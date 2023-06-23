ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2019)

ICC World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2019): From Sachin Tendulkar to Martin Guptill, check here for the list of top run scorers in each ICC Cricket World Cup.
The ICC World Cup is the biggest, most awaited cricket tournament that is watched by millions of fans across the globe. Ten of the best teams in the world will participate in the Cricket World Cup, which is held every four years.

Due to the prestigious nature of the tournament, the rewards are also equally glorious. It’s a great honour for a team/country to lift the coveted silver-and-gold trophy after weeks of gruelling and high-pressure games.

However, the trophy isn’t the only prize for the teams. ICC also awards the Golden Bat (top runscorer), Golden Ball (top wicket-taker), Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in Final to players.

So, far there have been 12 editions of the World Cup, and 12 players have won the ICC Golden Bat award for scoring the most runs in a season. You can check the full list of ICC World Cup Golden Bat Winners from 1975 to 2019 here.

World Cup Golden Bat Winners (1975-2019)

India has the most Golden Bat winners in the ICC ODI World Cup. Three players (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma) have won the Golden Bat for India a total of four times, with Tendulkar winning twice in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups.

New Zealand is in second place with three players on the list. Glenn Turner (1975), Martin Crowe (1992), and Martin Guptill (2015) won the Golden Bat.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to win the ICC Golden Bat more than once and also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single World Cup. The Indian batter accumulated a total run count of 673 in the 2003 World Cup, and no other player has even come close to overtaking him since.

Here’s the full list of ICC Golden Bat winners from 1975 to 2019.

Top Runscorer

World Cup

Runs

Country

Glenn Turner

1975

333

New Zealand

Gordon Greenidge

1979

253

West Indies

David Gower

1983

384

England

Graham Gooch

1987

471

England

Martin Crowe

1992

456

New Zealand

Sachin Tendulkar

1996

523

India

Rahul Dravid

1999

461

India

Sachin Tendulkar

2003

673

India

Matthew Hayden

2007

659

Australia

Tillakaratne Dilshan

2011

500

Sri Lanka

Martin Guptill

2015

547

New Zealand

Rohit Sharma

2019

648

India

Golden Bat 1975 Winner: Glenn Turner

Glenn Turner

Runs: 333

Country: New Zealand

Innings: 4

Strike Rate: 68.51

Highest Score: 171*

Golden Bat 1979 Winner: Gordon Greenidge

Gordon Greenidge

Runs: 253

Country: West Indies

Innings: 4

Strike Rate: 62.31

Highest Score: 106*

Golden Bat 1983 Winner: David Gower

David Gower

Runs: 384

Country: England

Innings: 7

Strike Rate: 84.95

Highest Score: 130

Golden Bat 1987 Winner: Graham Gooch

Graham Gooch

Runs: 471

Country: England

Innings: 8

Strike Rate: 70.29

Highest Score: 115

Golden Bat 1992 Winner: Martin Crowe

Martin Crowe

Runs: 456

Country: Australia

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 90.83

Highest Score: 100

Golden Bat 1996 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Runs: 523

Country: India

Innings: 7

Strike Rate: 85.85

Highest Score: 137

Golden Bat 1999 Winner: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Runs: 461

Country: India

Innings: 8

Strike Rate: 85.52

Highest Score: 145

Golden Bat 2003 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Runs: 673

Country: India

Innings: 11

Strike Rate: 89.25

Highest Score: 152

Golden Bat 2007 Winner: Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden

Runs: 659

Country: Australia

Innings: 10

Strike Rate: 101.07

Highest Score: 158

Golden Bat 2011 Winner: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Runs: 500

Country: Sri Lanka

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 90.74

Highest Score: 144

Golden Bat 2015 Winner: Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill

Runs: 547

Country: New Zealand

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 104.58

Highest Score: 237*

Golden Bat 2019 Winner: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Runs: 648

Country: India

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 98.33

Highest Score: 140

***Image Credits: ESPN Cricinfo, Wisden, Sports Crunch

Next

