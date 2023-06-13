Players with the Highest Strike Rate in Cricket World Cup

The ICC ODI World Cup will return this year after a gap of four years, and fans are over the moon about catching their favourite players in action. The World Cup is the biggest and most celebrated event in cricket and holds great emotional and cultural significance for countries.

Several teams participate in the World Cup, and hundreds of players have been part of the tournament in its nearly 50-year history. However, only a few players, especially batsmen have managed to leave their mark as entertainers.

The One-Day International format of the World Cup doesn’t allow players to take too many risks and play explosively like the shorter formats like Twenty20. But ODI isn’t as slow and technical as Test either. Batters have to take a measured approach, preserving wickets while also maintaining the net run rate with regular boundaries and hoping to register a respectable score. Then the bowlers do their job.

However, there have been batsmen who just can’t control their explosiveness. Players like Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist were known heavy hitters in their era and often began the innings with a boundary. Despite more calculated bowling, field placements and pitch surfaces, some batsmen have maintained high strike rates, also known as the scoring rate throughout their World Cup careers.

Today, we bring you the list of the players with the highest batting strike rate in the ICC World Cup.

Highest Batting Strike Rate in the Cricket World Cup

The strike rate is defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls faced. It’s the measure of a batsman’s ability to score runs quickly.

Say, Sachin Tendulkar makes 68 runs in 34 balls. His strike rate would be (68/34)*100 = 200.

The strike rate can also reveal how explosive a batsman is and his consistency in playing at that level.

In the World Cup, Brendon McCullum is the all-time leader when it comes to the highest strike rate. The Kiwi-heavy hitter has amassed a strike rate of 120 in 27 innings of the World Cup.

Highest Batting Strike Rate in the ICC World Cup (Minimum 250 Runs Made) Position Player Innings Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 1 Glenn Maxwell* (Aus) 16 501 102 169.26 2 Jos Buttler* (Eng) 14 453 103 126.54 3 Lance Klusener (SA) 11 372 57 121.17 4 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 27 742 101 120.85 5 David Miller* (SA) 11 460 138* 117.95 6 A B de Villiers (SA) 22 1207 162* 117.30 7 Jason Roy* (Eng) 7 443 153 115.36 8 Kapil Dev (Ind) 24 669 175* 115.15 9 Shahid Afridi (Pak) 24 325 37 112.46 10 Kusal Perera* (SL) 9 300 78 111.52 11 Jason Holder* (WI) 11 325 57 110.54 12 John Davison (Can) 14 340 111 110.39 13 Paul Stirling* (IRE) 12 316 101 110.10 14 Shane Watson (Aus) 19 643 94 108.07 15 Suresh Raina (Ind) 9 358 110* 107.51 16 Moeen Ali* (Eng) 10 267 128 107.23 17 Moin Khan (Pak) 14 286 63 106.32 18 Virender Sehwag (Ind) 22 843 175 106.17 19 Grant Elliott (NZ) 8 310 84* 105.44 20 Alex Carey* (Aus) 9 375 85 104.17 21 Shimron Hetmeyer* (WI) 8 257 54 101.58 22 Stuart Williams* (ZIM) 11 492 96 101.23 23 Wasim Akram (Pak) 30 426 43 100.71 24 Nicholas Pooran* (WI) 8 367 118 100.27 25 JP Duminy (SA) 16 458 115* 99.35

Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 500 balls faced)

Position Player Innings Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 1 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 27 742 101 120.84 2 AB de Villiers (SA) 22 1207 162* 117.29 3 Kapil Dev (IND) 24 669 175* 115.14 4 Shane Watson (AUS) 19 643 94 108.06 5 Virender Sehwag (IND) 22 843 175 106.17 6 Aaron Finch (AUS) 18 787 153 98.25 7 David Warner (AUS) 18 992 178 98.12 8 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 31 1085 149 98.01 9 Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 978 140 95.97 10 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 10 537 137 94.21 11 Michael Clarke (AUS) 21 888 93* 94.16 12 Andrew Symonds (AUS) 13 515 143* 93.29 13 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 25 1112 161* 92.97 14 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 21 987 158 92.93 15 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 11 532 111 92.84 16 Brad Haddin (AUS) 11 458 88 91.41 17 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 37 1165 120 90.66 18 Chris Gayle (WI) 34 1186 215 90.53 19 Kevin O'Brien (IRE) 20 499 113 90.39 20 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 21 738 113 90.33 21 MS Dhoni (IND) 25 780 91* 89.96 22 Steve Smith (AUS) 20 834 105 89.58 23 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 44 2278 152 88.98 24 Brendan Taylor (ZIM) 15 690 138 88.68 25 Scott Styris (NZ) 22 909 141 88.59

