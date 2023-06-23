ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Ball Winners List (1975-2019)

ICC World Cup Golden Ball Winners List (1975-2019): From Shane Warne to Anil Kumble, check here for the list of top wicket-takers in each ICC Cricket World Cup edition.
The ICC World Cup is the most prestigious and arguably the biggest cricket tournament on the planet. It’s watched by millions of viewers around the world, especially in South Asia. The World Cup follows the One-Day International format and is organised every four years. The next instalment of the World Cup will be held in India in 2023, and fans eagerly await more exciting sports action.

Ten top teams in the world will be participating in the tournament and compete to lift the iconic trophy. However, the glory of the World Cup doesn’t end with the gold-and-silver trophy. Players are also awarded the Golden Bat (top runscorer), Golden Ball (top wicket-taker), Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in Final by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

So, far there have been 12 seasons of the World Cup, and 12 players have won the ICC Golden Ball award for taking the most wickets in a season. You can check the full list of ICC World Cup Golden Ball Winners from 1975 to 2019 here.

World Cup Golden Ball Winners (1975-2019)

Australia features the most Golden Ball winners in the ICC ODI World Cup. Five players (Gary Gilmour, Craig McDermott, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Mitchell Starc) have won the Golden Ball for Australia a total of six times, with Starc winning consecutively in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Indian bowlers have taken home the Golden Ball twice: Zaheer Khan in 2011 and Anil Kumble in 1996.

Mitchell Starc is the only player to win the ICC Golden Ball more than once and also holds the record for taking the most wicket in a single World Cup. The giant Australian pacer accumulated 27 dismissals in the 2019 World Cup, although Australia bowed out in the Semi-Finals.

Here’s the full list of ICC Golden Ball winners from 1975 to 2019.

 

Top Wicket Taker

World Cup

Wickets

Country

Gary Gilmour

1975

11

Australia

Bernard Julien

11

West Indies

Mike Hendrick

1979

10

England

Roger Binny

1983

18

India

Craig McDermott

1987

18

Australia

Wasim Akram

1992

18

Pakistan

Anil Kumble

1996

15

India

Geoff Allott

1999

20

New Zealand

Shane Warne

20

Australia

Chaminda Vaas

2003

23

Sri Lanka

Glenn McGrath

2007

26

Australia

Zaheer Khan

2011

21

India

Shahid Afridi

21

Pakistan

Mitchell Starc

2015

22

Australia

Trent Boult

22

New Zealand

Mitchell Starc

2019

27

Australia

 

