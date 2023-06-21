Highest Run Chase in ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

World Cup Highest Run Chase: Many teams have chased down large 300-plus targets in the World Cup. Check the list of most successful run chases in World Cup history here.
The ICC Cricket World Cup is returning this year for its 13th edition. Ten of the top teams in the world will be participating to take home the coveted title. The World Cup is synonymous with high scores, intense rivalries and thrilling matches. The level of the tournament is only increasing with each subsequent season, and fans are witnessing more and more high scores.

Teams have even crossed 400 runs in the World Cup, while others have chased down 300-plus targets, something of a rarity in the old days. Today, we take a look at some incredible batting accomplishments by the chasing teams. Check the list of the highest successful run chases in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Highest Run Chase in Cricket World Cup

#1 Ireland

Ireland shocked the world and their arch-rivals England in the 2011 World Cup when the team chased down a humongous target of 328 in just 49.1 overs. Kevin O’Brien forever etched his name in the history books, having scored a match-winning century. Ireland’s amazing feat remains unmatched to this day. Hopefully, the 2023 World Cup will bring more exciting and high-chasing games.

#2 Bangladesh

Bangladesh channelled its underdog spirit in the 2019 World Cup and easily chased down the 322-run target put up by West Indies. The team looked in peak form, and the batsmen needed only 41.3 overs to get the job done. Bangladesh won by 7 wickets, and Shakib Al Hasan proved why he’s counted among the top cricketers in the world. Hasan scored an unbeaten 124 run innings while Litton Das hit 94 off 69 balls to win the game for Bangladesh.

#3 Bangladesh

The third place on the list of the highest successful run chases in the ODI World Cup goes to Bangladesh. The South-Asian team chased Scotland’s target of 319 in 48.1 overs in the 2015 World Cup. Bangladesh only lost 4 wickets, with opener Tamim Iqbal hitting 95 in 100 balls to give the team the necessary momentum to push forward. Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah also played crucial innings.

Highest Successful Run Chases in Cricket World Cup

Position

Team

Final Score

Opposition

Target

Date

1

Ireland

329/7

England

328

2 Mar 2011

2

Bangladesh

322/3

West Indies

322

17 Jun 2019

3

Bangladesh

322/4

Scotland

319

5 Mar 2015

4

Sri Lanka

313/7

Zimbabwe

313

23 Feb 1992

5

Sri Lanka

312/1

England

310

1 Mar 2015

6

Ireland

307/4

Netherlands

307

18 Mar 2011

7

Ireland

307/6

West Indies

305

16 Feb 2015

8

England

301/9

West Indies

301

21 Apr 2007

9

South Africa

300/7

India

297

12 Mar 2011

10

New Zealand

299/6

South Africa

293

24 Mar 2015

11

England

296/4

Netherlands

289

22 Feb 2011

12

New Zealand

290/7

Bangladesh

288

13 Mar 2015

13

Australia

289/4

New Zealand

287

11 Mar 1996

14

India

288/4

Zimbabwe

286

14 Mar 2015

15

Zimbabwe

286/6

U.A.E.

279

19 Feb 2015

16

Ireland

279/8

U.A.E.

275

25 Feb 2015

17

India

277/4

Sri Lanka

274

2 Apr 2011

18

West Indies

276/3

Australia

274

18 Jun 1983

19

India

276/4

Pakistan

272

1 Mar 2003

20

Sri Lanka

272/4

India

272

2 Mar 1996

21

Australia

272/5

South Africa

267

13 Jun 1999

22

West Indies

267/9

Pakistan

265

11 Jun 1975

23

India

265/3

Sri Lanka

263

6 Jul 2019

24

Pakistan

264/6

New Zealand

261

21 Mar 1992

25

India

261/5

Australia

260

24 Mar 2011

26

India

260/2

Ireland

254

10 Mar 2015

27

South Africa

254/6

India

253

15 May 1999

28

New Zealand

253/5

India

252

12 Jun 1999

29

New Zealand

253/4

Zimbabwe

250

8 Mar 2003

30

Pakistan

250/3

England

249

3 Mar 1996

31

Australia

248/3

Zimbabwe

247

24 Feb 2003

32

Australia

248/3

England

248

8 Apr 2007

33

New Zealand

248/8

Bangladesh

245

5 Jun 2019

34

Pakistan

247/3

England

245

20 Oct 1987

35

England

246/8

West Indies

238

9 Oct 1987

36

Sri Lanka

245/3

Australia

242

17 Mar 1996

37

New Zealand

245/6

South Africa

242

19 Jun 2019

38

South Africa

243/5

Pakistan

243

29 Feb 1996

39

Pakistan

242/1

New Zealand

242

16 Jun 1999

40

Pakistan

241/3

Ireland

238

15 Mar 2015

41

Pakistan

241/4

New Zealand

238

26 Jun 2019

42

New Zealand

238/8

England

235

15 Jun 1983

43

Sri Lanka

236/5

England

236

9 Mar 1996

44

Sri Lanka

236/6

Afghanistan

233

22 Feb 2015

45

New Zealand

233/6

India

231

14 Jun 1975

46

England

233/3

Pakistan

233

18 Jun 1983

47

West Indies

232/6

Australia

230

4 Mar 1996

48

Australia

232/3

Sri Lanka

227

16 Apr 2007

49

New Zealand

231/6

India

231

12 Mar 1992

50

Zimbabwe

231/5

Kenya

230

15 May 1999

 

