Lowest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Lowest Score in World Cup: Canada and Namibia occupy the top spots in the list of the teams with the lowest run totals in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup.
The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to return this year after a gap of four years, and fans have been eagerly anticipating watching their favourite players and teams in action. The World Cup is a quadrennial event that last took place in 2019, where England won its maiden title. It’s considered the biggest and most prestigious tournament in cricket, and numerous teams participate to win the title and bring glory to their respective nations.

The World Cup follows the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket. It includes 50 overs of playing, and games last a full day. ODI is considered the most entertaining and fulfilling type of cricket format. It’s more intense than traditional test cricket, but the extra overs allow players to exhibit their skills to the fullest compared to T20, where explosive batting and length bowling take priority.

There have been times when batsmen have turned ODI games into short-form cricket and smashed runs at strike rates of over 200. You can check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC World Cup below.

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

The opposite scenario also happened when bowlers showcased their skills and bowled out entire teams for double-digit totals. Today, we cover the list of the lowest team scores ever recorded in the history of the ICC World Cup.

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

The lowest run total is one of the more embarrassing records in the World Cup and serves as a cautionary reminder for other teams. It’s mostly the less-popular teams like Canada and Namibia that have been on the receiving end of the ODI bowlers and were forced to depart for humiliating run scores. However, strong teams and ICC members like Bangladesh and Pakistan have also registered some of the lowest ICC World Cup totals.

  • Canada tops the list with a shockingly low score of 36 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Prabath Nissanka scored a four-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in 7 overs. Sri Lanka chased the 37-run target within 4.4 overs.
  • In second place is again Canada but two decades prior. In the 1979 World Cup, Canada was bowled out for 45 runs in 40.3 overs by England in the first innings.
  • Namibia is in third place and tied with Canada’s score of 45 runs. In the 2003 World Cup, the peaking Australia dismissed the entire Namibian team for 45 runs in 14 overs in the second innings. They were chasing a target of 302.

Position

Team

Score

Overs

Inning

Opposition

Match Date

1

Canada

36

18.4

1

Sri Lanka

19-Feb-03

2

Canada

45

40.3

1

England

13-Jun-79

3

Namibia

45

14

2

Australia

27-Feb-03

4

Bangladesh

58

18.5

1

West Indies

04-Mar-11

5

Scotland

68

31.3

1

West Indies

27-May-99

6

Kenya

69

23.5

1

New Zealand

20-Feb-11

7

Pakistan

74

40.2

1

England

01-Mar-92

8

Ireland

77

27.4

1

Sri Lanka

18-Apr-07

9

Bangladesh

78

28

2

South Africa

19-Mar-11

10

Bermuda

78

24.4

2

Sri Lanka

15-Mar-07

11

Namibia

84

17.4

2

Pakistan

16-Feb-03

12

Sri Lanka

86

37.2

1

West Indies

07-Jun-75

13

Ireland

91

30

1

Australia

13-Apr-07

14

England

93

36.2

1

Australia

18-Jun-75

15

West Indies

93

35.2

2

Kenya

29-Feb-96

16

East Africa

94

52.3

2

England

14-Jun-75

17

Zimbabwe

99

19.1

2

Pakistan

21-Mar-07

18

U.A.E.

102

31.3

1

India

28-Feb-15

19

England

103

41

2

South Africa

22-May-99

20

Kenya

104

35.5

2

West Indies

04-Mar-03

21

Canada

105

33.2

1

Australia

16-Jun-79

22

Pakistan

105

21.4

1

West Indies

31-May-19

23

Bangladesh

108

35.1

1

South Africa

22-Feb-03

24

Sri Lanka

109

23

2

India

10-Mar-03

25

West Indies

110

46.4

1

Australia

30-May-99

26

Sri Lanka

110

35.2

2

South Africa

19-May-99

27

West Indies

112

43.3

1

Pakistan

23-Mar-11

28

Bangladesh

112

37

2

Sri Lanka

21-Mar-07

29

Kenya

112

33.1

2

Pakistan

23-Feb-11

30

New Zealand

112

30.1

2

Australia

11-Mar-03

31

Netherlands

115

31.3

2

West Indies

28-Feb-11

32

Bangladesh

116

37.4

1

New Zealand

17-May-99

33

East Africa

120

55.3

1

India

11-Jun-75

34

Netherlands

120

34.5

2

South Africa

03-Mar-11

35

Bangladesh

120

28

2

Canada

11-Feb-03

36

Scotland

121

42.1

1

New Zealand

31-May-99

37

Canada

122

36.5

2

Sri Lanka

20-Feb-11

38

Netherlands

122

30.2

2

Australia

20-Feb-03

39

Canada

123

42.1

2

Zimbabwe

28-Feb-11

40

Zimbabwe

123

40.3

2

Pakistan

11-Jun-99

41

England

123

33.2

1

New Zealand

20-Feb-15

42

Bangladesh

124

31.1

1

Sri Lanka

14-Feb-03

43

England

125

49.1

2

Zimbabwe

18-Mar-92

44

India

125

41.4

1

Australia

15-Feb-03

45

Afghanistan

125

34.1

1

South Africa

15-Jun-19

46

East Africa

128

60

2

New Zealand

07-Jun-75

47

Australia

129

38.2

2

India

20-Jun-83

48

Netherlands

129

26.5

2

Australia

18-Mar-07

49

Namibia

130

42.3

2

India

23-Feb-03

50

Scotland

130

25.4

1

Australia

14-Mar-15

51

Bangladesh

131

43.5

2

West Indies

19-Apr-07

52

Scotland

131

40.1

2

Australia

14-Mar-07

53

India

132

60

2

England

07-Jun-75

54

Pakistan

132

45.4

1

Ireland

17-Mar-07

55

Pakistan

132

39

1

Australia

20-Jun-99

56

Zimbabwe

133

44.1

1

Kenya

12-Mar-03

57

Sri Lanka

133

37.2

1

South Africa

18-Mar-15

58

New Zealand

133

25.5

2

Australia

20-Apr-07

59

Kenya

134

49.4

1

Zimbabwe

27-Feb-96

60

Zimbabwe

134

46.1

1

England

18-Mar-92

61

Ireland

134

37.4

2

New Zealand

09-Apr-07

62

Pakistan

134

31

2

England

22-Feb-03

63

Zimbabwe

135

44.2

1

India

17-Oct-87

64

Sri Lanka

136

50.4

1

England

20-Jun-83

65

Canada

136

50

2

South Africa

27-Feb-03

66

U.A.E.

136

48.3

1

England

18-Feb-96

67

Netherlands

136

48.1

2

India

12-Feb-03

68

West Indies

136

38.4

2

South Africa

05-Mar-92

69

Scotland

136

34.1

1

Netherlands

22-Mar-07

70

Sri Lanka

136

29.2

1

New Zealand

01-Jun-19

71

Zimbabwe

137

41.4

2

Australia

14-Mar-92

72

Sri Lanka

138

50.1

2

Pakistan

14-Jun-75

73

Canada

138

42.5

2

Pakistan

03-Mar-11

74

Canada

139

60

1

Pakistan

09-Jun-79

75

Zimbabwe

139

42.4

2

Australia

13-Oct-87

76

West Indies

140

52

2

India

25-Jun-83

77

Kenya

140

38

1

South Africa

12-Feb-03

78

Ireland

141

33.2

2

South Africa

15-Mar-11

79

Netherlands

142

50

1

England

16-Feb-03

80

Kenya

142

43.4

1

Sri Lanka

01-Mar-11

81

Afghanistan

142

37.3

2

Australia

04-Mar-15

82

Scotland

142

36.2

1

New Zealand

17-Feb-15

83

Bangladesh

143

37.2

1

England

11-Apr-07

84

West Indies

143

34.2

2

India

27-Jun-19

85

Netherlands

145

50

1

Pakistan

26-Feb-96

86

New Zealand

146

45.1

1

India

14-Mar-03

87

Kenya

147

36

2

Zimbabwe

20-Mar-11

88

South Africa

149

43.5

1

Australia

25-Apr-07

89

Pakistan

151

56

2

England

16-Jun-79

90

Zimbabwe

151

50

1

West Indies

16-Feb-96

91

West Indies

151

33.1

2

South Africa

27-Feb-15

92

Australia

151

32.2

1

New Zealand

28-Feb-15

93

Australia

151

30.3

2

West Indies

11-Jun-83

94

U.A.E.

152

50

2

South Africa

16-Feb-96

95

England

152

44.3

2

South Africa

25-Feb-96

96

Kenya

152

44.3

1

South Africa

26-May-99

97

Afghanistan

152

32.4

2

Sri Lanka

04-Jun-19

98

New Zealand

153

35

2

Sri Lanka

18-Mar-11

99

England

154

48

1

South Africa

17-Apr-07

100

Zimbabwe

154

45.3

1

Australia

01-Mar-96

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
