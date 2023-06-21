Highest Run Chase in ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

The ICC Cricket World Cup is returning this year for its 13th edition. Ten of the top teams in the world will be participating to take home the coveted title. The World Cup is synonymous with high scores, intense rivalries and thrilling matches. The level of the tournament is only increasing with each subsequent season, and fans are witnessing more and more high scores.

Teams have even crossed 400 runs in the World Cup, while others have chased down 300-plus targets, something of a rarity in the old days. Today, we take a look at some incredible batting accomplishments by the chasing teams. Check the list of the highest successful run chases in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Highest Run Chase in Cricket World Cup

#1 Ireland

Ireland shocked the world and their arch-rivals England in the 2011 World Cup when the team chased down a humongous target of 328 in just 49.1 overs. Kevin O’Brien forever etched his name in the history books, having scored a match-winning century. Ireland’s amazing feat remains unmatched to this day. Hopefully, the 2023 World Cup will bring more exciting and high-chasing games.

#2 Bangladesh

Bangladesh channelled its underdog spirit in the 2019 World Cup and easily chased down the 322-run target put up by West Indies. The team looked in peak form, and the batsmen needed only 41.3 overs to get the job done. Bangladesh won by 7 wickets, and Shakib Al Hasan proved why he’s counted among the top cricketers in the world. Hasan scored an unbeaten 124 run innings while Litton Das hit 94 off 69 balls to win the game for Bangladesh.

#3 Bangladesh

The third place on the list of the highest successful run chases in the ODI World Cup goes to Bangladesh. The South-Asian team chased Scotland’s target of 319 in 48.1 overs in the 2015 World Cup. Bangladesh only lost 4 wickets, with opener Tamim Iqbal hitting 95 in 100 balls to give the team the necessary momentum to push forward. Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah also played crucial innings.