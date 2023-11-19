Quick Links
Analysis

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Winner: Australia Wins Sixth Cricket World Cup Title

ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Winners: Australia secured an easy victory over India in the final match of the 2023 ICC World Cup and lifted their sixth CWC trophy. India finished the runner-ups for the second time.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 19, 2023, 21:43 IST
Know All About The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Winner Australia
Know All About The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Winner Australia

2023 World Cup Winner: Australia broke 1.4 billion hearts in the action-packed and emotional climax of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final against India. On November 19, India and Australia clashed in the final match of the World Cup at the 130,000-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India was the favourite to win, considering it was playing at home in front of a friendly crowd, had won all previous games and defeated Australia in the league stage. But Australia isn’t considered the most dominant team in cricket for no reason.

The Aussies had won the World Cup title five times before and came with fierce intentions. From losing its first two games by a big margin to winning the sixth CWC title, Australia’s feat was nothing short of remarkable.

India gave it their all in the 2023 World Cup but faltered in the finals. Australia secured an easy and dominant victory, beating India by 6 wickets.

India vs Australia World Cup Final Scorecard

India: 240 (50 Overs)

Australia: 241/4 (43 Overs)

Player of the Match: Travis Head - 137 (120)

  • Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.
  • The pitch favoured bowlers in the first innings but the dew turned the conditions around in the second innings when India came to bowl.
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played well for India. However, the MVP of the game was Australia's Travis Head, who scored the match-winning hundred.
  • India got a few early wickets but the sensational partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne sealed the game in Australia's favour.

World Cup Winners List (1975-2023)

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Host Country

2023

Australia

India

India

2019

 England

New Zealand

England, Wales

2015

 Australia

 New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand

2011

 India

 Sri Lanka

India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

2007

 Australia

 Sri Lanka

West Indies

2003

 Australia

 India

South Africa

1999

 Australia

 Pakistan

England

1996

 Sri Lanka

 Australia

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka

1992

 Pakistan

 England

Australia, New Zealand

1987

 Australia

 England

India, Pakistan

1983

 India

 West Indies

England

1979

 West Indies

 England

England

1975

 West Indies

 Australia

England

 

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept