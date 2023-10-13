Most Centuries in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Most Hundreds

Players with Most Centuries in ICC World Cup 2023: Check here the list of players who have scored the most hundreds in the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.
Most Centuries in 2023 ICC World Cup: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and within a few games, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were smashed.

Plenty of more games are left in the World Cup, and fans are in store for even more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. Nothing excites fans more than witnessing their favourite players achieving milestones like scoring centuries.

And that’s what we bring you today here at Jagran Josh. Take a look at the players who have scored the most hundreds in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of all-time highest century scorers and players with the fastest hundreds in the ODI World Cup below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Centuries - Quinton De Kock

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock currently has the most centuries in the 2023 World Cup. De Kock scored 2 consecutive centuries in South Africa’s first two games.

Player

100s

Innings

Highest Score

Total Runs

Quinton de Kock (SA)

2

2

109

209

Abdullah Shafique (PAK)

1

1

113

113

Devon Conway (NZ)

1

2

152*

184

Dawid Malan (ENG)

1

2

140

154

Aiden Markram (SA)

1

2

106

162

Kusal Mendis (SL)

1

2

122

198

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

1

2

131*

199

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

1

2

123*

174

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)

1

2

108

131

Rohit Sharma (IND)

1

2

131

131

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

1

2

108

134

Players With Most Hundreds in ICC World Cup History

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring the most centuries in ICC World Cup history and it will be hard to break it anytime soon. With the exception of David Warner and Joe Root, no other player is currently even active.

The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar but Rohit Sharma passed his milestone of most World Cup hundreds (6) after scoring his 7th century in a match against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are both at position 3 with 5 centuries each.

Rank

Player

100

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Rohit Sharma (IND)

7

19

1109

140

2015-2023

2

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

6

44

2278

152

1992-2011

3

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

5

35

1532

124

2003-2015

4

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

5

42

1743

140*

1996-2011

5

David Warner (AUS)

4

18

992

178

2015-2023

6

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

4

21

1006

183

1999-2007

7

AB de Villiers (SA)

4

22

1207

162*

2007-2015

8

Mark Waugh (AUS)

4

22

1004

130

1992-1999

9

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

4

25

1112

161*

2007-2015

10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

4

34

1100

115*

1999-2015

11

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

3

10

537

137

2015-2019

12

Ramiz Raja (PAK)

3

16

700

119*

1987-1996

13

Joe Root (ENG)

3

16

758

121

2015-2023

14

Aaron Finch (AUS)

3

18

787

153

2015-2019

15

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

3

21

987

158

2003-2007

16

Viv Richards (WI)

3

21

1013

181

1975-1987

17

Saeed Anwar (PAK)

3

21

915

113*

1996-2003

18

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

3

37

1165

120

1992-2007

19

Ryan ten Doeschate (NED)

2

9

435

119

2007-2011

20

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

2

11

532

111

2019-2023

 

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Another major World Cup record that was broken in 2023 was for the fastest century. Batting against Sri Lanka, South Africa’s Aiden Markram scored his hundred in just 49 balls, breaking the previous record held by Kevin O’Brien of Ireland who shamed a century in 50 balls against England in 2011 World Cup.

Rank

Player

Runs

Opposition

Balls To

Reach 100

Date

1

Aiden Markram (SA)

106

Sri Lanka

49

7 October 2023

2

Kevin O'Brien (Ire)

113

England

50

02 Mar 2011

3

Glenn Maxwell (Aus)

102

Sri Lanka

51

08 Mar 2015

4

AB de Villiers (SA)

162*

West Indies

52

27 Feb 2015

5

Eoin Morgan (Eng)

101

Afghanistan

57

18 Jun 2019

6

Rohit Sharma (IND)

131

Afghanistan

63

11 Oct 2023

7

Kusal Mendis (SL)

122

Pakistan 

65

10 Oct 2023

8

Mathew Hayden (Aus)

111

South Africa

66

24 Mar 2007

9

Jim Davison (Can)

117*

West Indies

67

23 Feb 2003

10

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

117

England

70

01 Mar 2015

 

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

 
