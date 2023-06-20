Most Successful Wicket Keepers In the Cricket World Cup: Players With Most Dismissals

The wicket-keeper is one of the most important players in cricket and can make or break a team. A solid wicket-keeper is essential for all teams, and the ICC World Cup has seen some amazing keepers in its five-decade history.

Players like Adam Gilchrist (Australia) and MS Dhoni (India) have been instrumental in the success of their respective national teams in the World Cup. In fact, Gilchrist, Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara are often counted among the best-ever wicketkeepers in cricket.

But the World Cup is a different entity altogether. The high level of players and the pressure of competing in a prestigious tournament like the World Cup has unnerved many distinguished cricketers. But where one batsman or bowler can afford to fail without severely affecting the team, the wicket-keeper can’t afford any mistakes. They have to be on their A-game all the time.

Today, we take a look at the most successful wicketkeepers in the ICC ODI World Cup. Check the most dismissals (stumpings and catches) by players in the World Cup.

Most Successful Wicket Keepers In ICC World Cup by Dismissals

#1 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is an all-time great wicket keeper and displayed his incredible skills in the World Cup as well. He holds the record for the most dismissals in the World Cup: 54 in 36 innings over four World Cups. Sangakkara led the Sri Lankan team to the finals in the 2011 World Cup and also had an amazing season in the subsequent World Cup. Sangakkara was known for his calm demeanour and quick thinking on the field.

#2 Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

Although Kumar Sangakkara is the most successful wicket keeper in the World Cup, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist is considered the best wicket keeper in the history of cricket. He has left a lasting legacy in his wake and shined in the Cricket World Cup as well. Gilchrist has amassed 52 dismissals in 31 innings over the span of a decade. He played during Australia’s “Golden Era” and significantly contributed to the team’s unfathomable success of winning three World Cups in a row. Gilchrist was known for his reliable keeping and aggressive batting. Quick, agile and highly effective, Gilchrist is the second most successful keeper in the World Cup by the number of dismissals but he's had the most impact on his team as a wicket keeper.

#3 MS Dhoni (India)

Every Indian is familiar with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain and wicket keeper in the country’s history. However, MS Dhoni ranks at number 3 when it comes to the most dismissals in the World Cup. MSD has accumulated 42 dismissals in 29 innings in four World Cups. As captain, MS Dhoni led the Indian team to its second World Cup title in 2011. He was known for his dexterity and lightning-quick reflexes. He holds the record for the fastest stumping in cricket and has, time and again, shown his skill as a keeper. Even at 41 years old, Dhoni continues to play domestic cricket in the Indian Premier League.

 

Most Successful Wicket Keepers In World Cup by Dismissals

Position

Player

Dismissals

Innings

Catches

Stumpings

Span

1

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

54

36

41

13

2003-2015

2

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

52

31

45

7

1999-2007

3

MS Dhoni (IND)

42

29

34

8

2007-2019

4

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

32

25

30

2

2003-2015

5

Mark Boucher (SA)

31

25

31

-

1999-2007

6

Moin Khan (PAK)

30

20

23

7

1992-1999

7

Brad Haddin (AUS)

29

15

29

-

2011-2015

8

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

28

29

21

7

2007-2019

9

Denesh Ramdin (WI)

26

16

26

-

2007-2015

10

Alec Stewart (ENG)

23

20

21

2

1992-2003

11

Ridley Jacobs (WI)

22

11

21

1

1999-2003

12

Wasim Bari (PAK)

22

14

18

4

1975-1983

13

Jos Buttler (ENG)

22

17

20

2

2015-2019

14

Tom Latham (NZ)

21

10

21

-

2019-2019

15

Ian Healy (AUS)

21

14

18

3

1992-1996

16

Ashish Bagai (CAN)

21

15

19

2

2003-2011

17

Alex Carey (AUS)

20

10

18

2

2019-2019

18

Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK)

20

11

19

1

2015-2019

19

Jeff Dujon (WI)

20

14

19

1

1983-1987

20

Quinton de Kock (SA)

19

16

18

1

2015-2019

21

Rod Marsh (AUS)

18

11

17

1

1975-1983

22

Kiran More (IND)

18

13

12

6

1987-1992

23

Kamran Akmal (PAK)

17

11

11

6

2007-2011

24

Rashid Latif (PAK)

17

11

14

3

1996-2003

25

Shai Hope (WI)

16

9

16

-

2019-2019

26

Deryck Murray (WI)

16

9

16

-

1975-1979

27

Rahul Dravid (IND)

16

12

15

1

1999-2007

28

Nayan Mongia (IND)

16

14

12

4

1996-1999

29

David Richardson (SA)

15

9

14

1

1992-1992

30

Kennedy Otieno (KENYA)

15

16

11

4

1996-2003

31

Syed Kirmani (IND)

14

8

12

2

1983-1983

32

David Williams (WI)

14

8

11

3

1992-1992

33

Andy Flower (ZIM)

14

21

11

3

1992-2003

34

Luke Ronchi (NZ)

13

9

12

1

2015-2015

35

Niall O'Brien (IRE)

13

15

12

1

2007-2015

36

Ian Gould (ENG)

12

7

11

1

1983-1983

37

Romesh Kaluwitharana (SL)

12

11

8

4

1996-1999

38

Dave Houghton (ZIM)

12

12

10

2

1983-1992

39

Greg Dyer (AUS)

11

8

9

2

1987-1987

40

Matthew Cross (SCOT)

10

6

9

1

2015-2015

41

Matt Prior (ENG)

10

7

7

3

2011-2011

42

Devon Thomas (WI)

10

7

7

3

2011-2011

43

Warren Lees (NZ)

10

8

10

-

1979-1983

44

Tatenda Taibu (ZIM)

10

14

7

3

2003-2011

45

Saleem Yousuf (PAK)

9

7

9

-

1987-1987

46

Paul Downton (ENG)

9

8

8

1

1987-1987

47

Pal Nixon (ENG)

9

9

7

2

2007-2007

48

Jeroen Smits (NED)

9

9

7

2

2003-2007

49

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

9

9

8

1

2007-2015

50

Ian Smith (NZ)

9

17

9

-

1983-1992

 

