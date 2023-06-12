Lowest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to return this year after a gap of four years, and fans have been eagerly anticipating watching their favourite players and teams in action. The World Cup is a quadrennial event that last took place in 2019, where England won its maiden title. It’s considered the biggest and most prestigious tournament in cricket, and numerous teams participate to win the title and bring glory to their respective nations.

The World Cup follows the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket. It includes 50 overs of playing, and games last a full day. ODI is considered the most entertaining and fulfilling type of cricket format. It’s more intense than traditional test cricket, but the extra overs allow players to exhibit their skills to the fullest compared to T20, where explosive batting and length bowling take priority.

There have been times when batsmen have turned ODI games into short-form cricket and smashed runs at strike rates of over 200. You can check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC World Cup below.

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

The opposite scenario also happened when bowlers showcased their skills and bowled out entire teams for double-digit totals. Today, we cover the list of the lowest team scores ever recorded in the history of the ICC World Cup.

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

The lowest run total is one of the more embarrassing records in the World Cup and serves as a cautionary reminder for other teams. It’s mostly the less-popular teams like Canada and Namibia that have been on the receiving end of the ODI bowlers and were forced to depart for humiliating run scores. However, strong teams and ICC members like Bangladesh and Pakistan have also registered some of the lowest ICC World Cup totals.

Canada tops the list with a shockingly low score of 36 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Prabath Nissanka scored a four-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in 7 overs. Sri Lanka chased the 37-run target within 4.4 overs.

In second place is again Canada but two decades prior. In the 1979 World Cup, Canada was bowled out for 45 runs in 40.3 overs by England in the first innings.

Namibia is in third place and tied with Canada’s score of 45 runs. In the 2003 World Cup, the peaking Australia dismissed the entire Namibian team for 45 runs in 14 overs in the second innings. They were chasing a target of 302.

Related: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures, Teams, Stadium, Venues, Book Tickets Online

Position Team Score Overs Inning Opposition Match Date 1 Canada 36 18.4 1 Sri Lanka 19-Feb-03 2 Canada 45 40.3 1 England 13-Jun-79 3 Namibia 45 14 2 Australia 27-Feb-03 4 Bangladesh 58 18.5 1 West Indies 04-Mar-11 5 Scotland 68 31.3 1 West Indies 27-May-99 6 Kenya 69 23.5 1 New Zealand 20-Feb-11 7 Pakistan 74 40.2 1 England 01-Mar-92 8 Ireland 77 27.4 1 Sri Lanka 18-Apr-07 9 Bangladesh 78 28 2 South Africa 19-Mar-11 10 Bermuda 78 24.4 2 Sri Lanka 15-Mar-07 11 Namibia 84 17.4 2 Pakistan 16-Feb-03 12 Sri Lanka 86 37.2 1 West Indies 07-Jun-75 13 Ireland 91 30 1 Australia 13-Apr-07 14 England 93 36.2 1 Australia 18-Jun-75 15 West Indies 93 35.2 2 Kenya 29-Feb-96 16 East Africa 94 52.3 2 England 14-Jun-75 17 Zimbabwe 99 19.1 2 Pakistan 21-Mar-07 18 U.A.E. 102 31.3 1 India 28-Feb-15 19 England 103 41 2 South Africa 22-May-99 20 Kenya 104 35.5 2 West Indies 04-Mar-03 21 Canada 105 33.2 1 Australia 16-Jun-79 22 Pakistan 105 21.4 1 West Indies 31-May-19 23 Bangladesh 108 35.1 1 South Africa 22-Feb-03 24 Sri Lanka 109 23 2 India 10-Mar-03 25 West Indies 110 46.4 1 Australia 30-May-99 26 Sri Lanka 110 35.2 2 South Africa 19-May-99 27 West Indies 112 43.3 1 Pakistan 23-Mar-11 28 Bangladesh 112 37 2 Sri Lanka 21-Mar-07 29 Kenya 112 33.1 2 Pakistan 23-Feb-11 30 New Zealand 112 30.1 2 Australia 11-Mar-03 31 Netherlands 115 31.3 2 West Indies 28-Feb-11 32 Bangladesh 116 37.4 1 New Zealand 17-May-99 33 East Africa 120 55.3 1 India 11-Jun-75 34 Netherlands 120 34.5 2 South Africa 03-Mar-11 35 Bangladesh 120 28 2 Canada 11-Feb-03 36 Scotland 121 42.1 1 New Zealand 31-May-99 37 Canada 122 36.5 2 Sri Lanka 20-Feb-11 38 Netherlands 122 30.2 2 Australia 20-Feb-03 39 Canada 123 42.1 2 Zimbabwe 28-Feb-11 40 Zimbabwe 123 40.3 2 Pakistan 11-Jun-99 41 England 123 33.2 1 New Zealand 20-Feb-15 42 Bangladesh 124 31.1 1 Sri Lanka 14-Feb-03 43 England 125 49.1 2 Zimbabwe 18-Mar-92 44 India 125 41.4 1 Australia 15-Feb-03 45 Afghanistan 125 34.1 1 South Africa 15-Jun-19 46 East Africa 128 60 2 New Zealand 07-Jun-75 47 Australia 129 38.2 2 India 20-Jun-83 48 Netherlands 129 26.5 2 Australia 18-Mar-07 49 Namibia 130 42.3 2 India 23-Feb-03 50 Scotland 130 25.4 1 Australia 14-Mar-15 51 Bangladesh 131 43.5 2 West Indies 19-Apr-07 52 Scotland 131 40.1 2 Australia 14-Mar-07 53 India 132 60 2 England 07-Jun-75 54 Pakistan 132 45.4 1 Ireland 17-Mar-07 55 Pakistan 132 39 1 Australia 20-Jun-99 56 Zimbabwe 133 44.1 1 Kenya 12-Mar-03 57 Sri Lanka 133 37.2 1 South Africa 18-Mar-15 58 New Zealand 133 25.5 2 Australia 20-Apr-07 59 Kenya 134 49.4 1 Zimbabwe 27-Feb-96 60 Zimbabwe 134 46.1 1 England 18-Mar-92 61 Ireland 134 37.4 2 New Zealand 09-Apr-07 62 Pakistan 134 31 2 England 22-Feb-03 63 Zimbabwe 135 44.2 1 India 17-Oct-87 64 Sri Lanka 136 50.4 1 England 20-Jun-83 65 Canada 136 50 2 South Africa 27-Feb-03 66 U.A.E. 136 48.3 1 England 18-Feb-96 67 Netherlands 136 48.1 2 India 12-Feb-03 68 West Indies 136 38.4 2 South Africa 05-Mar-92 69 Scotland 136 34.1 1 Netherlands 22-Mar-07 70 Sri Lanka 136 29.2 1 New Zealand 01-Jun-19 71 Zimbabwe 137 41.4 2 Australia 14-Mar-92 72 Sri Lanka 138 50.1 2 Pakistan 14-Jun-75 73 Canada 138 42.5 2 Pakistan 03-Mar-11 74 Canada 139 60 1 Pakistan 09-Jun-79 75 Zimbabwe 139 42.4 2 Australia 13-Oct-87 76 West Indies 140 52 2 India 25-Jun-83 77 Kenya 140 38 1 South Africa 12-Feb-03 78 Ireland 141 33.2 2 South Africa 15-Mar-11 79 Netherlands 142 50 1 England 16-Feb-03 80 Kenya 142 43.4 1 Sri Lanka 01-Mar-11 81 Afghanistan 142 37.3 2 Australia 04-Mar-15 82 Scotland 142 36.2 1 New Zealand 17-Feb-15 83 Bangladesh 143 37.2 1 England 11-Apr-07 84 West Indies 143 34.2 2 India 27-Jun-19 85 Netherlands 145 50 1 Pakistan 26-Feb-96 86 New Zealand 146 45.1 1 India 14-Mar-03 87 Kenya 147 36 2 Zimbabwe 20-Mar-11 88 South Africa 149 43.5 1 Australia 25-Apr-07 89 Pakistan 151 56 2 England 16-Jun-79 90 Zimbabwe 151 50 1 West Indies 16-Feb-96 91 West Indies 151 33.1 2 South Africa 27-Feb-15 92 Australia 151 32.2 1 New Zealand 28-Feb-15 93 Australia 151 30.3 2 West Indies 11-Jun-83 94 U.A.E. 152 50 2 South Africa 16-Feb-96 95 England 152 44.3 2 South Africa 25-Feb-96 96 Kenya 152 44.3 1 South Africa 26-May-99 97 Afghanistan 152 32.4 2 Sri Lanka 04-Jun-19 98 New Zealand 153 35 2 Sri Lanka 18-Mar-11 99 England 154 48 1 South Africa 17-Apr-07 100 Zimbabwe 154 45.3 1 Australia 01-Mar-96

Recommended:

Teams With Most ICC Trophies