2023 World Cup Winner: Australia broke 1.4 billion hearts in the action-packed and emotional climax of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final against India. On November 19, India and Australia clashed in the final match of the World Cup at the 130,000-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India was the favourite to win, considering it was playing at home in front of a friendly crowd, had won all previous games and defeated Australia in the league stage. But Australia isn’t considered the most dominant team in cricket for no reason.