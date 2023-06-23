Highest Individual Score in ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2019)

Check here the list of players who have the highest individual score in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The ICC World Cup is the biggest cricket championship and has witnessed some astonishing performances from players over its five-decade history. The World Cup follows the One-Day International format of cricket, allowing both batsmen and bowlers significant leeway to showcase their skills. So far, we’ve seen double centuries, seven-wicket hauls, 400-plus totals and 300-plus run partnerships. Fans await in excitement for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup and the exciting games it promises.

One of the most amazing records in the Cricket World Cup is for the highest individual score. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill has the highest individual score in the World Cup followed by Chris Gayle and Gary Kirsten. You can check the full list of players with the highest World Cup individual scores here.

It’s not an easy task to score high runs in the World Cup due to the intense pressure of the tournament and the top level of competition, but many batsmen have accomplished the feat with ease. There have been times when fans felt they were watching a T20 game due to the explosive batting. Take a look at the top 3 batsmen with the highest individual score in the World Cup below.

#1 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill World Cup

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill holds the record for the highest individual score in World Cup history. Guptill scored an incredible unbeaten 237 runs against West Indies in 2015. Batting at a strike rate of 145.39, he only took 163 balls to reach this milestone and hit 11 sixes and 24 fours in the process. New Zealand recorded a total of 393 on the scorecard and won by 143 runs after dispatching the West Indies squad for 250 runs.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle World Cup

Chris Gayle, named “The Universe Boss” for his destructive batting is considered the greatest T20 player in cricket but has also shown his skill with the bat in the ODI World Cup. He is the only player to score a triplet of centuries – a triple hundred in Tests, a double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. In the World Cup, Gayle smashed 215 runs against Zimbabwe in 2015, scoring the fastest and the first double-century in the tournament. Gayle took 147 balls to reach 215 runs and hit 16 sixes and 10 fours.

#3 Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten World Cup

Gary Kirsten is known as a successful cricket coach nowadays, but he was a menace back in the 90s. The South African batter thrashed UAE in the 1996 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 188-run knock in 159 balls. Kirsten hit four sixes and 13 fours in his inning. South Africa won by 169 runs.

Rank

Player

Runs

Balls Faced

Opposition

Match Date

1

Martin Guptill (NZ)

237*

163

West Indies

21-Mar-15

2

Chris Gayle  (WI)

215

147

Zimbabwe

24-Feb-15

3

Gary Kirsten (SA)

188*

159

U.A.E.

16-Feb-96

4

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

183

158

Sri Lanka

26-May-99

5

Viv Richards (WI)

181

125

Sri Lanka

13-Oct-87

6

David Warner (AUS)

178

133

Afghanistan

04-Mar-15

7

Kapil Dev (IND)

175*

138

Zimbabwe

18-Jun-83

8

Virender Sehwag (IND)

175

140

Bangladesh

19-Feb-11

9

Craig Wishart (ZIM)

172*

151

Namibia

10-Feb-03

10

Glenn Turner (NZ)

171*

201

East Africa

07-Jun-75

11

David Warner (AUS)

166

147

Bangladesh

20-Jun-19

12

AB de Villiers (SA)

162*

66

West Indies

27-Feb-15

13

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

161*

146

Bangladesh

26-Feb-15

14

Andrew Hudson (SA)

161

132

Netherlands

05-Mar-96

15

Imran Nazir (PAK)

160

121

Zimbabwe

21-Mar-07

16

Hashim Amla (SA)

159

128

Ireland

03-Mar-15

17

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

158

143

West Indies

27-Mar-07

18

Andrew Strauss (ENG)

158

145

India

27-Feb-11

19

Kyle Coetzer (SCT)

156

134

Bangladesh

05-Mar-15

20

Jason Roy (ENG)

153

121

Bangladesh

08-Jun-19

21

Aaron Finch (AUS)

153

132

Sri Lanka

15-Jun-19

22

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

152

151

Namibia

23-Feb-03

23

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

149

104

Sri Lanka

28-Apr-07

24

Eoin Morgan (ENG)

148

71

Afghanistan

18-Jun-19

25

Kane Williamson (NZ)

148

154

West Indies

22-Jun-19

26

AB de Villiers (SA)

146

130

West Indies

10-Apr-07

27

Aravinda de Silva (SL)

145

115

Kenya

06-Mar-96

28

Rahul Dravid (IND)

145

129

Sri Lanka

26-May-99

29

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

144

131

Zimbabwe

10-Mar-11

30

Andrew Symonds (AUS)

143*

125

Pakistan

11-Feb-03

31

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

143

141

New Zealand

16-Feb-03

32

Dave Houghton (ZIM)

142

137

New Zealand

10-Oct-87

33

Scott Styris (NZ)

141

125

Sri Lanka

10-Feb-03

34

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

140*

101

Kenya

23-May-99

35

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

140*

121

India

23-Mar-03

36

Rohit Sharma (IND)

140

113

Pakistan

16-Jun-19

37

Lahiru Thirimanne (SL)

139*

143

England

01-Mar-15

38

Viv Richards (WI)

138*

157

England

23-Jun-79

39

David Miller (SA)

138*

92

Zimbabwe

15-Feb-15

40

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

138

110

India

14-Mar-15

41

Dennis Amiss (ENG)

137

147

India

07-Jun-75

42

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

137

137

Sri Lanka

02-Mar-96

43

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

137

146

South Africa

22-Feb-15

44

Rohit Sharma (IND)

137

126

Bangladesh

19-Mar-15

45

Aaron Finch (AUS)

135

128

England

14-Feb-15

46

Stephen Fleming (NZ)

134*

132

South Africa

16-Feb-03

47

Klaas van Noortwijk (NET)

134*

129

Namibia

03-Mar-03

48

AB de Villiers (SA)

134

98

Netherlands

03-Mar-11

49

Marlon Samuels (WI)

133*

156

Zimbabwe

24-Feb-15

50

Upul Tharanga (SL)

133

141

Zimbabwe

10-Mar-11

 

