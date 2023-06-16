Fastest Fifty In ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

Fastest 50 in Cricket World Cup: The biggest cricket tournament of the year, the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon, and fans can barely contain their excitement. The World Cup is a quadrennial event and is considered the most prestigious event in Cricket.

In the Cup’s 48-year history, only six teams have had the honour of lifting the coveted gold and silver trophy. The 2023 edition will include 10 teams, with each of them vying to seal their name in the history books.

The World Cup follows the One-Day International format of playing and includes 50-over games. It’s a highly entertaining format and often results in electrifying yet technically advanced games.

However, some players don’t really conform to the paced nature of the ODI format and leave the caution out the door while playing. A 20 or 25-ball fifty is a common sight in T20 games, but even the World Cup has seen a fair share of explosive innings.

Players like Brendon McCullum, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers are known for maintaining a high strike rate and scoring runs at a remarkable pace. You can check out the list of players with the fastest fifties in the World Cup below.

Fastest Fifty (50) in the ICC Cricket World Cup

S. No Player Score Opposition Balls Date 1 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 77 England 18 20 Feb 2015 2 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 52 Canada 20 22 Mar 2007 3 Angelo Mathews (SL) 51 Scotland 20 11 Mar 2015 4 Glenn Maxwell (Aus) 88 Afghanistan 21 04 Mar 2015 5 Mark Boucher (SA) 75 Netherlands 21 16 Mar 2007 6 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 50 Australia 21 28 Feb 2015 7 Mark Boucher (SA) 52 West Indies 22 10 Apr 2007 8 Dinesh Chandimal (SL) 52 Australia 22 08 Mar 2015 9 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 59 South Africa 22 24 Mar 2015 10 Brian Lara (WI) 73 Canada 23 23 Feb 2003 11 Jim Davison (Can) 52 New Zealand 23 22 Mar 2007 12 Kieron Pollard (WI) 73 Canada 23 28 Feb 2011 13 Kevin O'Brien (Ire) 50 UAE 23 25 Feb 2015 14 Wevell Hinds (WI) 64 Canada 24 23 Feb 2003 15 Jim Davison (Can) 75 New Zealand 25 03 Mar 2003

Brendon McCullum

New Zealand Batsman Brendon McCullum is considered one of the most explosive players in the history of cricket and has managed to maintain a high strike rate across all formats of cricket. He has played 27 innings in the World Cup and has hit 6 fifties and 1 hundred at a strike rate of 120.85.

McCullum holds the record for the two fastest 50s in the World Cup. He scored 77 (50 in 18 balls) against England in 2015 and a 20-ball fifty in 2007 against Canada.

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews scored the second-fastest fifty in World Cup history. In the 2015 league game against Scotland, Mathews scored a 20-ball fifty. Sri Lanka put up a total of 363 in the match.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most feared batsmen in cricket and is known for his incredible striking. He has consistently performed for Australia and holds the record for the third-fastest 50 in the World Cup. Maxwell reached his 50 in just 21 balls (total score: 88) against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup.