2023 World Cup Winner: Australia broke 1.4 billion hearts in the action-packed and emotional climax of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final against India. On November 19, India and Australia clashed in the final match of the World Cup at the 130,000-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India was the favourite to win, considering it was playing at home in front of a friendly crowd, had won all previous games and defeated Australia in the league stage. But Australia isn’t considered the most dominant team in cricket for no reason.
The Aussies had won the World Cup title five times before and came with fierce intentions. From losing its first two games by a big margin to winning the sixth CWC title, Australia’s feat was nothing short of remarkable.
India gave it their all in the 2023 World Cup but faltered in the finals. Australia secured an easy and dominant victory, beating India by 6 wickets.
FROM BOTTOM OF THE TABLE TO WORLD CHAMPIONS!
Just Australia things 🤷♀️
Pat Cummins and his side bring out their best when it matters the most, beating India in India 👏#INDvAUS SCORECARD: https://t.co/uGuYjoOWie #CWC23 #CWC23Final pic.twitter.com/WFojrDJhcw — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 19, 2023
India vs Australia World Cup Final Scorecard
India: 240 (50 Overs)
Australia: 241/4 (43 Overs)
Player of the Match: Travis Head - 137 (120)
- Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.
- The pitch favoured bowlers in the first innings but the dew turned the conditions around in the second innings when India came to bowl.
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played well for India. However, the MVP of the game was Australia's Travis Head, who scored the match-winning hundred.
- India got a few early wickets but the sensational partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne sealed the game in Australia's favour.
World Cup Winners List (1975-2023)
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
Host Country
|
2023
|
Australia
|
India
|
India
|
2019
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
England, Wales
|
2015
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
Australia, New Zealand
|
2011
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
|
2007
|
Australia
|
Sri Lanka
|
West Indies
|
2003
|
Australia
|
India
|
South Africa
|
1999
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
England
|
1996
|
Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka
|
1992
|
Pakistan
|
England
|
Australia, New Zealand
|
1987
|
Australia
|
England
|
India, Pakistan
|
1983
|
India
|
West Indies
|
England
|
1979
|
West Indies
|
England
|
England
|
1975
|
West Indies
|
Australia
|
England