Breaking

List of players with the most ducks in the ICC ODI World Cup

A duck is one of the most embarrassing things for a player in cricket. However, it’s not that uncommon in matches, even the high-level World Cup games. Check here for the list of players with the most ducks in the ICC ODI World Cup.
Most Ducks in ICC ODI World Cup
Most Ducks in ICC ODI World Cup

Imagine preparing for months and undergoing excruciating training with world-class equipment and coaches just to head back to the stands after the very first ball of your innings. That’s the feeling a player gets after a duck in cricket.

A duck happens when a batsman is dismissed for a score of zero. When he’s dismissed on his first ball, it’s referred to as a “golden duck.” Scoring a duck is arguably the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a player in cricket, especially the top-order batsmen. No one expects the bowlers to hit big and score runs, but the opener departing on the first ball he plays is just humiliating.

Cricket is an unpredictable game, and even the best players and teams have suffered crushing defeats. Even in the World Cup, where most batsmen play responsibly due to the pressure and the ODI format, many have been dismissed for zero runs. Pressure can make anyone crumble, even players like AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan and Darren Bravo.

You can check the list of the players with the most ducks in the ICC World Cup below.

Related: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures, Teams, Stadium, Venues, Book Tickets Online

Most Ducks in World Cup

Player

Ducks

Inns

Runs

Span

Nathan Astle (NZ)

5

22

403

1996-2003

Ijaz Ahmed (PAK)

5

26

516

1987-1999

Kyle McCallan (IRE)

4

8

33

2007-2007

Darren Bravo (WI)

4

11

207

2011-2019

Keith Arthurton (WI)

4

13

241

1992-1999

AB de Villiers (SA)

4

22

1207

2007-2015

Kris Srikkanth (IND)

4

23

521

1983-1992

Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)

4

27

672

2007-2019

Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)

4

33

717

1992-2007

Shem Ngoche (KENYA)

3

3

-

2011-2011

Gerrie Snyman (NAM)

3

4

5

2003-2003

Krishna Chandran (UAE)

3

5

38

2015-2015

Shafiul Islam (BAN)

3

5

26

2011-2011

Nicholas de Groot (CAN)

3

6

44

2003-2003

Chris Old (ENG)

3

7

91

1975-1979

Imran Tahir (SA)

3

8

20

2011-2019

Andre Botha (IRE)

3

9

84

2007-2011

James Anderson (ENG)

3

10

15

2003-2015

Abdur Razzak (BAN)

3

11

44

2007-2011

Hamid Hassan (AFG)

3

11

53

2015-2019

Zaheer Khan (IND)

3

11

52

2003-2011

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

3

11

68

2015-2019

Andre Russell (WI)

3

12

192

2011-2019

Tim de Leede (NED)

3

13

223

1996-2007

Mohammad Rafique (BAN)

3

13

113

1999-2007

Martin Suji (KENYA)

3

13

68

1996-2003

John Davison (CAN)

3

14

340

2003-2011

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

3

14

263

1999-2007

Angelo Mathews (SL)

3

17

533

2011-2019

Alistair Campbell (ZIM)

3

18

281

1992-2003

Javagal Srinath (IND)

3

18

85

1992-2003

Younis Khan (PAK)

3

18

349

2003-2015

Dave Houghton (ZIM)

3

19

567

1983-1992

Kennedy Otieno (KENYA)

3

19

427

1996-2003

William Porterfield (IRE)

3

21

627

2007-2015

Thomas Odoyo (KENYA)

3

23

463

1996-2011

Arjun Ranatunga (SL)

3

29

969

1983-1999

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)

3

29

718

2007-2019

Wasim Akram (PAK)

3

30

426

1987-2003

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

3

34

1100

1999-2015

Robert Callender (CAN)

2

2

-

1979-1979

Adam Huckle (ZIM)

2

2

-

1999-1999

Riaan Walters (NAM)

2

2

-

2003-2003

Berend Westdijk (NED)

2

2

-

2011-2011

Jacob Esmeijer (NED)

2

3

3

2003-2003

Nuwan Pradeep (SL)

2

3

1

2019-2019

Harilal Shah (EAf)

2

3

6

1975-1975

Kevin Hurdle (BMUDA)

2

3

6

2007-2007

Bruce Patterson (SCOT)

2

3

10

1999-1999

Irving Romaine (BMUDA)

2

3

11

2007-2007

 

Recommended Articles

Highest Strike Rate in ICC World Cup

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Batting Average in ICC World Cup

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next