Highest Run Chase in ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)
The ICC Cricket World Cup is returning this year for its 13th edition. Ten of the top teams in the world will be participating to take home the coveted title. The World Cup is synonymous with high scores, intense rivalries and thrilling matches. The level of the tournament is only increasing with each subsequent season, and fans are witnessing more and more high scores.
Teams have even crossed 400 runs in the World Cup, while others have chased down 300-plus targets, something of a rarity in the old days. Today, we take a look at some incredible batting accomplishments by the chasing teams. Check the list of the highest successful run chases in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup.
Highest Run Chase in Cricket World Cup
#1 Ireland
Ireland shocked the world and their arch-rivals England in the 2011 World Cup when the team chased down a humongous target of 328 in just 49.1 overs. Kevin O’Brien forever etched his name in the history books, having scored a match-winning century. Ireland’s amazing feat remains unmatched to this day. Hopefully, the 2023 World Cup will bring more exciting and high-chasing games.
#2 Bangladesh
Bangladesh channelled its underdog spirit in the 2019 World Cup and easily chased down the 322-run target put up by West Indies. The team looked in peak form, and the batsmen needed only 41.3 overs to get the job done. Bangladesh won by 7 wickets, and Shakib Al Hasan proved why he’s counted among the top cricketers in the world. Hasan scored an unbeaten 124 run innings while Litton Das hit 94 off 69 balls to win the game for Bangladesh.
#3 Bangladesh
The third place on the list of the highest successful run chases in the ODI World Cup goes to Bangladesh. The South-Asian team chased Scotland’s target of 319 in 48.1 overs in the 2015 World Cup. Bangladesh only lost 4 wickets, with opener Tamim Iqbal hitting 95 in 100 balls to give the team the necessary momentum to push forward. Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah also played crucial innings.
|
Highest Successful Run Chases in Cricket World Cup
|
Position
|
Team
|
Final Score
|
Opposition
|
Target
|
1
|
Ireland
|
329/7
|
England
|
328
|
2 Mar 2011
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
322/3
|
West Indies
|
322
|
17 Jun 2019
|
3
|
Bangladesh
|
322/4
|
Scotland
|
319
|
5 Mar 2015
|
4
|
Sri Lanka
|
313/7
|
Zimbabwe
|
313
|
23 Feb 1992
|
5
|
Sri Lanka
|
312/1
|
England
|
310
|
1 Mar 2015
|
6
|
Ireland
|
307/4
|
Netherlands
|
307
|
18 Mar 2011
|
7
|
Ireland
|
307/6
|
West Indies
|
305
|
16 Feb 2015
|
8
|
England
|
301/9
|
West Indies
|
301
|
21 Apr 2007
|
9
|
South Africa
|
300/7
|
India
|
297
|
12 Mar 2011
|
10
|
New Zealand
|
299/6
|
South Africa
|
293
|
24 Mar 2015
|
11
|
England
|
296/4
|
Netherlands
|
289
|
22 Feb 2011
|
12
|
New Zealand
|
290/7
|
Bangladesh
|
288
|
13 Mar 2015
|
13
|
Australia
|
289/4
|
New Zealand
|
287
|
11 Mar 1996
|
14
|
India
|
288/4
|
Zimbabwe
|
286
|
14 Mar 2015
|
15
|
Zimbabwe
|
286/6
|
U.A.E.
|
279
|
19 Feb 2015
|
16
|
Ireland
|
279/8
|
U.A.E.
|
275
|
25 Feb 2015
|
17
|
India
|
277/4
|
Sri Lanka
|
274
|
2 Apr 2011
|
18
|
West Indies
|
276/3
|
Australia
|
274
|
18 Jun 1983
|
19
|
India
|
276/4
|
Pakistan
|
272
|
1 Mar 2003
|
20
|
Sri Lanka
|
272/4
|
India
|
272
|
2 Mar 1996
|
21
|
Australia
|
272/5
|
South Africa
|
267
|
13 Jun 1999
|
22
|
West Indies
|
267/9
|
Pakistan
|
265
|
11 Jun 1975
|
23
|
India
|
265/3
|
Sri Lanka
|
263
|
6 Jul 2019
|
24
|
Pakistan
|
264/6
|
New Zealand
|
261
|
21 Mar 1992
|
25
|
India
|
261/5
|
Australia
|
260
|
24 Mar 2011
|
26
|
India
|
260/2
|
Ireland
|
254
|
10 Mar 2015
|
27
|
South Africa
|
254/6
|
India
|
253
|
15 May 1999
|
28
|
New Zealand
|
253/5
|
India
|
252
|
12 Jun 1999
|
29
|
New Zealand
|
253/4
|
Zimbabwe
|
250
|
8 Mar 2003
|
30
|
Pakistan
|
250/3
|
England
|
249
|
3 Mar 1996
|
31
|
Australia
|
248/3
|
Zimbabwe
|
247
|
24 Feb 2003
|
32
|
Australia
|
248/3
|
England
|
248
|
8 Apr 2007
|
33
|
New Zealand
|
248/8
|
Bangladesh
|
245
|
5 Jun 2019
|
34
|
Pakistan
|
247/3
|
England
|
245
|
20 Oct 1987
|
35
|
England
|
246/8
|
West Indies
|
238
|
9 Oct 1987
|
36
|
Sri Lanka
|
245/3
|
Australia
|
242
|
17 Mar 1996
|
37
|
New Zealand
|
245/6
|
South Africa
|
242
|
19 Jun 2019
|
38
|
South Africa
|
243/5
|
Pakistan
|
243
|
29 Feb 1996
|
39
|
Pakistan
|
242/1
|
New Zealand
|
242
|
16 Jun 1999
|
40
|
Pakistan
|
241/3
|
Ireland
|
238
|
15 Mar 2015
|
41
|
Pakistan
|
241/4
|
New Zealand
|
238
|
26 Jun 2019
|
42
|
New Zealand
|
238/8
|
England
|
235
|
15 Jun 1983
|
43
|
Sri Lanka
|
236/5
|
England
|
236
|
9 Mar 1996
|
44
|
Sri Lanka
|
236/6
|
Afghanistan
|
233
|
22 Feb 2015
|
45
|
New Zealand
|
233/6
|
India
|
231
|
14 Jun 1975
|
46
|
England
|
233/3
|
Pakistan
|
233
|
18 Jun 1983
|
47
|
West Indies
|
232/6
|
Australia
|
230
|
4 Mar 1996
|
48
|
Australia
|
232/3
|
Sri Lanka
|
227
|
16 Apr 2007
|
49
|
New Zealand
|
231/6
|
India
|
231
|
12 Mar 1992
|
50
|
Zimbabwe
|
231/5
|
Kenya
|
230
|
15 May 1999
|
