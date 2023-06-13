Breaking

Players with the Highest Strike Rate in Cricket World Cup

World Cup Highest Strike Rate: The ICC ODI World Cup is known for some remarkable displays of batting and players often bat like they’re in a T20 game and accumulate high strike rates. Check the list of players with the highest batting strike rate in the ICC World Cup.
The ICC ODI World Cup will return this year after a gap of four years, and fans are over the moon about catching their favourite players in action. The World Cup is the biggest and most celebrated event in cricket and holds great emotional and cultural significance for countries.

Several teams participate in the World Cup, and hundreds of players have been part of the tournament in its nearly 50-year history. However, only a few players, especially batsmen have managed to leave their mark as entertainers.

The One-Day International format of the World Cup doesn’t allow players to take too many risks and play explosively like the shorter formats like Twenty20. But ODI isn’t as slow and technical as Test either. Batters have to take a measured approach, preserving wickets while also maintaining the net run rate with regular boundaries and hoping to register a respectable score. Then the bowlers do their job.

However, there have been batsmen who just can’t control their explosiveness. Players like Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist were known heavy hitters in their era and often began the innings with a boundary. Despite more calculated bowling, field placements and pitch surfaces, some batsmen have maintained high strike rates, also known as the scoring rate throughout their World Cup careers.

Today, we bring you the list of the players with the highest batting strike rate in the ICC World Cup.

Highest Batting Strike Rate in the Cricket World Cup

  • The strike rate is defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. It’s the measure of a batsman’s ability to score runs quickly.
  • Say, Sachin Tendulkar makes 68 runs in 34 balls. His strike rate would be (68/34)*100 = 200.
  • The strike rate can also reveal how explosive a batsman is and his consistency in playing at that level.
  • In the World Cup, Brendon McCullum is the all-time leader when it comes to the highest strike rate. The Kiwi-heavy hitter has amassed a strike rate of 120 in 27 innings of the World Cup.

Highest Batting Strike Rate in the ICC World Cup (Minimum 250 Runs Made)

 Position

Player

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Strike Rate

1

Glenn Maxwell* (Aus)

16

501

102

169.26

2

Jos Buttler* (Eng)

14

453

103

126.54

3

Lance Klusener (SA)

11

372

57

121.17

4

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

27

742

101

120.85

5

David Miller* (SA)

11

460

138*

117.95

6

A B de Villiers (SA)

22

1207

162*

117.30

7

Jason Roy* (Eng)

7

443

153

115.36

8

Kapil Dev (Ind)

24

669

175*

115.15

9

Shahid Afridi (Pak)

24

325

37

112.46

10

Kusal Perera* (SL)

9

300

78

111.52

11

Jason Holder* (WI)

11

325

57

110.54

12

John Davison (Can)

14

340

111

110.39

13

Paul Stirling* (IRE)

12

316

101

110.10

14

Shane Watson (Aus)

19

643

94

108.07

15

Suresh Raina (Ind)

9

358

110*

107.51

16

Moeen Ali* (Eng)

10

267

128

107.23

17

Moin Khan (Pak)

14

286

63

106.32

18

Virender Sehwag (Ind)

22

843

175

106.17

19

Grant Elliott (NZ)

8

310

84*

105.44

20

Alex Carey* (Aus)

9

375

85

104.17

21

Shimron Hetmeyer* (WI)

8

257

54

101.58

22

Stuart Williams* (ZIM)

11

492

96

101.23

23

Wasim Akram (Pak)

30

426

43

100.71

24

Nicholas Pooran* (WI)

8

367

118

100.27

25

JP Duminy (SA)

16

458

115*

99.35

Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 500 balls faced)

Position

Player

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Strike Rate

1

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

27

742

101

120.84

2

AB de Villiers (SA)

22

1207

162*

117.29

3

Kapil Dev (IND)

24

669

175*

115.14

4

Shane Watson (AUS)

19

643

94

108.06

5

Virender Sehwag (IND)

22

843

175

106.17

6

Aaron Finch (AUS)

18

787

153

98.25

7

David Warner (AUS)

18

992

178

98.12

8

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

31

1085

149

98.01

9

Rohit Sharma (IND)

17

978

140

95.97

10

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

10

537

137

94.21

11

Michael Clarke (AUS)

21

888

93*

94.16

12

Andrew Symonds (AUS)

13

515

143*

93.29

13

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

25

1112

161*

92.97

14

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

21

987

158

92.93

15

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

11

532

111

92.84

16

Brad Haddin (AUS)

11

458

88

91.41

17

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

37

1165

120

90.66

18

Chris Gayle (WI)

34

1186

215

90.53

19

Kevin O'Brien (IRE)

20

499

113

90.39

20

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

21

738

113

90.33

21

MS Dhoni (IND)

25

780

91*

89.96

22

Steve Smith (AUS)

20

834

105

89.58

23

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

44

2278

152

88.98

24

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

15

690

138

88.68

25

Scott Styris (NZ)

22

909

141

88.59

