ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2019)

The ICC World Cup is the biggest, most awaited cricket tournament that is watched by millions of fans across the globe. Ten of the best teams in the world will participate in the Cricket World Cup, which is held every four years.

Due to the prestigious nature of the tournament, the rewards are also equally glorious. It’s a great honour for a team/country to lift the coveted silver-and-gold trophy after weeks of gruelling and high-pressure games.

However, the trophy isn’t the only prize for the teams. ICC also awards the Golden Bat (top runscorer), Golden Ball (top wicket-taker), Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in Final to players.

So, far there have been 12 editions of the World Cup, and 12 players have won the ICC Golden Bat award for scoring the most runs in a season. You can check the full list of ICC World Cup Golden Bat Winners from 1975 to 2019 here.

Related: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup Golden Bat Winners (1975-2019)

India has the most Golden Bat winners in the ICC ODI World Cup. Three players (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma) have won the Golden Bat for India a total of four times, with Tendulkar winning twice in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups.

New Zealand is in second place with three players on the list. Glenn Turner (1975), Martin Crowe (1992), and Martin Guptill (2015) won the Golden Bat.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to win the ICC Golden Bat more than once and also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single World Cup. The Indian batter accumulated a total run count of 673 in the 2003 World Cup, and no other player has even come close to overtaking him since.

Here’s the full list of ICC Golden Bat winners from 1975 to 2019.

Top Runscorer World Cup Runs Country Glenn Turner 1975 333 New Zealand Gordon Greenidge 1979 253 West Indies David Gower 1983 384 England Graham Gooch 1987 471 England Martin Crowe 1992 456 New Zealand Sachin Tendulkar 1996 523 India Rahul Dravid 1999 461 India Sachin Tendulkar 2003 673 India Matthew Hayden 2007 659 Australia Tillakaratne Dilshan 2011 500 Sri Lanka Martin Guptill 2015 547 New Zealand Rohit Sharma 2019 648 India

Golden Bat 1975 Winner: Glenn Turner

Runs: 333

Country: New Zealand

Innings: 4

Strike Rate: 68.51

Highest Score: 171*

Golden Bat 1979 Winner: Gordon Greenidge

Runs: 253

Country: West Indies

Innings: 4

Strike Rate: 62.31

Highest Score: 106*

Golden Bat 1983 Winner: David Gower

Runs: 384

Country: England

Innings: 7

Strike Rate: 84.95

Highest Score: 130

Golden Bat 1987 Winner: Graham Gooch

Runs: 471

Country: England

Innings: 8

Strike Rate: 70.29

Highest Score: 115

Golden Bat 1992 Winner: Martin Crowe

Runs: 456

Country: Australia

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 90.83

Highest Score: 100

Golden Bat 1996 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

Runs: 523

Country: India

Innings: 7

Strike Rate: 85.85

Highest Score: 137

Golden Bat 1999 Winner: Rahul Dravid

Runs: 461

Country: India

Innings: 8

Strike Rate: 85.52

Highest Score: 145

Golden Bat 2003 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar

Runs: 673

Country: India

Innings: 11

Strike Rate: 89.25

Highest Score: 152

Golden Bat 2007 Winner: Matthew Hayden

Runs: 659

Country: Australia

Innings: 10

Strike Rate: 101.07

Highest Score: 158

Golden Bat 2011 Winner: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Runs: 500

Country: Sri Lanka

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 90.74

Highest Score: 144

Golden Bat 2015 Winner: Martin Guptill

Runs: 547

Country: New Zealand

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 104.58

Highest Score: 237*

Golden Bat 2019 Winner: Rohit Sharma

Runs: 648

Country: India

Innings: 9

Strike Rate: 98.33

Highest Score: 140