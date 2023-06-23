ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat Winners List (1975-2019)
The ICC World Cup is the biggest, most awaited cricket tournament that is watched by millions of fans across the globe. Ten of the best teams in the world will participate in the Cricket World Cup, which is held every four years.
Due to the prestigious nature of the tournament, the rewards are also equally glorious. It’s a great honour for a team/country to lift the coveted silver-and-gold trophy after weeks of gruelling and high-pressure games.
However, the trophy isn’t the only prize for the teams. ICC also awards the Golden Bat (top runscorer), Golden Ball (top wicket-taker), Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match in Final to players.
So, far there have been 12 editions of the World Cup, and 12 players have won the ICC Golden Bat award for scoring the most runs in a season. You can check the full list of ICC World Cup Golden Bat Winners from 1975 to 2019 here.
World Cup Golden Bat Winners (1975-2019)
India has the most Golden Bat winners in the ICC ODI World Cup. Three players (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma) have won the Golden Bat for India a total of four times, with Tendulkar winning twice in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups.
New Zealand is in second place with three players on the list. Glenn Turner (1975), Martin Crowe (1992), and Martin Guptill (2015) won the Golden Bat.
Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to win the ICC Golden Bat more than once and also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single World Cup. The Indian batter accumulated a total run count of 673 in the 2003 World Cup, and no other player has even come close to overtaking him since.
Here’s the full list of ICC Golden Bat winners from 1975 to 2019.
|
Top Runscorer
|
World Cup
|
Runs
|
Country
|
Glenn Turner
|
1975
|
333
|
New Zealand
|
Gordon Greenidge
|
1979
|
253
|
West Indies
|
David Gower
|
1983
|
384
|
England
|
Graham Gooch
|
1987
|
471
|
England
|
Martin Crowe
|
1992
|
456
|
New Zealand
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
1996
|
523
|
India
|
Rahul Dravid
|
1999
|
461
|
India
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
2003
|
673
|
India
|
Matthew Hayden
|
2007
|
659
|
Australia
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
2011
|
500
|
Sri Lanka
|
Martin Guptill
|
2015
|
547
|
New Zealand
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2019
|
648
|
India
Golden Bat 1975 Winner: Glenn Turner
Runs: 333
Country: New Zealand
Innings: 4
Strike Rate: 68.51
Highest Score: 171*
Golden Bat 1979 Winner: Gordon Greenidge
Runs: 253
Country: West Indies
Innings: 4
Strike Rate: 62.31
Highest Score: 106*
Golden Bat 1983 Winner: David Gower
Runs: 384
Country: England
Innings: 7
Strike Rate: 84.95
Highest Score: 130
Golden Bat 1987 Winner: Graham Gooch
Runs: 471
Country: England
Innings: 8
Strike Rate: 70.29
Highest Score: 115
Golden Bat 1992 Winner: Martin Crowe
Runs: 456
Country: Australia
Innings: 9
Strike Rate: 90.83
Highest Score: 100
Golden Bat 1996 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar
Runs: 523
Country: India
Innings: 7
Strike Rate: 85.85
Highest Score: 137
Golden Bat 1999 Winner: Rahul Dravid
Runs: 461
Country: India
Innings: 8
Strike Rate: 85.52
Highest Score: 145
Golden Bat 2003 Winner: Sachin Tendulkar
Runs: 673
Country: India
Innings: 11
Strike Rate: 89.25
Highest Score: 152
Golden Bat 2007 Winner: Matthew Hayden
Runs: 659
Country: Australia
Innings: 10
Strike Rate: 101.07
Highest Score: 158
Golden Bat 2011 Winner: Tillakaratne Dilshan
Runs: 500
Country: Sri Lanka
Innings: 9
Strike Rate: 90.74
Highest Score: 144
Golden Bat 2015 Winner: Martin Guptill
Runs: 547
Country: New Zealand
Innings: 9
Strike Rate: 104.58
Highest Score: 237*
Golden Bat 2019 Winner: Rohit Sharma
Runs: 648
Country: India
Innings: 9
Strike Rate: 98.33
Highest Score: 140
|
|***Image Credits: ESPN Cricinfo, Wisden, Sports Crunch