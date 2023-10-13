Most Centuries in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Most Hundreds
Most Centuries in 2023 ICC World Cup: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned in 2023, and within a few games, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century were smashed.
Plenty of more games are left in the World Cup, and fans are in store for even more exhilarating cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. Nothing excites fans more than witnessing their favourite players achieving milestones like scoring centuries.
And that’s what we bring you today here at Jagran Josh. Take a look at the players who have scored the most hundreds in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.
You can also find the list of all-time highest century scorers and players with the fastest hundreds in the ODI World Cup below.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Centuries - Quinton De Kock
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock currently has the most centuries in the 2023 World Cup. De Kock scored 2 consecutive centuries in South Africa’s first two games.
|
Player
|
100s
|
Innings
|
Highest Score
|
Total Runs
|
Quinton de Kock (SA)
|
2
|
2
|
109
|
209
|
Abdullah Shafique (PAK)
|
1
|
1
|
113
|
113
|
Devon Conway (NZ)
|
1
|
2
|
152*
|
184
|
Dawid Malan (ENG)
|
1
|
2
|
140
|
154
|
Aiden Markram (SA)
|
1
|
2
|
106
|
162
|
Kusal Mendis (SL)
|
1
|
2
|
122
|
198
|
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|
1
|
2
|
131*
|
199
|
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|
1
|
2
|
123*
|
174
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)
|
1
|
2
|
108
|
131
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
1
|
2
|
131
|
131
|
Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
|
1
|
2
|
108
|
134
Players With Most Hundreds in ICC World Cup History
India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring the most centuries in ICC World Cup history and it will be hard to break it anytime soon. With the exception of David Warner and Joe Root, no other player is currently even active.
The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar but Rohit Sharma passed his milestone of most World Cup hundreds (6) after scoring his 7th century in a match against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are both at position 3 with 5 centuries each.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
100
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
7
|
19
|
1109
|
140
|
2015-2023
|
2
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
6
|
44
|
2278
|
152
|
1992-2011
|
3
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
5
|
35
|
1532
|
124
|
2003-2015
|
4
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
5
|
42
|
1743
|
140*
|
1996-2011
|
5
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
4
|
18
|
992
|
178
|
2015-2023
|
6
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
4
|
21
|
1006
|
183
|
1999-2007
|
7
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
4
|
22
|
1207
|
162*
|
2007-2015
|
8
|
Mark Waugh (AUS)
|
4
|
22
|
1004
|
130
|
1992-1999
|
9
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|
4
|
25
|
1112
|
161*
|
2007-2015
|
10
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
4
|
34
|
1100
|
115*
|
1999-2015
|
11
|
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|
3
|
10
|
537
|
137
|
2015-2019
|
12
|
Ramiz Raja (PAK)
|
3
|
16
|
700
|
119*
|
1987-1996
|
13
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
3
|
16
|
758
|
121
|
2015-2023
|
14
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
3
|
18
|
787
|
153
|
2015-2019
|
15
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
3
|
21
|
987
|
158
|
2003-2007
|
16
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
3
|
21
|
1013
|
181
|
1975-1987
|
17
|
Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|
3
|
21
|
915
|
113*
|
1996-2003
|
18
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
3
|
37
|
1165
|
120
|
1992-2007
|
19
|
Ryan ten Doeschate (NED)
|
2
|
9
|
435
|
119
|
2007-2011
|
20
|
Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|
2
|
11
|
532
|
111
|
2019-2023
|
Most Centuries in ICC World Cup
Fastest Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Another major World Cup record that was broken in 2023 was for the fastest century. Batting against Sri Lanka, South Africa’s Aiden Markram scored his hundred in just 49 balls, breaking the previous record held by Kevin O’Brien of Ireland who shamed a century in 50 balls against England in 2011 World Cup.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Opposition
|
Balls To
Reach 100
|
Date
|
1
|
Aiden Markram (SA)
|
106
|
Sri Lanka
|
49
|
7 October 2023
|
2
|
Kevin O'Brien (Ire)
|
113
|
England
|
50
|
02 Mar 2011
|
3
|
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
|
102
|
Sri Lanka
|
51
|
08 Mar 2015
|
4
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
162*
|
West Indies
|
52
|
27 Feb 2015
|
5
|
Eoin Morgan (Eng)
|
101
|
Afghanistan
|
57
|
18 Jun 2019
|
6
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
131
|
Afghanistan
|
63
|
11 Oct 2023
|
7
|
Kusal Mendis (SL)
|
122
|
Pakistan
|
65
|
10 Oct 2023
|
8
|
Mathew Hayden (Aus)
|
111
|
South Africa
|
66
|
24 Mar 2007
|
9
|
Jim Davison (Can)
|
117*
|
West Indies
|
67
|
23 Feb 2003
|
10
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
117
|
England
|
70
|
01 Mar 2015
|
Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup