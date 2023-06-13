Players with the Highest Strike Rate in Cricket World Cup
The ICC ODI World Cup will return this year after a gap of four years, and fans are over the moon about catching their favourite players in action. The World Cup is the biggest and most celebrated event in cricket and holds great emotional and cultural significance for countries.
Several teams participate in the World Cup, and hundreds of players have been part of the tournament in its nearly 50-year history. However, only a few players, especially batsmen have managed to leave their mark as entertainers.
The One-Day International format of the World Cup doesn’t allow players to take too many risks and play explosively like the shorter formats like Twenty20. But ODI isn’t as slow and technical as Test either. Batters have to take a measured approach, preserving wickets while also maintaining the net run rate with regular boundaries and hoping to register a respectable score. Then the bowlers do their job.
However, there have been batsmen who just can’t control their explosiveness. Players like Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist were known heavy hitters in their era and often began the innings with a boundary. Despite more calculated bowling, field placements and pitch surfaces, some batsmen have maintained high strike rates, also known as the scoring rate throughout their World Cup careers.
Today, we bring you the list of the players with the highest batting strike rate in the ICC World Cup.
Highest Batting Strike Rate in the Cricket World Cup
- The strike rate is defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. It’s the measure of a batsman’s ability to score runs quickly.
- Say, Sachin Tendulkar makes 68 runs in 34 balls. His strike rate would be (68/34)*100 = 200.
- The strike rate can also reveal how explosive a batsman is and his consistency in playing at that level.
- In the World Cup, Brendon McCullum is the all-time leader when it comes to the highest strike rate. The Kiwi-heavy hitter has amassed a strike rate of 120 in 27 innings of the World Cup.
|
Highest Batting Strike Rate in the ICC World Cup (Minimum 250 Runs Made)
|
Position
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Strike Rate
|
1
|
Glenn Maxwell* (Aus)
|
16
|
501
|
102
|
169.26
|
2
|
Jos Buttler* (Eng)
|
14
|
453
|
103
|
126.54
|
3
|
Lance Klusener (SA)
|
11
|
372
|
57
|
121.17
|
4
|
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|
27
|
742
|
101
|
120.85
|
5
|
David Miller* (SA)
|
11
|
460
|
138*
|
117.95
|
6
|
A B de Villiers (SA)
|
22
|
1207
|
162*
|
117.30
|
7
|
Jason Roy* (Eng)
|
7
|
443
|
153
|
115.36
|
8
|
Kapil Dev (Ind)
|
24
|
669
|
175*
|
115.15
|
9
|
Shahid Afridi (Pak)
|
24
|
325
|
37
|
112.46
|
10
|
Kusal Perera* (SL)
|
9
|
300
|
78
|
111.52
|
11
|
Jason Holder* (WI)
|
11
|
325
|
57
|
110.54
|
12
|
John Davison (Can)
|
14
|
340
|
111
|
110.39
|
13
|
Paul Stirling* (IRE)
|
12
|
316
|
101
|
110.10
|
14
|
Shane Watson (Aus)
|
19
|
643
|
94
|
108.07
|
15
|
Suresh Raina (Ind)
|
9
|
358
|
110*
|
107.51
|
16
|
Moeen Ali* (Eng)
|
10
|
267
|
128
|
107.23
|
17
|
Moin Khan (Pak)
|
14
|
286
|
63
|
106.32
|
18
|
Virender Sehwag (Ind)
|
22
|
843
|
175
|
106.17
|
19
|
Grant Elliott (NZ)
|
8
|
310
|
84*
|
105.44
|
20
|
Alex Carey* (Aus)
|
9
|
375
|
85
|
104.17
|
21
|
Shimron Hetmeyer* (WI)
|
8
|
257
|
54
|
101.58
|
22
|
Stuart Williams* (ZIM)
|
11
|
492
|
96
|
101.23
|
23
|
Wasim Akram (Pak)
|
30
|
426
|
43
|
100.71
|
24
|
Nicholas Pooran* (WI)
|
8
|
367
|
118
|
100.27
|
25
|
JP Duminy (SA)
|
16
|
458
|
115*
|
99.35
Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 500 balls faced)
|
Position
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Strike Rate
|
1
|
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|
27
|
742
|
101
|
120.84
|
2
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
22
|
1207
|
162*
|
117.29
|
3
|
Kapil Dev (IND)
|
24
|
669
|
175*
|
115.14
|
4
|
Shane Watson (AUS)
|
19
|
643
|
94
|
108.06
|
5
|
Virender Sehwag (IND)
|
22
|
843
|
175
|
106.17
|
6
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
18
|
787
|
153
|
98.25
|
7
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
18
|
992
|
178
|
98.12
|
8
|
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|
31
|
1085
|
149
|
98.01
|
9
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
17
|
978
|
140
|
95.97
|
10
|
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|
10
|
537
|
137
|
94.21
|
11
|
Michael Clarke (AUS)
|
21
|
888
|
93*
|
94.16
|
12
|
Andrew Symonds (AUS)
|
13
|
515
|
143*
|
93.29
|
13
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|
25
|
1112
|
161*
|
92.97
|
14
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
21
|
987
|
158
|
92.93
|
15
|
Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|
11
|
532
|
111
|
92.84
|
16
|
Brad Haddin (AUS)
|
11
|
458
|
88
|
91.41
|
17
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
37
|
1165
|
120
|
90.66
|
18
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
34
|
1186
|
215
|
90.53
|
19
|
Kevin O'Brien (IRE)
|
20
|
499
|
113
|
90.39
|
20
|
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|
21
|
738
|
113
|
90.33
|
21
|
MS Dhoni (IND)
|
25
|
780
|
91*
|
89.96
|
22
|
Steve Smith (AUS)
|
20
|
834
|
105
|
89.58
|
23
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
44
|
2278
|
152
|
88.98
|
24
|
Brendan Taylor (ZIM)
|
15
|
690
|
138
|
88.68
|
25
|
Scott Styris (NZ)
|
22
|
909
|
141
|
88.59
