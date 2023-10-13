Most Centuries in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Most Hundreds

Most Centuries in 2023 ICC World Cup: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and within a few games, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were smashed.

Plenty of more games are left in the World Cup, and fans are in store for even more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. Nothing excites fans more than witnessing their favourite players achieving milestones like scoring centuries.

And that’s what we bring you today here at Jagran Josh. Take a look at the players who have scored the most hundreds in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest century scorers and players with the fastest hundreds in the ODI World Cup below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Centuries - Quinton De Kock

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock currently has the most centuries in the 2023 World Cup. De Kock scored 2 consecutive centuries in South Africa’s first two games.

Player 100s Innings Highest Score Total Runs Quinton de Kock (SA) 2 2 109 209 Abdullah Shafique (PAK) 1 1 113 113 Devon Conway (NZ) 1 2 152* 184 Dawid Malan (ENG) 1 2 140 154 Aiden Markram (SA) 1 2 106 162 Kusal Mendis (SL) 1 2 122 198 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 1 2 131* 199 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 1 2 123* 174 Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL) 1 2 108 131 Rohit Sharma (IND) 1 2 131 131 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 1 2 108 134

Players With Most Hundreds in ICC World Cup History

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring the most centuries in ICC World Cup history and it will be hard to break it anytime soon. With the exception of David Warner and Joe Root, no other player is currently even active.

The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar but Rohit Sharma passed his milestone of most World Cup hundreds (6) after scoring his 7th century in a match against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are both at position 3 with 5 centuries each.

Rank Player 100 Innings Runs Highest Score Span 1 Rohit Sharma (IND) 7 19 1109 140 2015-2023 2 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 6 44 2278 152 1992-2011 3 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 5 35 1532 124 2003-2015 4 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 5 42 1743 140* 1996-2011 5 David Warner (AUS) 4 18 992 178 2015-2023 6 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 4 21 1006 183 1999-2007 7 AB de Villiers (SA) 4 22 1207 162* 2007-2015 8 Mark Waugh (AUS) 4 22 1004 130 1992-1999 9 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 4 25 1112 161* 2007-2015 10 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 4 34 1100 115* 1999-2015 11 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 3 10 537 137 2015-2019 12 Ramiz Raja (PAK) 3 16 700 119* 1987-1996 13 Joe Root (ENG) 3 16 758 121 2015-2023 14 Aaron Finch (AUS) 3 18 787 153 2015-2019 15 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 3 21 987 158 2003-2007 16 Viv Richards (WI) 3 21 1013 181 1975-1987 17 Saeed Anwar (PAK) 3 21 915 113* 1996-2003 18 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 3 37 1165 120 1992-2007 19 Ryan ten Doeschate (NED) 2 9 435 119 2007-2011 20 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 2 11 532 111 2019-2023

Fastest Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Another major World Cup record that was broken in 2023 was for the fastest century. Batting against Sri Lanka, South Africa’s Aiden Markram scored his hundred in just 49 balls, breaking the previous record held by Kevin O’Brien of Ireland who shamed a century in 50 balls against England in 2011 World Cup.