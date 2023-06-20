Most Successful Wicket Keepers In the Cricket World Cup: Players With Most Dismissals

The wicket-keeper is one of the most important players in cricket and can make or break a team. A solid wicket-keeper is essential for all teams, and the ICC World Cup has seen some amazing keepers in its five-decade history.

Players like Adam Gilchrist (Australia) and MS Dhoni (India) have been instrumental in the success of their respective national teams in the World Cup. In fact, Gilchrist, Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara are often counted among the best-ever wicketkeepers in cricket.

But the World Cup is a different entity altogether. The high level of players and the pressure of competing in a prestigious tournament like the World Cup has unnerved many distinguished cricketers. But where one batsman or bowler can afford to fail without severely affecting the team, the wicket-keeper can’t afford any mistakes. They have to be on their A-game all the time.

Today, we take a look at the most successful wicketkeepers in the ICC ODI World Cup. Check the most dismissals (stumpings and catches) by players in the World Cup.

Most Successful Wicket Keepers In ICC World Cup by Dismissals

#1 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is an all-time great wicket keeper and displayed his incredible skills in the World Cup as well. He holds the record for the most dismissals in the World Cup: 54 in 36 innings over four World Cups. Sangakkara led the Sri Lankan team to the finals in the 2011 World Cup and also had an amazing season in the subsequent World Cup. Sangakkara was known for his calm demeanour and quick thinking on the field.

#2 Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

Although Kumar Sangakkara is the most successful wicket keeper in the World Cup, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist is considered the best wicket keeper in the history of cricket. He has left a lasting legacy in his wake and shined in the Cricket World Cup as well. Gilchrist has amassed 52 dismissals in 31 innings over the span of a decade. He played during Australia’s “Golden Era” and significantly contributed to the team’s unfathomable success of winning three World Cups in a row. Gilchrist was known for his reliable keeping and aggressive batting. Quick, agile and highly effective, Gilchrist is the second most successful keeper in the World Cup by the number of dismissals but he's had the most impact on his team as a wicket keeper.

#3 MS Dhoni (India)

Every Indian is familiar with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain and wicket keeper in the country’s history. However, MS Dhoni ranks at number 3 when it comes to the most dismissals in the World Cup. MSD has accumulated 42 dismissals in 29 innings in four World Cups. As captain, MS Dhoni led the Indian team to its second World Cup title in 2011. He was known for his dexterity and lightning-quick reflexes. He holds the record for the fastest stumping in cricket and has, time and again, shown his skill as a keeper. Even at 41 years old, Dhoni continues to play domestic cricket in the Indian Premier League.