2 146 10 Sheikh Mahedi Hasan BAN 4 1 71

ICC Cricket World Cup Top Bowlers List: Golden Bat Winners (1975-2023)

Check below the year-wise highest wicket-takers in the ICC ODI World Cup history from 1975 to 2023.

Top Wicket Taker World Cup Year Wickets Country TBA 2023 TBA TBA Mitchell Starc 2019 27 Australia Mitchell Starc 2015 22 Australia Trent Boult 22 New Zealand Zaheer Khan 2011 21 India Shahid Afridi 21 Pakistan Glenn McGrath 2007 26 Australia Chaminda Vaas 2003 23 Sri Lanka Geoff Allott 1999 20 New Zealand Shane Warne 20 Australia Anil Kumble 1996 15 India Wasim Akram 1992 18 Pakistan Craig McDermott 1987 18 Australia Roger Binny 1983 18 India Mike Hendrick 1979 10 England Gary Gilmour 1975 11 Australia Bernard Julien 11 West Indies

All Time Highest Wicket Takers in ICC World Cup

Australia’s Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. McGrath was especially instrumental in Australia’s two consecutive World Cup wins. Glenn McGrath has amassed 71 wickets across 39 innings in four World Cups.