List of players with the most ducks in the ICC ODI World Cup

Imagine preparing for months and undergoing excruciating training with world-class equipment and coaches just to head back to the stands after the very first ball of your innings. That’s the feeling a player gets after a duck in cricket.

A duck happens when a batsman is dismissed for a score of zero. When he’s dismissed on his first ball, it’s referred to as a “golden duck.” Scoring a duck is arguably the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a player in cricket, especially the top-order batsmen. No one expects the bowlers to hit big and score runs, but the opener departing on the first ball he plays is just humiliating.

Cricket is an unpredictable game, and even the best players and teams have suffered crushing defeats. Even in the World Cup, where most batsmen play responsibly due to the pressure and the ODI format, many have been dismissed for zero runs. Pressure can make anyone crumble, even players like AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan and Darren Bravo.

You can check the list of the players with the most ducks in the ICC World Cup below.

