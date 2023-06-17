Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

Fastest Century in Cricket World Cup: The biggest tournament in cricket, the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon, and fans are over the hill about catching their favourite teams and athletes in action again.

The World Cup is considered the most prestigious cricket championship and has a rich five-decade history. Only six teams have ever won the title, and the 2023 World Cup will see another amazing clash between 10 top cricket teams in the world.

The ICC World Cup follows the One-Day International (ODI) playing format, consisting of two 50-over innings. An average game lasts a day and is a wholesome source of entertainment. The ODI format and the high-stakes nature of the World Cup results in thrilling games that appeal to fans of all appetites.

Sometimes, the World Cup matches exceed even the T20 games in terms of explosive batting and intensity. Centuries are a common sight in the World Cup, but a quick hundred is rare in the tournament. Scoring a century as it’s a daunting task, and the pressure of a hundred and the World Cup can be too much to bear for some players. But not everyone is cut from the same cloth.

Players like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, who’re known for their high-strike rates, have smashed some of the fastest centuries in the tournament’s history. You can check out the list of players with the fastest hundreds in the World Cup below.

Fastest Century (100) in the ICC Cricket World Cup History (1975-2019)

Rank Player Total Runs Oppposition Balls Date 1 Kevin O'Brien (Ire) 113 England 50 02 Mar 2011 2 Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 102 Sri Lanka 51 08 Mar 2015 3 AB de Villiers (SA) 162* West Indies 52 27 Feb 2015 4 Eoin Morgan (Eng) 101 Afghanistan 57 18 Jun 2019 5 Mathew Hayden (Aus) 111 South Africa 66 24 Mar 2007 6 Jim Davison (Can) 117* West Indies 67 23 Feb 2003 7 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 117 England 70 01 Mar 2015 8 Paul Stirling (Ire) 101 Netherlands 70 18 Mar 2011 9 Kapil Dev (Ind) 175 Zimbabwe 72 18 Jun 1983 10 Adam Gilchrist (Aus) 149 Sri Lanka 72 28 Apr 2007 11 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 105 Bangladesh 73 26 Feb 2015 12 Jos Buttler (Eng) 103 Pakistan 75 03 Jun 2019 13 Brendan Taylor (Zim) 121 Ireland 79 07 Mar 2015 14 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 100 Canada 80 20 Feb 2011 15 Virender Sehwag (Ind) 114 Bermuda 81 19 March 2007

#1: Kevin O’Brien

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien helped his team register a shocking win over rivals England in the 2011 World Cup, which India won. Batting at number 6, O’Brien scored an incredible 113 runs, reaching his century in just 50 balls, while chasing England’s massive target of 328. Ireland won by 5 balls and 3 wickets to spare, and O’Brien forever etched his name in the history books with a remarkable batting inning.

#2: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell’s name has become synonymous with terror in cricket. The Aussie heavy hitter is feared by bowlers all around the world for his charged batting and unpredictability. Maxwell displayed his striking prowess in the 2015 World Cup, scoring a century in just 51 balls.

#3: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has been called the most exciting cricketer ever and for good reason. The South African phenom was known for his unconventional strikes and explosive batting. De Villiers holds the record for the fastest hundred in cricket and the third-fastest 100 in the World Cup. De Villiers took only 52 balls to score his century against West Indies in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. He remained unbeaten for a final total of 162.