Top 10 Wicket Keepers in World Cricket: Check the Full List Here

Top 10 Wicket Keepers in the World: The game of Cricket has witnessed many wicket-keepers who have left an indelible mark on the game. We have compiled a list of the Top 10 Wicket Keepers in the world which lists all the greats of the game from past to present.

Keep reading to know more.

Top 10 Wicket Keepers in World Cricket

Here is a list of the top 10 greatest wicket keepers in the game of Cricket.

10. Denesh Ramdin, West Indies

In the 10th position of the greatest wicket keepers in Cricket, we have Denesh Ramdin who played for the West Indies during 2005-2019. In a career span of 15 years, he played 284 International matches representing West Indies and has grabbed 483 dismissals which is the highest by a West Indies Wicketkeeper and places him second in the list of best wicket keepers in West Indies only behind the great Jeff Dujon.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 74 205 1 12 ODI 139 181 9 7 T20I 71 43 5 20

9. Quinton De-Cock, South Africa

Quinton De-Cock is one of the greatest wicket keepers in modern-day Cricket and a very good attacking opener who plays for South Africa in T20s and ODI’s. De-Cock announced retirement from Test Cricket in 2021 to focus more on white ball cricket and his family.

As of this day, De-Cock has played 255 International matches and was instrumental in 511 dismissals.

It is the second highest by any South African Wicketkeeper after Mark Boucher.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 54 221 1 11 ODI* 132 176 2 11 T20I* 69 62 2 15







8. Jeff Dujon, West Indies

Jeff Dujon is widely regarded as the best wicket-keeper of West Indies Cricket. Dujon played during the period when the famed West Indian pace battery was operating. He has accounted for 474 dismissals in his career.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 81 267 0 5 ODI 169 183 0 21 T20I - - - -

7. Brad Haddin, Australia

Brad Haddin was one of the best Australian wicket keepers with the likes of Rodney Marsh, Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy.

He played as a replacement for Adam Gilchrist during his initial days in International Cricket. His career spanned 14 years in which he played 226 international matches and accounted for 474 dismissals.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 66 262 0 8 ODI 126 170 8 11 T20I 34 17 2 6







6. Rodney Marsh or Rod Marsh, Australia

Rod Marsh was one of the most prominent wicket-keepers of the game during the 70’s and 80’s. He has played 96 tests and 92 ODI’s for Australia. He accounted for 479 dismissals in 188 International appearances which is might impressive.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 96 343 1 12 ODI 92 120 0 4 T20I - - - -







5. Ian Healy, Australia

Coming on the 5th of the all-time great list is Ian Healy who played for the Australia team during a career spanning 11 years.

He is regarded as one of the best pure wicket-keepers of the game and is the first wicketkeeper to have 600 dismissals to his credit. What was great about his achievement is that Healy did it in less than 300 matches.

Overall, Ian Healy was instrumental in inflicting 628 dismissals in 287 matches which is a very impressive record. It was a record that was held for a long time before Adam Gilchrist surpassed him.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 119 366 1 29 ODI 168 194 3 39 T20I - - - -







4. Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka

Kumar Sangakkara was a dashing left-hand batsman and wicket-keeper of Sri Lanka, together with Mahela Jayawardene was instrumental in the rise of Sri Lanka as a batting powerhouse.

Sangakkara holds the record for most runs and centuries scored by a Sri Lankan batsman and apart from that, he was regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world.

In a career spanning 15 years, he scored 63 centuries and accounted for 678 dismissals in 594 international matches.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 134 182 4 20 ODI 404 402 20 99 T20I 56 25 5 20

3. MS Dhoni, India

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers ever to have played the game, he is a successful captain and is the only captain who has won three ICC tournaments. Apart from that, he was regarded as one of the best finishers in the world.

He was lighting fast behind the wickets also which is evident from the 829 dismissals that he accomplished in 538 international appearances.

He holds the record for fastest stamping which was done in 0.08 seconds.

MS Dhoni stands third in the all-time great wicketkeeper list in the world.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 90 256 3 38 ODI 350 321 22 123 T20I 98 57 8 34

2. Mark Boucher, South Africa

Mark Boucher has the highest number of dismissals to his record which is the most by any wicketkeeper in the history of the game. Boucher has accomplished 998 dismissals in his career while playing 467 international matches.

He was one of the best wicket-keepers to have played the game.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Catch Run Outs Stumping Tests 147 532 2 23 ODI 295 403 16 22 T20I 25 18 1 1

1. Adam Gilchrist, Australia

Topping the list is Adam Gilchrist is considered as the best wicketkeeper in the game of cricket till now, due to his astounding record.

Gilchrist was not only safe as a house behind wickets, he was also explosive at the top of the order in ODI’s and provided the much-needed stability in the lower order of the Australian Test Team.

He was one of the best left-handers to have played the game of Cricket.

Gilchrist is considered the best due to his record of 905 dismissals in 396 matches.

Career Statistics