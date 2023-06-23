Highest Individual Score in ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

The ICC World Cup is the biggest cricket championship and has witnessed some astonishing performances from players over its five-decade history. The World Cup follows the One-Day International format of cricket, allowing both batsmen and bowlers significant leeway to showcase their skills. So far, we’ve seen double centuries, seven-wicket hauls, 400-plus totals and 300-plus run partnerships. Fans await in excitement for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup and the exciting games it promises.

One of the most amazing records in the Cricket World Cup is for the highest individual score. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill has the highest individual score in the World Cup followed by Chris Gayle and Gary Kirsten. You can check the full list of players with the highest World Cup individual scores here.

Highest Individual Score In ICC World Cup History (1975-2019)

It’s not an easy task to score high runs in the World Cup due to the intense pressure of the tournament and the top level of competition, but many batsmen have accomplished the feat with ease. There have been times when fans felt they were watching a T20 game due to the explosive batting. Take a look at the top 3 batsmen with the highest individual score in the World Cup below.

#1 Martin Guptill

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill holds the record for the highest individual score in World Cup history. Guptill scored an incredible unbeaten 237 runs against West Indies in 2015. Batting at a strike rate of 145.39, he only took 163 balls to reach this milestone and hit 11 sixes and 24 fours in the process. New Zealand recorded a total of 393 on the scorecard and won by 143 runs after dispatching the West Indies squad for 250 runs.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, named “The Universe Boss” for his destructive batting is considered the greatest T20 player in cricket but has also shown his skill with the bat in the ODI World Cup. He is the only player to score a triplet of centuries – a triple hundred in Tests, a double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. In the World Cup, Gayle smashed 215 runs against Zimbabwe in 2015, scoring the fastest and the first double-century in the tournament. Gayle took 147 balls to reach 215 runs and hit 16 sixes and 10 fours.

#3 Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten is known as a successful cricket coach nowadays, but he was a menace back in the 90s. The South African batter thrashed UAE in the 1996 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 188-run knock in 159 balls. Kirsten hit four sixes and 13 fours in his inning. South Africa won by 169 runs.