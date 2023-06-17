Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)
Fastest Century in Cricket World Cup: The biggest tournament in cricket, the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon, and fans are over the hill about catching their favourite teams and athletes in action again.
The World Cup is considered the most prestigious cricket championship and has a rich five-decade history. Only six teams have ever won the title, and the 2023 World Cup will see another amazing clash between 10 top cricket teams in the world.
The ICC World Cup follows the One-Day International (ODI) playing format, consisting of two 50-over innings. An average game lasts a day and is a wholesome source of entertainment. The ODI format and the high-stakes nature of the World Cup results in thrilling games that appeal to fans of all appetites.
Sometimes, the World Cup matches exceed even the T20 games in terms of explosive batting and intensity. Centuries are a common sight in the World Cup, but a quick hundred is rare in the tournament. Scoring a century as it’s a daunting task, and the pressure of a hundred and the World Cup can be too much to bear for some players. But not everyone is cut from the same cloth.
Players like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, who’re known for their high-strike rates, have smashed some of the fastest centuries in the tournament’s history. You can check out the list of players with the fastest hundreds in the World Cup below.
Also Read:
Fastest Fifty In ICC ODI World Cup
Fastest Century (100) in the ICC Cricket World Cup History (1975-2019)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Total Runs
|
Oppposition
|
Balls
|
Date
|
1
|
Kevin O'Brien (Ire)
|
113
|
England
|
50
|
02 Mar 2011
|
2
|
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
|
102
|
Sri Lanka
|
51
|
08 Mar 2015
|
3
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
162*
|
West Indies
|
52
|
27 Feb 2015
|
4
|
Eoin Morgan (Eng)
|
101
|
Afghanistan
|
57
|
18 Jun 2019
|
5
|
Mathew Hayden (Aus)
|
111
|
South Africa
|
66
|
24 Mar 2007
|
6
|
Jim Davison (Can)
|
117*
|
West Indies
|
67
|
23 Feb 2003
|
7
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
117
|
England
|
70
|
01 Mar 2015
|
8
|
Paul Stirling (Ire)
|
101
|
Netherlands
|
70
|
18 Mar 2011
|
9
|
Kapil Dev (Ind)
|
175
|
Zimbabwe
|
72
|
18 Jun 1983
|
10
|
Adam Gilchrist (Aus)
|
149
|
Sri Lanka
|
72
|
28 Apr 2007
|
11
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
105
|
Bangladesh
|
73
|
26 Feb 2015
|
12
|
Jos Buttler (Eng)
|
103
|
Pakistan
|
75
|
03 Jun 2019
|
13
|
Brendan Taylor (Zim)
|
121
|
Ireland
|
79
|
07 Mar 2015
|
14
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
100
|
Canada
|
80
|
20 Feb 2011
|
15
|
Virender Sehwag (Ind)
|
114
|
Bermuda
|
81
|
19 March 2007
#1: Kevin O’Brien
Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien helped his team register a shocking win over rivals England in the 2011 World Cup, which India won. Batting at number 6, O’Brien scored an incredible 113 runs, reaching his century in just 50 balls, while chasing England’s massive target of 328. Ireland won by 5 balls and 3 wickets to spare, and O’Brien forever etched his name in the history books with a remarkable batting inning.
#2: Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell’s name has become synonymous with terror in cricket. The Aussie heavy hitter is feared by bowlers all around the world for his charged batting and unpredictability. Maxwell displayed his striking prowess in the 2015 World Cup, scoring a century in just 51 balls.
#3: AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers has been called the most exciting cricketer ever and for good reason. The South African phenom was known for his unconventional strikes and explosive batting. De Villiers holds the record for the fastest hundred in cricket and the third-fastest 100 in the World Cup. De Villiers took only 52 balls to score his century against West Indies in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. He remained unbeaten for a final total of 162.
|
Recommended