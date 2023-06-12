Lowest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup
The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to return this year after a gap of four years, and fans have been eagerly anticipating watching their favourite players and teams in action. The World Cup is a quadrennial event that last took place in 2019, where England won its maiden title. It’s considered the biggest and most prestigious tournament in cricket, and numerous teams participate to win the title and bring glory to their respective nations.
The World Cup follows the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket. It includes 50 overs of playing, and games last a full day. ODI is considered the most entertaining and fulfilling type of cricket format. It’s more intense than traditional test cricket, but the extra overs allow players to exhibit their skills to the fullest compared to T20, where explosive batting and length bowling take priority.
There have been times when batsmen have turned ODI games into short-form cricket and smashed runs at strike rates of over 200. You can check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC World Cup below.
Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup
The opposite scenario also happened when bowlers showcased their skills and bowled out entire teams for double-digit totals. Today, we cover the list of the lowest team scores ever recorded in the history of the ICC World Cup.
Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup
The lowest run total is one of the more embarrassing records in the World Cup and serves as a cautionary reminder for other teams. It’s mostly the less-popular teams like Canada and Namibia that have been on the receiving end of the ODI bowlers and were forced to depart for humiliating run scores. However, strong teams and ICC members like Bangladesh and Pakistan have also registered some of the lowest ICC World Cup totals.
- Canada tops the list with a shockingly low score of 36 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Prabath Nissanka scored a four-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in 7 overs. Sri Lanka chased the 37-run target within 4.4 overs.
- In second place is again Canada but two decades prior. In the 1979 World Cup, Canada was bowled out for 45 runs in 40.3 overs by England in the first innings.
- Namibia is in third place and tied with Canada’s score of 45 runs. In the 2003 World Cup, the peaking Australia dismissed the entire Namibian team for 45 runs in 14 overs in the second innings. They were chasing a target of 302.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
Inning
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Canada
|
36
|
18.4
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
19-Feb-03
|
2
|
Canada
|
45
|
40.3
|
1
|
England
|
13-Jun-79
|
3
|
Namibia
|
45
|
14
|
2
|
Australia
|
27-Feb-03
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
58
|
18.5
|
1
|
West Indies
|
04-Mar-11
|
5
|
Scotland
|
68
|
31.3
|
1
|
West Indies
|
27-May-99
|
6
|
Kenya
|
69
|
23.5
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
20-Feb-11
|
7
|
Pakistan
|
74
|
40.2
|
1
|
England
|
01-Mar-92
|
8
|
Ireland
|
77
|
27.4
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
18-Apr-07
|
9
|
Bangladesh
|
78
|
28
|
2
|
South Africa
|
19-Mar-11
|
10
|
Bermuda
|
78
|
24.4
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
15-Mar-07
|
11
|
Namibia
|
84
|
17.4
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
16-Feb-03
|
12
|
Sri Lanka
|
86
|
37.2
|
1
|
West Indies
|
07-Jun-75
|
13
|
Ireland
|
91
|
30
|
1
|
Australia
|
13-Apr-07
|
14
|
England
|
93
|
36.2
|
1
|
Australia
|
18-Jun-75
|
15
|
West Indies
|
93
|
35.2
|
2
|
Kenya
|
29-Feb-96
|
16
|
East Africa
|
94
|
52.3
|
2
|
England
|
14-Jun-75
|
17
|
Zimbabwe
|
99
|
19.1
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
21-Mar-07
|
18
|
U.A.E.
|
102
|
31.3
|
1
|
India
|
28-Feb-15
|
19
|
England
|
103
|
41
|
2
|
South Africa
|
22-May-99
|
20
|
Kenya
|
104
|
35.5
|
2
|
West Indies
|
04-Mar-03
|
21
|
Canada
|
105
|
33.2
|
1
|
Australia
|
16-Jun-79
|
22
|
Pakistan
|
105
|
21.4
|
1
|
West Indies
|
31-May-19
|
23
|
Bangladesh
|
108
|
35.1
|
1
|
South Africa
|
22-Feb-03
|
24
|
Sri Lanka
|
109
|
23
|
2
|
India
|
10-Mar-03
|
25
|
West Indies
|
110
|
46.4
|
1
|
Australia
|
30-May-99
|
26
|
Sri Lanka
|
110
|
35.2
|
2
|
South Africa
|
19-May-99
|
27
|
West Indies
|
112
|
43.3
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
23-Mar-11
|
28
|
Bangladesh
|
112
|
37
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
21-Mar-07
|
29
|
Kenya
|
112
|
33.1
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
23-Feb-11
|
30
|
New Zealand
|
112
|
30.1
|
2
|
Australia
|
11-Mar-03
|
31
|
Netherlands
|
115
|
31.3
|
2
|
West Indies
|
28-Feb-11
|
32
|
Bangladesh
|
116
|
37.4
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
17-May-99
|
33
|
East Africa
|
120
|
55.3
|
1
|
India
|
11-Jun-75
|
34
|
Netherlands
|
120
|
34.5
|
2
|
South Africa
|
03-Mar-11
|
35
|
Bangladesh
|
120
|
28
|
2
|
Canada
|
11-Feb-03
|
36
|
Scotland
|
121
|
42.1
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
31-May-99
|
37
|
Canada
|
122
|
36.5
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
20-Feb-11
|
38
|
Netherlands
|
122
|
30.2
|
2
|
Australia
|
20-Feb-03
|
39
|
Canada
|
123
|
42.1
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
28-Feb-11
|
40
|
Zimbabwe
|
123
|
40.3
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
11-Jun-99
|
41
|
England
|
123
|
33.2
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
20-Feb-15
|
42
|
Bangladesh
|
124
|
31.1
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
14-Feb-03
|
43
|
England
|
125
|
49.1
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
18-Mar-92
|
44
|
India
|
125
|
41.4
|
1
|
Australia
|
15-Feb-03
|
45
|
Afghanistan
|
125
|
34.1
|
1
|
South Africa
|
15-Jun-19
|
46
|
East Africa
|
128
|
60
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
07-Jun-75
|
47
|
Australia
|
129
|
38.2
|
2
|
India
|
20-Jun-83
|
48
|
Netherlands
|
129
|
26.5
|
2
|
Australia
|
18-Mar-07
|
49
|
Namibia
|
130
|
42.3
|
2
|
India
|
23-Feb-03
|
50
|
Scotland
|
130
|
25.4
|
1
|
Australia
|
14-Mar-15
|
51
|
Bangladesh
|
131
|
43.5
|
2
|
West Indies
|
19-Apr-07
|
52
|
Scotland
|
131
|
40.1
|
2
|
Australia
|
14-Mar-07
|
53
|
India
|
132
|
60
|
2
|
England
|
07-Jun-75
|
54
|
Pakistan
|
132
|
45.4
|
1
|
Ireland
|
17-Mar-07
|
55
|
Pakistan
|
132
|
39
|
1
|
Australia
|
20-Jun-99
|
56
|
Zimbabwe
|
133
|
44.1
|
1
|
Kenya
|
12-Mar-03
|
57
|
Sri Lanka
|
133
|
37.2
|
1
|
South Africa
|
18-Mar-15
|
58
|
New Zealand
|
133
|
25.5
|
2
|
Australia
|
20-Apr-07
|
59
|
Kenya
|
134
|
49.4
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
27-Feb-96
|
60
|
Zimbabwe
|
134
|
46.1
|
1
|
England
|
18-Mar-92
|
61
|
Ireland
|
134
|
37.4
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
09-Apr-07
|
62
|
Pakistan
|
134
|
31
|
2
|
England
|
22-Feb-03
|
63
|
Zimbabwe
|
135
|
44.2
|
1
|
India
|
17-Oct-87
|
64
|
Sri Lanka
|
136
|
50.4
|
1
|
England
|
20-Jun-83
|
65
|
Canada
|
136
|
50
|
2
|
South Africa
|
27-Feb-03
|
66
|
U.A.E.
|
136
|
48.3
|
1
|
England
|
18-Feb-96
|
67
|
Netherlands
|
136
|
48.1
|
2
|
India
|
12-Feb-03
|
68
|
West Indies
|
136
|
38.4
|
2
|
South Africa
|
05-Mar-92
|
69
|
Scotland
|
136
|
34.1
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
22-Mar-07
|
70
|
Sri Lanka
|
136
|
29.2
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
01-Jun-19
|
71
|
Zimbabwe
|
137
|
41.4
|
2
|
Australia
|
14-Mar-92
|
72
|
Sri Lanka
|
138
|
50.1
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
14-Jun-75
|
73
|
Canada
|
138
|
42.5
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
03-Mar-11
|
74
|
Canada
|
139
|
60
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
09-Jun-79
|
75
|
Zimbabwe
|
139
|
42.4
|
2
|
Australia
|
13-Oct-87
|
76
|
West Indies
|
140
|
52
|
2
|
India
|
25-Jun-83
|
77
|
Kenya
|
140
|
38
|
1
|
South Africa
|
12-Feb-03
|
78
|
Ireland
|
141
|
33.2
|
2
|
South Africa
|
15-Mar-11
|
79
|
Netherlands
|
142
|
50
|
1
|
England
|
16-Feb-03
|
80
|
Kenya
|
142
|
43.4
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
01-Mar-11
|
81
|
Afghanistan
|
142
|
37.3
|
2
|
Australia
|
04-Mar-15
|
82
|
Scotland
|
142
|
36.2
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
17-Feb-15
|
83
|
Bangladesh
|
143
|
37.2
|
1
|
England
|
11-Apr-07
|
84
|
West Indies
|
143
|
34.2
|
2
|
India
|
27-Jun-19
|
85
|
Netherlands
|
145
|
50
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
26-Feb-96
|
86
|
New Zealand
|
146
|
45.1
|
1
|
India
|
14-Mar-03
|
87
|
Kenya
|
147
|
36
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
20-Mar-11
|
88
|
South Africa
|
149
|
43.5
|
1
|
Australia
|
25-Apr-07
|
89
|
Pakistan
|
151
|
56
|
2
|
England
|
16-Jun-79
|
90
|
Zimbabwe
|
151
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
16-Feb-96
|
91
|
West Indies
|
151
|
33.1
|
2
|
South Africa
|
27-Feb-15
|
92
|
Australia
|
151
|
32.2
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
28-Feb-15
|
93
|
Australia
|
151
|
30.3
|
2
|
West Indies
|
11-Jun-83
|
94
|
U.A.E.
|
152
|
50
|
2
|
South Africa
|
16-Feb-96
|
95
|
England
|
152
|
44.3
|
2
|
South Africa
|
25-Feb-96
|
96
|
Kenya
|
152
|
44.3
|
1
|
South Africa
|
26-May-99
|
97
|
Afghanistan
|
152
|
32.4
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
04-Jun-19
|
98
|
New Zealand
|
153
|
35
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
18-Mar-11
|
99
|
England
|
154
|
48
|
1
|
South Africa
|
17-Apr-07
|
100
|
Zimbabwe
|
154
|
45.3
|
1
|
Australia
|
01-Mar-96
